Education unions, scientists and parent groups sign up to letter urging caution on face masks

A coalition of nearly 20 scientists join with educational unions, including @NEUnion, @unitetheunion, @unisontheunion, @GMB_union, @NASUWT, and over 400 parents, and students have written to Education Secretary @GavinWilliamson to express concern at reported Government plans to stop requiring children to wear face coverings in secondary school classrooms in England from 17th May.   

Over 20 scientists and public health experts join with unions, and over 400 parents and students to urge Government to ensure children are adequately protected in schools to prevent another COVID-19 wave  

  • Letter to Government warns 153,000 children and school staff in the UK could already be suffering with Long COVID 
  • This includes 43,000 children and 114,000 teaching and education staff  
  • Real figures could be higher as current data does not account for full range of Long COVID symptoms 
  • Survey data of educational staff confirms high adherence to mask use among children  
  • Reported Government plans to lift mask use from 17th May risks accelerating outbreaks of variants of concern, which could spark a new wave requiring more prolonged lockdowns 

A coalition of nearly 20 scientists join with educational unions, including NEU, UNITE, UNISON, GMB, NASUWT, and >400 parents, and students have written to Education Secretary Gavin Williamson to express concern at reported Government plans to stop requiring children to wear face coverings in secondary school classrooms in England from 17th May.    

“To strip these necessary protections, when there are already too few mitigation measures in schools, and when rates of Covid-19 are still significant would have consequences for the health of our children and their parents as well as their communities,” warns the letter signed by 20 leading scientists and public health experts from the universities of Oxford, Cambridge, Exeter, UCL, Queen Mary University of London among top British scientific institutions.  

The letter points to recent ONS data confirming a marked rise in infections over March among children after schools opened for just a few weeks before the Easter Break. It points out that according to the latest data, between 10-13% of children who are infected with COVID-19 develop persistent symptoms after infection lasting 5 weeks or more, an indication of ‘Long COVID’.   

Experimental estimates from the ONS now suggest that as many 43,000 children and 110,000 educational staff in the UK could now be living with Long COVID, warns the letter also signed by a former Public Health England pandemic expert. While these figures are uncertain and more research is needed as Long COVID remains poorly understood, these figures could severely underestimate the real extent of Long COVID because the current data only tracks 12 potential symptoms when there are in fact over 30 recognised symptoms.   

The letter, which has also been signed by several parents’ groups and education unions as well as hundreds of parents and students, warns that increasing infection among children puts household members, parents and the wider community at risk, with parents of children attending schools already found to be at higher risk of infection and hospitalisation. Recent weeks have seen several outbreaks of concerning variants within schools, further questioning the wisdom of removing mitigations from classrooms.   

Catherine Wilson, Head of support, Parents United UK: “The removal of masks for secondary school pupils contradicts the available health and safety information we have regarding COVID-19 and threatens to increase the volume of COVID-19 infections in our un-vaccinated children and young people, in addition to school staff and families.”  

Mask wearing is practiced widely in both primary and secondary school classrooms in most countries in Europe, US and South East Asia, notes the letter, citing recent survey research of nearly 8,000 UK educational staff showing overwhelming support for mask use, and high adherence among children.  

Current rates of vaccination in the UK are not sufficient to fully mitigate the impact of transmission among children on infection rates in the community, warns the letter. It notes that countries like Israel emerged fully from lockdown after fully vaccinating over 80% of adults, while re-opening schools with mitigations including classroom mask mandates still in place.  

Co-signatory epidemiologist Dr Deepti Gurdasani of the Queen Mary University of London said: “Scientists, school staff, parents and students are alarmed. We do not want a repeat of past mistakes that previously led to new waves, higher deaths, and prolonged lockdowns. That’s why we’ve come together to urge the Government to consider the global and national evidence on current infection rates in schools. Face coverings should be continued in schools after the 17th May, with review prior to the next stage of the roadmap on the 21st June, to avoid the risk of new outbreaks.”  

 

END 

The full letter is copied below with a complete list of co-signatories: 

 

May 4, 2021 

 

To:  

The Rt Hon Gavin Williamson MP  

Secretary of State for Education  

Department for Education  

20 Great Smith Street  

London    

SW1P 3BT  

 

We are extremely concerned at reports that the government plans to stop requiring children to wear face coverings in secondary school classrooms from 17th May in England.  We are not aware of any plans to lift face covering requirements in relation to shops or transport, where people generally spend less time in close contact with large groups.    

