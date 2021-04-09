 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

One in Three Students Favor Keeping an Online Component to their Education Post-Pandemic, Survey Shows

Details
Hits: 713
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
One in Three Students

Philadelphia, PA, April 5, 2021 – Virtual classes may have posed difficulty for many amid COVID-19, but a recent survey of 16- to 18-year-olds in the U.K. and U.S. shows that one in three students say their ideal post-pandemic learning environment includes some kind of online component.

The survey, conducted by Philadelphia-based Society for Industrial and Applied Mathematics (SIAM) in March, gathered responses from 1,060 11th and 12th grade students from across the U.S. and sixth form students in England and Wales to determine their views regarding virtual learning. The students queried are participants in this year’s MathWorks Math Modeling (M3) Challenge, an annual internet-based, intensive math modeling contest organized by SIAM.

“While the majority of students said they prefer 100 percent in-class learning, surprisingly, one third said they would choose either full-time or part-time online education when things return to normal after the pandemic,” said Michelle Montgomery, M3 Challenge program director at SIAM.

“Interestingly, while 73 percent of the students queried said they don’t learn as well virtually, nine percent said they learn better online and 19 percent say they find no difference in their ability to learn either way,” Montgomery said.

Now in its 16th year, M3 Challenge involves high school juniors and seniors, and sixth form students, working in small teams and committing 14 consecutive hours on a designated weekend in February/March to devise a solution to a real-world problem using mathematical modeling. Of the hundreds of participating teams, 10 finalist teams were selected from across the U.S., England and Wales, after having their submissions judged by an international panel of Ph.D.-level mathematicians. The competition’s final judging event — traditionally held in New York City — will be done virtually on April 26 this year.

Sponsored by MathWorks, the leading developer of mathematical computing software, M3 Challenge spotlights applied mathematics and technical computing as powerful problem-solving tools and viable, exciting professions. This year’s competition — which marks the first time M3 Challenge is open to students from England and Wales, awarding more than US$125,000 (£90,000) in scholarship prizes — asked students to use math modeling to provide solutions to combat the “digital divide” (the gap between those who benefit from adequate access to the internet and those who do not), a reality magnified by the pandemic. It drew the participation of more than 2,800 registrants across 535 teams.

EDHEC and EURECOM Sign Strategic Alliance
Sector News
EDHEC Business School and EURECOM are pleased to announce a long-term
â€‹Student volunteers support more than 1,500 Covid tests
Sector News
A task force of student volunteers has helped more than 1,500 people t
Rotherham and North Notts College Students Set to Benefit from International Work Experience Following Funding Bid Win
Sector News
Up to 100 students from @RNNGroup (which includes Rotherham College, N

Survey highlights

According to the survey, the No. 1 benefit of virtual learning cited by three quarters of all respondents is the time savings (traveling to and from school, changing classrooms, etc.), leaving extra hours for studying and other activities. Being able to get more sleep and occasionally having a more flexible schedule were each cited by 73 percent of students as other benefits. Almost one third said they see the advantage of having one’s own private learning environment at home, saving money (on transportation, clothing, etc.) and, in some cases, being able to review recorded classes later if needed.

The main drawbacks of online learning? According to the majority of students, it’s hard to stay focused (76 percent) and it can feel lonely or isolating due to the lack of in-person social interaction and connection to other students (66 percent). Almost half of the students said a main disadvantage is the lack of face-to-face interaction with teachers, 42 percent think teachers tend to assign more projects so the workload can be heavier, and 40 percent said the explanation of assignments seems less thorough.

The majority of those who said they perform better virtually versus in-person credit the fact that they get more sleep at night and feel more rested since they don’t have to commute to school (72 percent), and they can relax more during breaks, so they tend to concentrate better in online class (61 percent). More than one third said they’re better prepared for class since they’re forced to be more responsible due to the independent nature of online learning, they have less social pressure so can focus better in class, and they can more easily focus on what the teacher is saying since they’re less distracted by others in the class.

Students who perform better in person said that it’s harder to get motivated to learn virtually (83 percent) and they prefer live, face-to-face interaction (72 percent). They also said there are more distractions at home so it’s harder to focus (70 percent), and they’re less likely to make a connection with the teacher and ask questions in a virtual class (61 percent).

Student tips for virtual learning

When it comes to core subjects that lend themselves best to virtual learning, the majority of students cited English and History. Science and Math are seen by respondents as being the most challenging courses to learn online.

How can teachers make virtual learning of math courses more effective? Just over half (55 percent) of the students suggest using visual tools and videos to explain math concepts, while 53 percent recommend that teachers record classes for students to review later, as needed. About half of the students would like to see teachers better use technology and digital programs to explain math concepts. Thirty-seven percent think it would be helpful for teachers to provide one-on-one sessions with students to answer questions and ensure they understand concepts, and 31 percent suggest explaining concepts using real-world examples.

In providing advice for other students, respondents said the key to online learning success is to establish a daily schedule and stick to it (70 percent), attend all virtual classes and keep up with schoolwork (63 percent), connect socially with friends, even if virtually (46 percent), exercise frequently and eat well (45 percent), have a designated place to “attend” virtual classes (39 percent), and take frequent breaks (36 percent).

“We know that all students learn differently, and the results of this survey show that there is a role online learning can play for many students,” Montgomery said.

You may also be interested in these articles:

EDHEC and EURECOM Sign Strategic Alliance
Sector News
EDHEC Business School and EURECOM are pleased to announce a long-term
​Student volunteers support more than 1,500 Covid tests
Sector News
A task force of student volunteers has helped more than 1,500 people t
Rotherham and North Notts College Students Set to Benefit from International Work Experience Following Funding Bid Win
Sector News
Up to 100 students from @RNNGroup (which includes Rotherham College, N
Women Empowerment: How Far Have We Come in Recent Years?
Sector News
Here in the UK, the past year has been difficult for everyone. However
Audio Brand 'Majority' To Plant 1000 Trees For Every Participating UK School This Earth Day
Sector News
#EarthDayWithMajority - Majority Celebrates Earth Day With Audio Bundl
Highly performing Stanmore College is chosen as part of the Government’s ‘transformative’ colleges’ £1.5 billion rebuilding programme
Sector News
Governors and staff of @StanmoreCollege are celebrating being awarded
Free and frequent mass testing for all is the missing “insurance policy to save the Education sector from future lockdowns”
Sector News
The UK is leading the way with its vaccination and testing program and
Testing volunteers needed for the funding consultation
Sector News
@IFATEched have been helped by a huge number of people and organisatio
How will my grades be calculated? How will you make them fair? Exams and assessments regulator Ofqual on how GCSEs, AS and A levels will be graded this summer
Sector News
Students won’t be sitting exams this year because that wouldn’t be
Brixton Finishing School alumni unveil #BrixtonRising campaign on 40th anniversary of Brixton Uprising
Sector News
Brixton Finishing School (@BrixtonFSchool), the disruptor scheme that
£280m capital funding boost for children and young people with SEND
Sector News
£280 million funding package to support children with special educati
Work placement leads to an award and job for Kent computing student
Sector News
David Sharp, an undergraduate computer science student at the Universi

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Peter
Peter has published a new article: EDHEC and EURECOM Sign Strategic Alliance 10 hours 54 minutes ago
Ruth Peterson
Ruth Peterson has published a new article: ​Student volunteers support more than 1,500 Covid tests yesterday
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter yesterday

Women Empowerment: How Far Have We Come in Recent Years?: Here in the UK, the past year has been difficult for ever… https://t.co/TTsstqnyOy
View Original Tweet

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5574)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page