 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Sheffield College student celebrates £10,000 theatre industry bursary win

Details
Hits: 422
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Sheffield College student

A talented Sheffield College (@sheffcol) student is preparing to stage his own musical after impressing the theatre industry’s top names and winning a £10,000 bursary.

Ewan Fellows, 20, is one of the winners of The Evening Standard Future Theatre Fund, which was set up in response to concerns about the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the theatre industry stars of the future.

In association with TikTok, and in partnership with the National Youth Theatre, the fund is distributing 12 bursaries worth £10,000 to struggling young creatives to help them with their career path in addition to providing them with an industry mentor.

Ewan, who is studying a Foundation Degree in Musical Theatre at the College’s Hillsborough Campus, said: “It’s absolutely amazing to have won a bursary and mentoring.”

He explained: “It feels like Christmas, birthdays, everything, all coming together at once! Everything in my life revolves around theatre and this will be a huge step forward. I’d like to thank the fund organisers so much. Winning this bursary has changed my life.”

Ewan is setting up a theatre company with a friend and will use the bursary funding to launch his first musical, Alive In Wonderland, which has been inspired by and created during the pandemic. He wrote the entire show, which has a cast of 11 people, in three months and plans to stage it in 2022.

Kelly English, Assistant Principal, Creative and Design Faculty, The Sheffield College, said: “We are so proud of Ewan, what an incredible achievement and opportunity! I’d also like to thank our amazing staff who, in sharing their valuable industry expertise and skills, inspire our students to go further in their careers.”

The Future Theatre Fund’s six categories comprised directing or theatre-making, visual design, audio design, musical theatre and the TikTok BreakOut Award – an open entry award for those who may not have had formal drama training at a theatre. Two recipients benefited from each category.

The judges included Andrew Lloyd Webber, Helen McCrory, TikTok’s Richard Waterworth, the National Youth Theatre’s Paul Roseby and other eminent names from the theatre world. The winners were announced on March 5th, 2021. To see the ceremony, which includes Ewan’s reaction to winning a bursary and mentoring, please watch the Evening Standard Future Theatre Fund’s

.

Ewan, an avid TikToker, was encouraged to submit a video entry for the TikTok Breakout award category, by a friend. The brief asked applicants to create a TikTok using their specialist theatre discipline, whatever that may be, and convey the hopes and dreams they hold for their future theatrical career.

Brockenhurst College STEM Awards â€˜not just about the winnersâ€™
Sector News
Top performing STEM students at Brockenhurst College (@brockcollege) w
Local Chefs Set to Whet Appetites in Great British Menu
Sector News
We are delighted to hear that four chefs from Northern Ireland have be
Bristol group snatches FIVE nominations at â€˜Grammys of a cappellaâ€™
Sector News
The CARAs are usually dominated by professional American groups but th

Ewan’s viral version of Lewis Carroll’s story of Alice in Wonderland features 48 pieces of music for an eight-part band that he created with music software in his bedroom.

He added: “It’s been a tough year with the pandemic but we’ve still been able to carry on developing our skills and my college tutors have been absolutely wonderful. They all have theatre or production backgrounds and industry experience and skills, so we get that professional expertise. My advice to anyone with ambitions to go further is just keep going, no matter what and don’t give up.”

The College offers full honours degrees, foundation degrees, higher national diplomas and certificates, and higher apprenticeships in a wide range of subjects.  

You may also be interested in these articles:

Brockenhurst College STEM Awards ‘not just about the winners’
Sector News
Top performing STEM students at Brockenhurst College (@brockcollege) w
Learning Curve Group’s Ambitious Growth Plans Lead to the Recruitment of New Director of Corporate Operations
Sector News
@_LearningCurve are delighted to welcome the newest member of the Purp
Local Chefs Set to Whet Appetites in Great British Menu
Sector News
We are delighted to hear that four chefs from Northern Ireland have be
Bristol group snatches FIVE nominations at ‘Grammys of a cappella’
Sector News
The CARAs are usually dominated by professional American groups but th
Going for Gold
Sector News
A student from Barking & Dagenham College (@BarkingCollege) has re
New International Learning Exchange programme to make good the loss of Erasmus+
Sector News
The Welsh Government has today announced a new international learning
A clinically vulnerable mum discusses how she overcame her anxieties about her children returning to school
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2021/03/18/a-clinically-vulnerable-mum-di
The Period Product Scheme: providing young people with period products when they need them
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2021/03/18/the-period-product-scheme-prov
Transformation of education spaces promotes independent and active learning
Sector News
An investment of £4.2m has delivered new flexible and modern educatio
More than 51,000 Greater Manchester residents benefit from devolved skills training during pandemic
Sector News
IN AN unprecedented year, the devolved budget for adult education has
100+ organisations join forces to lobby Department of Transport to keep school bus fleets on the road
Sector News
Kura, the market-leading education and corporate transport management
Cotswolds school wins WCG National Apprenticeship Week challenge
Sector News
A Cotswolds school has won an apprenticeship knowledge challenge organ

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel shared a video in channel. 11 hours 10 minutes ago

Zoom in on Apprenticeships: Georgia meets @ExeterCollege Head of #Apprenticeships Jenny Vince

Zoom in on Apprenticeships: Georgia meets...

In this bitesize conversation, Georgia chats with Head of Apprenticeships and Employer Engagement Jenny Vince about Apprenticeships, misconceptions...

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 11 hours 11 minutes ago

RT @FENews: Exploring Neurodiversity with @CognAssist and @FENews - Podcast Trailer: #NeurodiversityCelebrationWeek - Exploring #Neurodiver…
View Original Tweet

Ian Stirling
Ian Stirling commented on How dyslexic entrepreneurs are leading the way in business 15 hours 30 minutes ago

Hi Annabel I went to school before Dyslexia was talked about so I was sent to a school for the...

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5506)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page