 

We support the general principle of using data not dates to decide on the lifting of restrictions. However, while there is significant community transmission (Independent SAGE’s suggested threshold is 10 cases/100,000 population/week with strong test, trace isolate and support systems, while Victoria, Australia was successful by targeting <1 case/100,000 population/week), we view face coverings (along with other measures such as improved ventilation, air purification, using outdoor spaces, and mass testing) as an essential part of the wider system of control in schools. Masks reduce the risk of children contracting and transmitting SARS-CoV-2, as wearing a face covering in class reduces the emission of virus-carrying particles as well as reducing wearers’ exposure due to filtration.1 Both the CDC and WHO recommend that children wear masks in schools, including in classrooms.2,3 Not only do masks help keep school students and staff safe, they are also a critical part of the overall effort to reduce community transmission and allow the safe lifting of restrictions in general to be achieved as soon as possible. They also minimise educational disruption, allowing children to remain in school, while also protecting household members, including clinically vulnerable contacts, from onward risk of infection.  

 

This is important both for protecting the health of our children and the staff who look after them, as well as our wider communities. Data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) infection survey has shown that the number of positive COVID cases among school age children closely tracks school openings, closures and attendance.4 After schools opened in England (8th March), the number of children testing positive for COVID-19 increased and by the start of the Easter break, prevalence of infection was higher in school age children than in any other age group.5 As more children have been infected, we have seen increased positivity among young adults, and plateauing of declines in infection while schools were open.5 Notably, we see reversal of this pattern over Easter break, with declines in prevalence of infection resuming across the UK following school holiday closure,5 further supporting the role of schools in community transmission of SARS-CoV-2.  

 

It is extremely worrying that we saw such marked case rises over March among children, given that schools were only open for a few weeks, and with mitigations such as mask wearing in place for secondary school children (although only recommended when distancing could not be maintained). We note that although there were increases in both primary and secondary school age groups, rises were sharper among primary school age groups, potentially due to mitigations, including masks, in secondary schools reducing the rate of spread. This would suggest that more robust mitigations are needed, rather than removal of one of the few mitigations currently in place. Indeed, evidence from a study of around half a million parents in the US shows that parents of children in school are at higher risk of infection, but that this risk can be mitigated with multi-layered measures, including mask use within classrooms.6   Concerningly, we have seen outbreaks of B.1.351, B.1.617 and B.1.1.7 +E484K sub-lineage linked to schools,7,8,9 suggesting that school outbreaks are contributing to community spread of these concerning variants. 

 

We also know from ONS data that 10% of primary school age children and 13% of secondary school age children have persistent symptoms even 5 weeks after the initial infection.10 Between 7-8% have symptoms that persist for at least 12 weeks. We have an estimated 43,000 children, and 114,000 teaching and educational staff living with long COVID, a syndrome whose impact on children and adults long-term is poorly understood.10 The ONS data indicates that two-thirds of people with long COVID have some degree of limitation in activity,10 suggesting that the condition has important impacts on people’s day to day lives.  

 

Mask wearing is practised widely in both primary and secondary school classrooms in  most countries in Europe, US and South East Asia, and recommended as an important mitigatory measure to protect children, staff, families and the broader community. In this context, it is surprising that the UK government which has claimed to be ‘following the science’ and ‘following data not dates’, would consider setting an arbitrary date for removing the widely recommended measure of face coverings from its already inadequate set of mitigations in schools, without any reference to ‘the data’.   

 

On the 6th of April 2021, the DfE published a statement following their review of evidence, in which they said ‘Alongside rapid testing, the available scientific evidence is that, when used correctly, wearing a face covering reduces the emission of virus-carrying particles when worn by an infected user, helping to protect others.’ A little over a week since schools have reopened after the Easter break, it does not seem possible that new evidence of such weight could have emerged to cause the DfE to reverse its conclusions from the 6th of April. Indeed, surveys conducted by Unison on 7,636 staff prior to this review showed support for mask use among teaching and support staff, and high adherence among children.11 Many schools are expecting their clinically extremely vulnerable staff to return to the workplace despite the continuing message to work from home if possible, and recognition that vaccination is not 100 per cent effective.  Against this background any relaxation of mask use would cause great anxiety among the staff and students at greater risk.  

