NEU Annual Conference 2021 Outcomes

Abolish Ofsted and League Tables

Commenting on the passing of Motion 5 at the National Education Union’s Annual Conference, which is being held virtually, Dr Mary Bousted, Joint General Secretary of the National Education Union, said:

“Our latest survey of over 10,000 members casts Ofsted in a very poor light. As we emerge from a time of great challenge for the education system and all who work in it, there is no taste for the return of full inspections. 77% of respondents told us that if Government are to truly support us during the recovery, they need to put both Ofsted and performance tables on the backburner throughout this academic year and the next. (1)

“Recovery is not a one-term effort. At this time, we must focus on the needs of pupils and what schools and their staff judge to be the best approaches to rebuilding on-site learning.

“Even to set aside Covid, we already knew that Ofsted was not fit for purpose. Inspections are by definition judgemental but these are judgements without solutions. They are crude snapshot assessments of the work of a school or college, conducted without much regard for local context and certainly without a full sense of a school or college’s year-round work. And even by its own admission, Ofsted cannot guarantee consistency or fairness in the work that they do. For many years they have sent inspectors unqualified in the phases or subjects they are required to inspect.

“Plans to return to full inspections from September indicate that the Education Inspection Framework will be foisted upon workplaces where it is utterly inappropriate. Primary schools cannot jump through those hoops as they do not organise on a subject basis in the way secondaries do.

“We need to see a new, fair and reliable system of inspection which works with schools, gives them confidence to make changes, and generates meaningful, accurate and reliable information about the school their child attends. Our current inspections system offers none of this.

“Ofsted is not an agent of change. It is a blunt instrument – a wholly negative presence in schools, never offering constructive advice. Its determination to get back into schools at the earliest opportunity has been unseemly. Ofsted is a symbol of the dead hand of Government, of its lack of trust in the profession, and must be abolished.”

Stop Toxic Testing

Commenting on the passing of motion 6 at the National Education Union’s Annual Conference, which is being held virtually, Dr Mary Bousted, Joint General Secretary of the National Education Union, said:

"The pandemic has taught us bitter lessons about the consequences of inequality for health, life chances and wellbeing.

"Today, the Union has set out the measures government should take to learn from the failures of the past and to open up our narrow, test-driven and restrictive education system so that it benefits all learners, from the early years to adulthood.

"The government’s dogmatic belief in testing all primary pupils in order to monitor school performance is destroying children’s enjoyment in learning and lowering the quality of education. The union will be campaigning to ensure that the government drops its plans to test all four-year-olds when they enter reception class and gives up the idea of restoring SATs in 2022.

"Moving with the grain of educational opinion, the union is calling for fundamental reform of 16+ and 18+ examinations. On the government’s watch, we are stuck more deeply than ever in a divided and debt-ridden system of further and higher education which offers opportunities to some, while leaving others with no clear pathway to study and qualifications. In a society aiming at economic progress and general wellbeing, these arrangements are archaic and intolerable."

GCSE and A-Levels

Commenting on the passing of motion 7 at the National Education Union’s Annual Conference, which is being held virtually, Dr Mary Bousted, Joint General Secretary of the National Education Union, said:

“The pandemic has exposed the flaws that exist when awarding GCSE and A-Level grades even in a normal year. Relying on assessment which takes place entirely at the end of the course and via just one method – examinations – is exceptionally high-risk and does not enable all students to demonstrate what they know and can do. Neither does awarding grades based on how a student has performed in comparison to others. This must change. Students surely deserve to be rewarded on the basis of their own merits.

“Having called on government to review this system, to no avail, the NEU is supporting an independent commission on assessment and qualifications, chaired by Professor Louise Hayward of the University of Glasgow, and looking to meet the future needs of students, teachers, our economy and our society.

“The government would do well to learn from its mistakes of the past two years, in which contingency planning was frankly non-existent, and start preparing now for a fair method of grading students in summer 2022. These students will also have missed significant proportions of their course and therefore many will not have had a chance to cover the full curriculum by the time their exams are due. The earlier that preparations are made, the fairer they will be for all.”

A Diverse and Inclusive Curriculum

Commenting on the passing of motion 8 at the National Education Union’s Annual Conference, which is being held virtually, Dr Mary Bousted, Joint General Secretary of the National Education Union, said:

"We need the government to leave the classroom. Its efforts to control in detail what is taught and how it is taught are harmful to students and frustrating for those who work in schools. Educators have learned much during the pandemic about the ways in which they can understand and support the needs of learners – and they have also seen that centralised attempts to regulate the work of schools have hindered their efforts.

"In place of micro-management, teachers need space to make a curriculum that is broad and balanced, offering opportunities for creativity, exploration and for meaningful, collaborative learning.

"That is why, from today, the union will be championing and supporting change that is the fruit of collaboration of staff at school level. We will take careful note of the experience of remote learning, and work to ensure that it is not used as a cheaper substitute for quality teaching and learning.”

