 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Durham University Business School Welcomes Sally Guyer as Professor in Practice

Details
Hits: 392
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Sally Guyer, Global CEO of World Commerce & Contracting

Durham University Business School (@DUBusSchool) has announced the appointment of Sally Guyer, Global CEO of World Commerce & Contracting, to its faculty as Professor in Practice in Strategy and Innovation.

Created to bring public distinction and practical insights to the classroom and applied research, Durham’s Professors in Practice initiative recognises the skills, perspectives and experiences of senior business professionals and enables students to directly benefit from them. Such individuals are invited to lead classes and workshops, support education in their individual areas of expertise, and engage with research that addresses real world challenges.

Starting on May 3rd 2021, Sally will join the Business School’s faculty in delivering modern, immersive education programmes that reflect and address the key issues facing industry today, and in fostering greater connection between Durham University and members of World Commerce and Contracting.

Speaking on her appointment and what she hopes to bring to the role, Sally said;

“I am truly excited to accept this appointment as Professor in Practice and to all that this collaboration between Durham University and World Commerce & Contracting will bring. We live in a time of such tremendous change that the connection between industry and academia has never been more important. Academia brings essential rigour and research in support of the fact-based decision making required in the world of practice. Equally students today need to be educated in a way that enables them to effectively apply their learning in our rapidly changing world. I look forward to contributing fully to this wide-ranging role, to supporting the development of a regional innovation and commercial ecosystem, and of course to inspiring the many students of Durham.”

With over 70,000 members and over 20,000 organisations from both the private and public sector, World Commerce & Contracting (WorldCC) is the world’s leading professional association in commercial management, contracting and negotiations. Its mission is to improve the quality and integrity of trading relationships. In her role as Global CEO, Sally sets the direction for the Association, including its research and advocacy initiatives and extensive portfolio of learning and development programs.

With qualifications in law and an accomplished background in consultancy (supporting the SME sector) and entrepreneurship, Sally has led a prestigious career. During this she has gained extensive practical experience in commercial and contract management, and developed a keen interest in the role and impact of technology on business and government commercial relationships. Her perspectives and expertise are regularly sought for influential industry and governmental events and bodies such as the EU Commission.

New law to make school uniform costs affordable for all
Sector News
A new law will require schools to follow Government statutory guidance
Shadow Health Secretary visits Bradford College
Sector News
Shadow Health Secretary @JonAshworth has praised @BradfordCollege and
JRF hails High Court bid to end discrimination against legacy benefit claimants
Sector News
@jrf_uk hails High Court bid to end discrimination against legacy bene

The Professor in Practice initiative also provides the opportunity for Durham University’s faculty to directly connect with business practice and public policy, enabling their research to have an actionable, positive impact on society. In this role, Sally will be assisting the Business School in the development of an innovation and commercial ecosystem, and supporting B2B and B2C activity in small and medium sized companies in the North East.

Sally’s other duties will include;

  • Hosting guest lectures for both undergraduate and postgraduate programmes,
  • Participating in masterclasses - both individually and in collaboration with other Professors in Practice and honorary appointed staff,
  • Contributing expertise to alumni events,
  • Collaborating with the School and its faculty on cutting edge research projects,
  • Assisting the Centre for Innovation and Technology Management and the Wilson Institute to work with Durham City in developing the entrepreneurial capabilities of local start-ups focused on technological innovation, and commercial management and contracting,

Tyrone Pitsis, Professor of Strategy and Technology at Durham University Business School has supported Sally’s appointment, highlighting the value her expertise will bring to the School’s teaching, research, and student engagement.

Professor Pitsis said;

“Sally epitomises the idea of the ‘curious practitioner’. She is the leader one of the world’s most successful and prestigious associations, has been a successful entrepreneur and also actively engages with the scholarly world. She represents exactly the sort of person business schools should engage with to ensure they design and offer education and conduct research that can have a real, sustainable and discernible impact on our beneficiaries”.

In her first official duty, Sally will be a panellist at the upcoming Virtual Global Debate, hosted by the Business School in collaboration with the Management Centre Innsbruck (MCI), on Monday 3rd May. Entitled “Entrepreneurship meets Digitalization: Academia & Business jointly shaping the future”, Sally will be joined by industry professionals and Business School faculty for a debate on the subject of value networks and digital technologies.

You may also be interested in these articles:

New law to make school uniform costs affordable for all
Sector News
A new law will require schools to follow Government statutory guidance
Shadow Health Secretary visits Bradford College
Sector News
Shadow Health Secretary @JonAshworth has praised @BradfordCollege and
JRF hails High Court bid to end discrimination against legacy benefit claimants
Sector News
@jrf_uk hails High Court bid to end discrimination against legacy bene
Graduate recruitment in a post-Covid world - guarding against ‘netpotism’
Sector News
The Coronavirus pandemic has had a significant effect on the economy a
Decline in intermediate apprenticeship opportunities in comparison with the jump in higher apprenticeships is a major concern
Sector News
The monthly apprenticeship starts to January 2021, and official statis
Staggering 46 Coleg Cambria students achieved their DofE Awards in the same week
Sector News
AN AMAZING 46 Coleg Cambria (@colegcambria) students achieved their Br
UE Receives FIBAA System Accreditation
Sector News
The University of Europe for Applied Sciences (UE) has received system
NEW APPRENTICESHIP PLACES CREATED IN BRISTOL
Sector News
A new apprenticeship scheme to help young people take their first step
Labour criticises the government's National Tutoring Programme
Sector News
@NAHTnews - Commenting as Labour criticises the government's National
AVer Europe launches new AI distance learning camera to support hybrid learning
Sector News
AVer Europe (@AVerVC), leading provider of video collaboration and edu
Borders College Confirms its Commitment to Equality
Sector News
Borders College (@borderscollege) is delighted to launch its new Equal
Women in construction – no longer a novelty
Sector News
Justyna did not want to go to college and study a ‘beauty’ course

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Solvendis
Solvendis added a new event 6 hours

Designated Safeguarding Lead Training (Zoom Conferencing)

A provider’s Designated Safeguarding Lead (DSL) plays a critical role in its approach to safeguarding its learners, training its staff, providing...

  • Tuesday, 17 August 2021 10:00 AM
  • Zoom Conferencing
Solvendis
Solvendis added a new event 6 hours

Designated Safeguarding Lead Training (Zoom Conferencing)

A provider’s Designated Safeguarding Lead (DSL) plays a critical role in its approach to safeguarding its learners, training its staff, providing...

  • Tuesday, 27 July 2021 10:00 AM
  • Zoom Conferencing
Solvendis
Solvendis added a new event 6 hours

RoATP Masterclass (Face-to-face Delivery)

At this RoATP Masterclass, our focus will be on preparing your organisation to make a fully compliant RoATP submission. Each Workshop will be...

  • Friday, 11 June 2021 10:00 AM
  • Wolverhampton Solvendis

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5644)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page