 

While a significant proportion of the UK population has at least received a single dose of vaccine, this is not sufficient to fully mitigate the impact of transmission among children on infection rates in the community. Countries like Israel fully emerged from lockdown after fully vaccinating >80% of adults, and only re-opened schools fully in the last  few weeks, with mitigations still in place, including mask mandates in classrooms.  

 

Millions of children across the globe wear masks in classrooms every day. There are substantial benefits to wearing masks in schools while significant community transmission continues. Given legitimate concerns about impact on children and families from school closures, we highlight that wearing masks can reduce transmission in schools, which will help ensure that children remain in classrooms and continue in-person education without disruption. Evidence both in the UK and worldwide does not suggest harm of general use to either adults or children, and whilst we acknowledge that it may be more challenging to communicate while wearing masks, and accept that some children and adults may not be able to wear them, it is very clear that the benefits far outweigh any potential risks at the current time. We support mask wearing in schools at this time, with exemptions for children who cannot wear them. Clear face coverings may aid communication. We call on the government to provide clear masks for staff and school children, where needed, in order to aid communication and we support exemptions for children who cannot wear masks. 

 

We urge the government to consider the global and national evidence on current infection rates in schools when making decisions about face coverings in school. These should be continued in schools after the 17th May, with review prior to the next stage of the roadmap on the 21st June. To strip these necessary covid protections, when there are already too few mitigation measures in schools, and when rates of Covid-19 are still significant would have consequences for the health of our children and their parents as well as their communities.  

 

References 

 

1.         Science Brief: Community Use of Cloth Masks to Control the Spread of SARS-CoV-2, Nov. 20, 2020 

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/science/science-briefs/masking-science-sars-cov2.html  

2.         Centers for Disease Control. Schools and Child Care Programs​: Plan, Prepare, and Respond. Apr. 5, 2021. https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/schools-childcare/index.html (accessed 26th April 2021). 

3.         World Health Organisation. Coronavirus disease (COVID-19): Schools. 2020. https://www.who.int/news-room/q-a-detail/coronavirus-disease-covid-19-schools2021). 

4.         Gurdasani D, Alwan NA, Greenhalgh T, et al. School reopening without robust COVID-19 mitigation risks accelerating the pandemic. Lancet 2021; 397(10280): 1177-8. 

5.         Office for National Statistics. Coronavirus (COVID-19) Infection Survey, UK: 23 April 2021. 2021. 

6.         Lessler J GM, Grantz KH, Badillo-Goicoechea E, Metcalf JE, Lupton-Smith C, Azman AS, Stuart EA. Household COVID-19 risk and in-person schooling. MedRxiv 2021. 

7.         Covid: Mutation of UK variant found in Telford and Wrekin schools. BBC News. 2021. 

8.         Reed J. Covid: South Africa variant surge probably due to person travelling from Africa. BBC News.Sect. https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-london-56729607

9.         First cases of Indian variant Covid-19 found in Leicester. Leicester News. 28 April 2021. 

10.       Office for National Statistics. Prevalence of ongoing symptoms following coronavirus (COVID-19) infection in the UK: 1 April 2021. 

11.       UNISON. Face coverings in schools make staff feel safer​. 2021. 

 

Co-signatories 

 

Scientists and Public Health professionals 

 

Dr. Deepti Gurdasani, Senior Lecturer in Machine Learning, Queen Mary University of London, UK 

Prof. Martin McKee, Professor of European Public Health, London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, UK; Independent SAGE, UK 

Prof. Susan Michie, Professor of Health Psychology, University College London, UK; Independent SAGE, UK 

Prof. Christina Pagel, Professor of Operational Research, University College London, UK; Independent SAGE, UK 

Prof. Stephen Reicher, Bishop Wardlaw Professor of Social Psychology, University of St. Andrews, UK; Independent SAGE, UK 

Dr. Hisham Ziauddeen, Consultant Psychiatrist, Cambridge & Peterborough NHS Foundation Trust, UK 

