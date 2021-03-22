 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

CITB Vision 2020 programme update

Details
Hits: 320
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
hardhat

@CITB_UK is to retain the National Construction Colleges at Bircham Newton, Norfolk and Inchinnan, Glasgow, whilst sale discussions with a training provider will continue for Erith.

The decision comes after three years of Vision 2020 reforms of CITB to better meet industry needs. These reforms have been successful in achieving CITB’s objective of focusing on industry’s core priorities, becoming a simpler and more modern organisation and investing the industry Levy in the most effective ways to get the best skills outcomes.  

This programme of change has seen CITB modernise and give a stronger role for employers in its governance. It also saw the introduction of new employer funds and automated grant services and the sale of NCC Midlands training facility to Walsall College. CITB’s administrative functions were outsourced, various card schemes were transferred to new owners or service providers, and the number of offices were reduced to one, centrally located head office in Peterborough. Overall, it has delivered a significant and permanent reduction in operating costs, which will be invested in construction skills year on year.

A key commitment was to ensure that employers would continue to have training provision that was not readily available in the wider training market and it has not been possible to find suitable buyers for all the training businesses, particularly for specialist trades. CITB has had active discussions with potential buyers of these businesses for the last two years but COVID-19 has now reshaped the long-term economic landscape for everyone and meant that potential new owners were reluctant to proceed to purchase. In light of this and the commitment made that these services would not be lost, the CITB Board has decided to retain NCC East (Bircham Newton) and NCC Scotland (Inchinnan), though discussions with an alternative training provider for NCC South (Erith) will continue. CITB will also retain other training services provided remotely. 

Peter Lauener, Chair of CITB’s Board, said: “In 2017 the Government and construction industry were clear that reform of CITB had to be delivered. We committed to delivering that change while making sure that industry did not lose training capacity, especially in specialist areas, in cases where it was not possible to find a new training provider. 

“The Vision 2020 reforms, and other changes made in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, have successfully realigned our business to make us better able to support employers investing in skills. CITB operates colleges which provide vital and valued training where we have not been able to find suitable buyers that could continue to deliver the scope of high quality training the industry needs. The continuing uncertainty is damaging for employers who need to be sure they can get their staff trained, as well as for CITB colleagues who have supported their customers and learners throughout.

Diggers drive progress on Middlesbrough College's dazzling Digital Centre
Sector News
A MULTI-MILLION pound digital facility that will transform Teessideâ€™
The Institute launched new flexibilities survey
Sector News
@IFAteched launches new flexibilities survey A new survey has been lau
South Yorkshire jobs support helps 3,500 disabled people in work
Sector News
An innovative employment support programme @WorkingWin has supported m

“The right course of action to support industry now is to provide stability and assurance. The Board has therefore decided to retain NCC East and NCC Scotland. This decision gives employers and CITB colleagues confidence and clarity and enables us to plan for the future, having realised the core ambitions of reform. We will of course keep these businesses under close review as we do for every aspect of our operation and this might lead in due course to alterations in our approach to NCC but we have no plans at present to return to market.” 

CITB is gradually reopening the National Construction Colleges (NCCs) in England as per Government guidelines, with apprentices being welcomed back from the week beginning 22 March. NCC Scotland (Inchinnan) remains closed for face-to-face learning though the intention is to reopen in April. For the latest information, please check the Urgent Messages on the CITB website.  

You may also be interested in these articles:

Loughborough College fundraisers hit £2,500 mark for Comic Relief
Sector News
Students and staff at Loughborough College (@Lborocollege) have raised
Diggers drive progress on Middlesbrough College's dazzling Digital Centre
Sector News
A MULTI-MILLION pound digital facility that will transform Teesside’
The Institute launched new flexibilities survey
Sector News
@IFAteched launches new flexibilities survey A new survey has been lau
South Yorkshire jobs support helps 3,500 disabled people in work
Sector News
An innovative employment support programme @WorkingWin has supported m
Young Landscape Photographer of the Year helping to refresh Burgess Hill train station waiting room
Sector News
Young Landscape Photographer of the Year and East Sussex College Lewes
Chesterfield College gives graduates an insight into a teaching career in further education
Sector News
Keen to play a role in developing the next generation of talent into f
Yorkshire Centre for Training and Development will address the skills needs of our region
Sector News
The UK is facing a serious skills shortage. While it is an issue that
From Apprentice to CEO – new leader for The 5% Club
Sector News
The skills campaigning charity, The 5% Club is pleased to announce it
Success for Derby training firm as pioneering programme for women in the utilities sector shows results
Sector News
Develop Training (@DevelopTraining) is seeing the first signs of succe
LGA: Frontline funding for public health teams crucial to post-pandemic recovery
Sector News
Greater frontline funding for local public health teams is essential i
Bespoke Training for Hargreaves Industrial Services
Sector News
Eden Training Solutions has worked with Hargreaves Industrial Service
Students make films with BFI and Young Film Academy
Sector News
Six @BarkingCollege students took part in a @BFI and @YoungFilm filmma

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5510)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page