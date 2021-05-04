 
New portfolio of Master’s-level management and leadership apprenticeships unveiled by Cranfield

  • Cranfield School of Management launches new master’s-level (Level 7) programmes in response to employer demand.
  • Portfolio of master’s-level programmes designed to meet the new requirements of the Senior Leader Apprenticeship Standard following the Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education (IFATE) review.
  • Programmes include the Executive MBA and Masters in Management and Leadership delivered in partnership with Grant Thornton UK LLP, as well as specialist functional Masters in Marketing and Leadership and in Logistics and Supply Chain Management.
  • Employers can use their apprenticeship levy to fund the Senior Leader Apprenticeship Standard first stage of the programme.
  • The second stage, taking the programme to fully award-bearing masters or MBA level, can be funded by a top-up from either the employer or employee.

Cranfield School of Management has unveiled a new portfolio of master’s-level apprenticeship programmes designed to meet the new requirements of the Senior Leader Apprenticeship Standard. The programmes will be starting in September with applications now open.

Across all the programmes, announced today, employers can use their Apprenticeship Levy to pay for the Senior Leader Apprenticeship, which forms the first part of the programme with either the employer or employee paying a top-up for the complete programme, in line with IFATE regulations.

Cranfield School of Management, in partnership with Grant Thornton UK LLP, was the first business school in England to offer the Executive MBA via the Apprenticeship Levy and has developed its existing programme, so that businesses and employees can continue to access the same world-leading management training and education.

Announcing the new portfolio of master’s-level programmes, Professor David Oglethorpe, Dean of Cranfield School of Management, said:

 “We have listened to our close business partnerships and have worked hard to meet the new requirements of the Senior Leader Apprenticeship Standard. We are regularly told from our learners and employers of the importance of their Cranfield MBA and MSc as currency for their careers and for their organisations. I’m delighted that we have been able to design programmes that meet IFATE’s requirements and continue to offer high quality management and leadership training to businesses and their employees.

“If we are to build back better and get to grips with the UK’s productivity issues, then we are going to need highly skilled managers and leaders to drive the recovery forward. Apprenticeship programmes such as Cranfield’s are vital for UK jobs, UK growth and UK productivity and are an important part of rebuilding the economy.”

Justin Rix, Partner and Head of People Advisory at Grant Thornton UK LLP, said: 

“Since 2017, over 1,400 senior leaders have enrolled on the Cranfield and Grant Thornton programmes with over 500 dynamic organisations from the public, non-profit and private sectors represented, including 35 of the FTSE 350.  

“We are delighted to launch two new programmes with Cranfield, building on the success we have had to date. We have refreshed the programmes to ensure they reflect latest developments in leadership thinking and the new market environment. The blend of commercial and academic content will stretch even the brightest minds and help employers develop leaders fit to lead their organisation into the future.”