Professor Trisha Greenhalgh, Department of Primary Care Health Sciences, University of Oxford 

Dr Zubaida Haque, Member of Independent SAGE and former interim director of Runnymede Trust 

Dr Kit Yates, Co-director of the Centre for Mathematical Biology, University of Bath, UK 

Dr Zoë Hyde, University of Western Australia, Perth, Australia 

Dr Sarah Rasmussen, Department of Pure Mathematics & Mathematical Statistics, University of Cambridge, UK 

Dr Bharat Pankhania, University of Exeter, UK 

Prof. Alice Roberts, Professor of Public Engagement in Science, University of Birmingham 

Dr. Alison George, GP, Newcastle, UK 

Dr. Peter English, Public Health Physician, UK 

Dr. Sakkaf Ahmed Aftab, Chair BMA Yorkshire Consultant Committee, UK 

Dr Christine Peters, Consultant Microbiologist NHS Glasgow, UK 

Dr Eilir Hughes. General Practitioner and co-founder of http://FreshAir.Wales 

Dr Huw Waters. Materials Scientist and co-founder of http://FreshAir.Wales 

Prof. Elizabeth Stokoe, Professor of Social Interaction, Loughborough University, UK; Independent SAGE, UK 

Prof. Robert West, University College London, UK 

Prof. John Drury, University of Sussex, UK 

Prof. Yaneer Bar-Yam, New England Complex Systems Institute, CovidActionGroup, Endcoronavirus.org 

 

Organisations 

 

SafeEdForAll, UK 

Long Covid Kids, UK 

Parents United, UK 

Fresh Air Schools, UK  

Hazards Campaign, UK 

UNISON 

National Education Union (NEU) 

UNITE 

NASUWT - The Teachers’ Union 

Pans Pandas UK 

GMB 

 

Members of Parliament 

 

Clive Lewis, MP 

Kim Johnson, MP 

 

Individuals 

 

Sarah L.H.Saul MBPsS, Parent 

Sammie Mcfarland, Wellbeing Coach and Parent 

Frances Simpson MSc, FHEA, MBPS, Parent 

Natalie Pearson BSc (Hons), Parent 

Hannah Awesome BSc (Hons), Parent  

Gemma Sewell, Parent 

Catherine Wilson, Parent 

Jenny Stokes, Parent 

Amy Wolfs, Parent  

Tony Dadd MA, MSc, CStat, Parent 

Claire Hastie, Parent 

Sue Shaw, Author and parent 

Adam Hamdy, Author and parent 

Michael Volpe, Former General Director, Opera Holland Park 

Siobhan Aston, Registered NHS Nurse 

Hida Palmer, Hazards Campaign 

Reese Dinsdale, Actor and Director 

Amy McLellan, Author and parent 

James Graham BENG, Parent 

Harvey Butlin, 2nd Year College Student 

Toni Whitney, Parent 

Janine Chapman, Parent 

James Davis, Parent 

Emma Cozens, Parent 

Susan Cozens, Parent 

Michelle Wilkinson, Parent 

Debbie Parker, Parent 

Michelle Jane, Parent 

Kate M Gladwell, Parent 

Carole Marie, Parent 

John Micheal, Parent 

Lucy Andrews, Parent. 

