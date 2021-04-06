 
Celebrity hairdresser gives students an insight into the industry

hairdresser

Award-winning celebrity hairdresser and former Barnsley College (@barnsleycollege) student, Andrew Barton, has been providing his expert advice to Hair and Beauty students, apprentices and local salon owners at a number of virtual events.

Organised as part of the Andrew Barton London Education (ABLE) programme, the sessions for students and apprentices gave Andrew the chance to talk about the importance of customer excellence and the six key points he uses to create an outstanding experience. He also gave a live demonstration of creating, setting and dressing glamorous waves and curls and an Avant Garde look.

ABLE was created to equip hairdressing students and apprentices with the industry skills and knowledge to prepare them for the salon floor when they finish their course. Andrew works closely with the College to constantly develop the programme and provide his expert knowledge to help students to carve out a successful career within the hairdressing industry.

The third session took place in the evening and was specifically for local salon owners whose apprentices are on the ABLE programme. Andrew explained the importance and benefits of the ABLE programme and how students and apprentices are still receiving the very best training throughout the current lockdown.

He also talked about the challenges his salon has faced over that last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and drew upon his own experiences to explain how he has successfully overcome these.

Employers then had the opportunity to ask questions and Andrew provided practical advice on how to open up again after the current lockdown, top tips on how to re-motivate and engage with apprentices in preparation for when salons re-open and he discussed the upcoming trends within the hairdressing industry.

Anita Wilkinson, Programme Manager for Hair and Beauty at Barnsley College, said:

“The ABLE programme is key to the College’s goal of working with businesses to lead the economic recovery and meet employers’ needs, both now and for future roles, by providing students with the skills to succeed and providing career ready students to local businesses.

“These sessions gave our students, apprentices and local employers the opportunity to connect with Andrew and utilise his expert knowledge and experiences. They received practical tips and advice from a successful professional within the industry which is invaluable in preparing our students for their future career in hairdressing and helping local salons with their businesses and apprentices.”

