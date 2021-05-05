 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Flight simulator at Cranfield University wins international award

Details
Hits: 324
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

The @RollsRoyce Future Systems Simulator housed in @CranfieldUni’s Aerospace Integrated Research Centre (AIRC) has been granted an iF DESIGN AWARD.

The internationally acknowledged iF DESIGN AWARD identifies outstanding design, its relevance for business and everyday life, and awards one of the most important seals of quality in the world. Awarded in Germany since 1953, the iF label is a reliable sign of good design for consumers as well as the design community.

Dr Tim Mackley, Head of AIRC, said:

“The Future Systems Simulator is an outstanding piece of technology. Very few academic organisations in the world have such a versatile facility and we’re delighted it has received such a prestigious award. The simulator emulates a flight deck and can be reconfigured to represent aircraft of different types and sizes. This allows us to focus on problems ranging from handling qualities of novel aircraft configurations to information required to improve pilot decision making. It is already providing invaluable information to our industry partner, Rolls-Royce, as well as to our researchers and students."

Like other research equipment installed in the AIRC, the simulator is of the very latest technology. Rolls-Royce and Cranfield worked with DCA Design International to ensure a design of simulator that would fulfil its research requirements. The university was responsible for the simulation software which provides the ability to quickly model current and future aircraft configurations, as well as design new Human Machine Interfaces to enable pilots to make more informed decisions. Designed to be reconfigurable, the simulator can support research into dual pilot, single pilot and even autonomous flight.

Chris Hadlow, Chief Pilot Defence Aerospace & Project Pilot - Future Programmes at Rolls-Royce, said:

“Winning this award is the result of a huge team effort and I'm proud that our work is being recognised externally. As we move into a period of aviation where there is great change on the horizon, this simulator offers us an opportunity to explore the future of flight and the information pilots will need to operate safely with new technology. It's an extremely exciting time in aerospace and it's great that Rolls-Royce are at the forefront in a new age of aviatio

London named a world leader in Environmental, Social and Governance by global institutional investors
Sector News
In a major vote of confidence in Londonâ€™s overall attractiveness as
Apprentice overcomes disability as he strives to become a personal trainer
Sector News
Popular apprentice Zach Chapman refuses to let disability stand in the
Fast track degree programme accelerating engineers towards Industry 4.0
Sector News
An innovative training solution from @Siemens Digital Industries is he

You may also be interested in these articles:

London named a world leader in Environmental, Social and Governance by global institutional investors
Sector News
In a major vote of confidence in London’s overall attractiveness as
Apprentice overcomes disability as he strives to become a personal trainer
Sector News
Popular apprentice Zach Chapman refuses to let disability stand in the
Fast track degree programme accelerating engineers towards Industry 4.0
Sector News
An innovative training solution from @Siemens Digital Industries is he
Education Development Trust welcomed as a SET Corporate Partner
Sector News
The Society for Education and Training (@SocietyET) has welcomed Educa
With the introduction of new features to accelerate learning and development, O'Reilly announces strong business growth
Sector News
Known for providing learners with cutting-edge technical content and t
Dedicated Apprentice continues learning through the pandemic, while caring for three teenagers and disabled husband
Sector News
Lynn Sheils, from Sunderland, signed up to start her Operations Depart
Kent Business School in top 100 for ‘triple crown’ of accreditation
Sector News
Kent Business School @UniKent is among the top 100 ‘triple crown’
UCEN Manchester students recognised by Royal Television Society
Sector News
Three students from The Manchester Film School (@UCENmcr) were success
Outdoor forest classrooms - a new trend for inner city schools
Sector News
Boom in demand for bespoke outdoor school buildings @RoundPegOutdoorBu
Chubb Donates Laptops to Support Pupils With Remote Learning
Sector News
@Chubb is helping local pupils continue their education remotely throu
Catch up learning: give schools the freedom to choose their own solution
Sector News
#CatchupChallenge - It’s been a chaotic and disjointed year for teac
Employers show greater confidence than candidates as job market recovery continues
Sector News
According to independent job board, CV-Library, the latest job market

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 1 hour 16 minutes ago

Education Development Trust welcomed as a SET Corporate Partner: The Society for Education and Training (@SocietyET… https://t.co/KjCohZuke8
View Original Tweet

Stuart Greer
Stuart Greer has published a new article: Fast track degree programme accelerating engineers towards Industry 4.0 1 hour 46 minutes ago
Duncan Foulkes
Duncan Foulkes has published a new article: Apprentice overcomes disability as he strives to become a personal trainer 1 hour 48 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5653)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page