Tim Plumbe, Parent 

Eva Townson, Parent 

M Turley, Parent 

Christina Janusz, Parent 

Russell Flint, Parent 

Mrs Anna Yates, Parent 

Mr Stephen Tracey, Parent 

Clare Williamson, Parent 

Daniella Modos - Cutter, Parent 

Nicola Grundy, Parent 

John Chappell, Parent 

Natalie Darby, Parent 

Karen Pettitt, Parent 

Louise Merrick, Parent  

Amina Yaseen, Parent 

Charlotte Shorten, Parent 

V Bailey, Parent 

Deborah Dominey, Parent 

D Bailey, Parent 

Simon Dominey, Parent 

Sally Hacking, Parent 

Paul Hacking, Parent 

Angela Barnes, Parent 

Paul Barnes, Parent 

Amanda Jackson, Parent 

Pamela Jackson, Parent 

Elizabeth Leader, Parent 

C Dupreez, Parent 

Lesley Priest, Parent 

Stephanie Doherty, Parent 

Terrie Whitehead, Parent 

Linda Richards, Parent 

S A Richards, Parent 

Shelley Wilson, Parent 

Jennifer Chileshe, Parent 

Kerstin Ward, Parent 

Louise Urquhart, Parent 

Kelly Weaver, Parent 

Dave Lawrence BSc Post Qualifying Child Care Studies, Dip SW, C.Q.S.W 

Contamination Concerns During Covid-19 

Elaine Stuchfield, Parent 

Jo Broadbent, Parent of TA 

Natalie Knightley, Parent 

Rebecca Hopkins, Parent 

J Claydon, Parent 

D Claydon, Parent 

Laura Culliton, Grandparent 

J McGrady, Parent 

B McGrady, Parent 

Joanna Robinson, Parent 

Ivan Levene, Parent 

Laura Davies, Parent 

Natalie Gallagher, Parent 

S Finnerty, Parent 

Kerry Bigham, Parent 

Johanna Jennison, Parent 

Javaria Adil, Parent 

Adil Izhar, Parent 

Bethan Desai, Parent 

Angela Brayford, Parent 

Lloyd Russell, Parent 

R Gregory, Parent 

M Gregory 

P Sharratt, Parent 

K Wynne, Parent 

I Gregory 

M West, Parent 

Jacqui Andrews, Parent 

Tim Martin, Parent Governor 

Lloyd Russell, Parent 

Tamara Devereux, Parent 

Susan Duell, Parent 

Tracey Clifford, Parent 

David Clifford, Parent 

Katharine King, Parent 

K M Stubbs, Parent 

Kate Gill, Parent 

Chris Sewell, Parent 

Rosemary Bainbridge, Parent 

Kelly Dale, Parent 

Mrs L Cluett, Parent 

E.Bonardi, Parent 

Frédéric Chevarin, Parent 

Nicky Hutchinson, Parent 

Heidi Jeffree, Parent 

Emma Sullivan, Parent 

Tammy Calvert, Parent 

Eleanor Hipkiss, Parent 

Emma Adams, Parent 

Sylvia Tilaks, Parent 

Helen Goodhand, Parent 

Ricardo Campos, Parent 

Ms D Collins, Parent 

Andrew Goodhand, Parent 

Rebekah Goodhand, Parent 

Samantha Towler, Parent 

Miss P M Coltman, Parent 

Stephanie Butler, Parent 

Louisa Hackett, Parent 

Claire Davies, Parent 

Nigel Wood, Parent 

Tracey Mansell, Parent 

Ruth Ecclestone, Parent 

Sonia Driscoll, Parent 

Gillian Denheen, Parent 

Sarah Coyle, Parent 

Diane Barlow, Parent 

Beth Roberts, Parent 

Carla Watts, Parent 

Miss J Hardy, Parent 

Sharon Woodrow, Parent 

Lauren Perriment, Parent 

Anthony Ball, Parent 

Lauran Cornock, Parent 

Jane Pender, Parent 

Steve Anstice, Parent 

Henry Pender, Parent 

Raquel Roberts, Parent 

Kathryn Bentley, Parent 

Simon Bentley, Parent 

Laura Huish, Parent 

Mrs Michelle Kenwright, Parent 

Mr Mark Kenwright, Parent 

Ms Joanna Clegg, Parent 

Karen Clark, Parent 

Keaton George, Parent 

Caroline O'Dwyer, Parent 

Sandra Middleton, Parent 

Amanda Brooks, Parent 

Maria Telesia, Parent 

Amanda Whittaker, Parent 

Abby Brigden, Parent 