Maternity Rights

Commenting on the passing of motion 9 at the National Education Union’s Annual Conference, which is being held virtually, Dr Mary Bousted, Joint General Secretary of the National Education Union, said:

“The majority of education workers are women, but government data shows that men are quicker to progress in terms of their career and salary (1). Sexism and sexist biases including pregnancy and maternity discrimination mean that women in the education sector are losing out in status and pay.

“This situation has worsened for all women in the education sector with the fragmentation of the education system. Whereas women and their line managers and employers once had access to a clear, fair maternity policies, academisation has excluded many women from the workplace benefits negotiated by their trade unions.

“Discrimination against women who are pregnant and on or returning from maternity leave was increasing in the education sector, but it has been relentless throughout the pandemic. Risk assessments have not included the risks to pregnant women and their unborn babies, women have been punished for taking time off related to their pregnancy, employers have tried to force women to start their maternity leave early, women returning from maternity leave have been denied flexible working, and breast-feeding women have been subjected to the most degrading treatment.

“These insidious trends need to change, to ensure women’s needs are properly met in the provision of services at work and to make work safe and discrimination free for women who are pregnant on maternity leave or returning to work after having given birth.”

Pay Freeze

Commenting on the passing of motion 10 at the National Education Union’s Annual Conference, which is being held virtually, Kevin Courtney, Joint General Secretary of the National Education Union, said:

“The Government's ideologically-driven pay freeze is both unjustified and unfair. Education staff are key workers who have contributed hugely to the country's pandemic response, but this year they face another significant cut to the real value of their pay against inflation following a decade of previous attacks on their pay.

“As the economy recovers from the pandemic, inflation and earnings in the wider economy will pick up. Education staff face a double-whammy of cuts to the real value of their pay and a growing gap between their pay levels and those in comparable professions. This is not only unfair but will also intensify the existing recruitment and retention problems in schools and colleges. The pandemic has not solved those underlying problems but pay freezes and pay cuts will make them worse.

“In addition to pay cuts which were themselves unjustified, performance-related pay (PRP) has been imposed on teachers due to Government ideology and with no regard for the damage it causes. PRP and the dismantling of the national pay structure have contributed to the lack of transparency and fairness in pay. There are major concerns about the equality impact of the imposition of PRP, as shown by NEU member surveys. Instead of responding to the evidence that PRP in education is fundamentally unfair, inappropriate and damaging, the Government prefers to plough on with its ideological obsession.

“The contribution of education staff to the pandemic response has been immense, but their contribution to the recovery from the pandemic will also be crucial. The Government should be investing in education and valuing education staff properly, but instead it is choosing to repeat the failed austerity approach of cutting public sector pay. Other countries are not making this mistake. Public sector wages are spent in the private sector, so public sector pay cuts will create problems for the private sector too.

“We need fair pay for all education staff. Education staff don't need pay cuts and PRP, they need to be valued as the key workers they are. NEU members in schools and colleges continue to campaign for fair pay in education. The success of our campaign is essential if we are to reward education staff properly and rebuild the country's skills base in the wake of the pandemic.”

Covid-19 and Workload

Commenting on the passing of motion 11 at the National Education Union’s Annual Conference, which is being held virtually, Kevin Courtney, Joint General Secretary of the National Education Union, said: “What has been clear over the past 12 months is that the workload facing staff in schools and colleges remains stubbornly high. Even in normal circumstances, teachers work some of the longest hours of any profession, and certainly in excess of the recommended maximum of 48 hours per week set out in the working time regulations. The Department for Education’s own research bears this out. “Our members tell us that keeping workloads at an acceptable level is absolutely essential to rebuild from the past year. 85% of the 10,000+ members responding to our latest survey put it at the very top of the agenda. (1) They are crying out for the space to concentrate on their essential role, not the endless demands of a data-obsessed government. In many workplaces members have come together in order to challenge the causes of high workload – but not all of it can be resolved at school or college level. “The problem of high workload predates the pandemic and will, unfortunately, survive it. “A starting point on the road to solving workload would be for Government to make a serious commitment on funding. Real-term cuts over many years have caused much damage, forcing class sizes to increase, subject options to narrow, buildings to fall apart and staffing levels to drop. Clearly if there was a truly restorative investment in schools and colleges, one that would allow large class sizes to become a thing of the past, then the benefits would be immense and lasting for all. “This is, however, only part of the way in which we should tackle workload. If young people’s learning is indeed the same priority of Government as it is for school and college staff, then the culture of ‘data, data, data’ must end. Ofsted and performance tables are crude and unhelpful and distract from the essential work of a school. 82% of members want flexibility in the curriculum right now so they can respond individually to the needs of their students, which is surely the most important thing we can do as professionals as schools and colleges emerge from Covid.”