Katie McBride, Parent 

Mr and Mrs Ford, Parents 

Emma Savage, Parent 

Samantha McCarthy, Parent 

E Stone, Parent 

Clare Higginson, Parent 

Jacqui McNamara, Parent 

Miss S Cuffe, Parent 

S Rhydderch, Parent 

K Spalding, Parent 

Carol Bray, Parent 

Katie Dinmore, Parent 

Lisa McDines, Parent 

Kerry Matthews, Parent 

Steven Lloyd, Parent 

Simona Vigrass, Parent 

Terry Jones, Parent 

Peter Vigrass, Parent 

Lucy Jones, Parent 

Eva Woolmer, Year 7 Student 

Emma Carlisle, Parent 

Xander Stone, Year 10 Student 

Nina Roberts, Parent 

Chloe Long, Year 13 Student 

Chloe Leckie, Parent 

B Hawes, Parent 

Tracy Harris, Parent 

Ellis Hawes, Parent 

Tony Furgusion, Parent 

Liam Chera, Year 11 Student 

Samantha Bennett, Parent 

Paul Duell, Parent 

Michaela Smith, Parent 

William Smith, Parent 

Melody Jackson, Year 12 Student 

Alex Bentley, Year 10 Student 

Katie S. Wandworth, Parent 

Lydia Jordan, Parent 

Tobias Robins, Year 12 Student 

Mr James Marrinan, Parent 

Miss Mary Trimarco, Parent 

Jessica Seal, Year 8 Student 

Claudia Favero, Parent 

Alessio Alexiadis, Parent 

Diane Agnew, Parent 

Kevin Agnew, Parent 

Ben Agnew, Student 

Anne Steele, Parent 

Heidi Shepherd, Parent 

Keith Shepherd, Parent 

Keiran Agnew, Year 10 Student 

Jake Agnew, Year 10 Student 

Romina da Silva, Parent 

Kamarra Telesia, Year 10 Student 

Mrs R Gray, Parent 

Sam Chalkley, Parent 

Lisa Turner, Parent 

Liz Heads, Parent 

Nathan Lee, Parent 

Brandon Turner, Parent 

Jean Rickman, Parent 

Clare Chamberlain, Parent 

Elizabeth Alderton, Parent 

Sydney Edhouse, Parent 

Caroline Brimblecombe, Parent 

Richard Brimblecombe, Parent 

Tayla Brimblecombe, Year 8 Student 

Patricia Dobson, Parent 

Harry Dobson, Parent 

Megan Williams, Parent 

Debra Kelly, Parent 

Andrew Kelly, Year 8 Student  

Emma Wilkes, Parent 

Imilia Hacking, Year 8 Student 

Annette Baird, Parent  

J O'Brien, Parent 

Dena Carter, Parent 

George Davie, Parent 

Leo Mestanza, Year 7 Student 

Ruth Moss, Parent 

Jane Whalley, Parent 

Angie Trochez Clavijo, Year 8 Student 

Kate Neville, Parent 

Rebekah Goodhand, Year 13 Student 

Amy Goodhand, Year 11 Student 

Julie Cullane, Parent 

Sienna Cluett, Year 8 Student 

Leyton Cluett, Year 9 Student 

Mr M Cluett, Parent 

Gareth Partington, Parent 

Dr Claire Hawkins, Parent 

Emma James, Parent 

Henry James 

Lola James 

Matthew James 

Emma Jane Coombes, Parent 

Jay Waller, Parent 

Mrs Emma Napier, Parent 

James Napier, Parent 

Susan Napier, Parent 

Terry Napier, Parent 

Mrs Catherina Scott-Hart, Parent 

Ray Hunter, Parent 

Val Hunter, Parent 

Leanne Hopkins, Parent 

Gareth Hopkins, Parent 

Anna James, Parent 

Lana Collie-James 

Victoria Tucker, Parent 

Nadia D, Parent 

Charlotte Bailey, Parent 

John Bailey, Parent 

T Wood, Parent 

Zoe Ann Williams, Parent 

Brett Williams 

Conor Joseph Williams 

Fern-May Jones, Parent 

Sophie Ayling, Parent 

Mahmoud Alkhudary, Parent 

Claire Shone, Parent 

Carys Richards, Year 10 Student 

L Joel, Parent 

M Eyre 

D Joel 

L A Joel 

Hannah Needham-Parker, Parent 

Sarah Chalke, Parent 

Melek, Parent 

Vimal, Parent 

Rachel Noble, Parent 

John Noble, Parent 

Amber Noble, Year 9 Student 

Laura Scamponi, Parent 

Joel Noble, Year 13 Student 

Richard Grey, Student 

Janice Benn, Grandparent 

Emma Grant, Parent 

Claire Bainbridge, Parent 

Lauren Russell, Year 9 Student 

Rebbeca Rusling, Parent 

Reanna-Leigh Rusling, Year 10 Student 

Georgina Duncan, Parent 

Sam Groves, Parent 

Rachel Chapman, Parent 

C.Cramsie, Parent 

Ali Kirkwood, Parent 

Katy Black, Parent 

Rob Groves, Parent 

Claudia Groves, Year 7 Student 

Hazel Boaler, Parent 

David Boaler, Parent 

Mrs D M Warburton-Smith, Parent 

Gemma Doncaster, Parent 

Shaun Nicholls, Parent 

Maureen Doncaster, Parent 

Lisa Pearson, Parent 

Isobel Shea, Year 7 Student 

Miss S.Guy, Parent 

Caroline Torbe, Parent 

Ms E Adams, Parent 

Demelza Dhotel, Parent 

C Quinn, Parent 

Mary-Anne Perkins BA (Hons) P.G.C.E. 

K Humphreys, Parent 

Tara Bacon, Parent 

Rosie Crawford, Parent 

Nichola Careless, Parent 

Eleni Careless, Year 8 Student 

Natasha Court Teacher and Parent 

Immanuel Careless, Year 7 Student 

Max Careless, Parent 

Paige Napier, Year 13 Student 

Devon Napier, Year 10 Student 

Simone Todd 

J.L.Wellens 

P.J.Smith 

Alisha Wellens Y12 

Lilyanne Wellens Y9 cv 

Lucy Barrett, parent  

Yvette Wardill 

Jan Szabranski (parent) 

Laura Baines  

Liz Chandler  

Conrad Ford Year 9 

Maddison Ford Year 10 

Eden Ford Year 7 

Ethan Ecclestone, year 10 

Sarah Stirling  

Emma Lawrence  

Jenny Holden parent 

Mrs C Lumbard 

Mr A Lumbard 

C H Lumbard 

CS Lumbard 

W Lumbard 

Michelle Knight 

Mark Knight 

Shierly Artis  

Freda Bokang 

Maria Leonora Paras 

Angela Texas ,grand parent 

Maria Girlie Lindog 

Mrs. Claire Nethercot  

Emily Barrett, year 9 

Mrs gennery, Parent 

Mr gennery, Parent 

Jelen Goodfellow 

Arjane Amante 

Janine Roberts 

Elodie Turner, Year 7 student  

Christine Green 

Dawn Whittaker 

Rebecca Beesley 

Deborah Talbot, mother of 11 yr old.  

Claire Handley, Parent  

Tamsyn Nunn BA Hons Parent  

Simon Nunn BSc Parent 

Nicky Downes NEU National Executive 

Mr T Mitchell (Parent, teacher and NEU H&S Rep) 

Rachel Evans, parent  

Jill Richardson-Pratt, parent 

Annie Baker, parent 

Michelle Reidy, parent 

Nicola liddell, parent 

Matthew liddell, parent 

Susan Fairbrother, Parent 

F Parry, Parent 

Andrew Snaith, Parent 

Emily Barrett, year 9 

Mrs Rachel Burns, Parent 

Jenny Harper, Parent 

Sarah Drain,, Parent 

Laura Protheroe 

Julia Santon, Parent 

J Saxby, Parent 

Victoria Aquilina, parent 

Jennifer Elsden, Parent 

Elizabeth Flett-Wood 

Kirsten Flett-Wood 

Conrad Cutter, Parent 

Stacey Anderson, parent 

Claire Jones, Parent 

Hayley Bailey , Parent 

Natasha Rodgers, Parent 

Carla Moore, Parent 

Nicola Brown, Parent. 

Paul Duell, Parent 

Susan Duell , Parent 

Victoria Patel, Parent 

Prashant Patel, Parent 

Richard Beesley, Parent 

Patricia Yorke, Parent 

Caroline Stone, Parent 

Farah Naveed, Parent 

Sue Chubb, Parent 

Charmayne Scott, mum of 2 

Emma Goulart, Parent 

Clare Williamson, Parent 

Bethan Bridger, Parent 

Tania Khan, Year 11 

Tracey Wilson, Parent 

Paula Buckley, Parent  

Keaton George Yr 8 

Mrs L Stothard, Parent  

Silvia Tjahyadi, Parent 

Martin Powell-Davies, NEU 

Siobhan Crabb - parent and teacher

