 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

The devastating impact poverty can have on mental wellbeing and learning

Details
Hits: 1135
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Today (14 July) the National Foundation for Educational Research publishes a report based on interviews with school leaders about the pandemic’s impact on the mental health of children and young people.

Since the initial closure of schools to most children on 20th March 2020, mainstream education has been disrupted as a result of Covid-19.

When most pupils returned to school in March 2021, they regained some of their usual routines, but schooling was far from ‘back to normal’.

Building on NFER’s 2020 Covid-19 school surveys, this policy briefing, "Recovering from Covid-19: What Pupils and Schools Need Now", reports headline findings from in-depth qualitative interviews in May and June 2021 with 50 senior leaders in mainstream primary and secondary schools1 . The study focused on schools serving deprived populations because we know from our previous work and other evidence that these schools and pupils have been most seriously affected by the pandemic. Further findings are planned for release in September 2021.

The impacts of Covid-19 on teaching and learning in 2021 mean that there will be pupils moving through the system for years to come who did not have a fully-rounded educational experience, despite the very best efforts of their schools.

‘Catch-up’ funding should be viewed and provided more holistically – not confined to academic needs.

Senior leaders want the freedom and flexibility to deploy funds to support their pupils in the most appropriate ways within their contexts – for example schools with many anxious pupils may need to devote more resources to wellbeing support.

There needs to be a long-term proactive assessment and support plan – focused on all affected cohorts as they move through the system.

This should encompass curriculum, assessment and accountability; and include plans for a variety of different scenarios (e.g. in the event of further periods of school closure).

Funding needs to be adequate and ongoing – these issues will not be ‘fixed’ within a year and some schools will need continued funding to enable them to provide longer-term support for pupils who have been the most affected.

nick brook 100x100Nick Brook, deputy general secretary of school leaders’ union NAHT, said:

“School leaders are deeply concerned about the impact the pandemic has had on children and young people’s mental health and wellbeing.

“Wellbeing must be at the heart of the recovery plans, as identified by NAHT in our seven-point recovery blueprint, so it must be properly funded. Schools need this funding so that they can provide the support that their pupils need.

Green Jobs Taskforce: UK government launches taskforce to support drive for 2 million green jobs by 2030
Sector News
The UK Government today (11 Nov) set a clear ambition to create two mi
Did you know swimming and water safety are part of the school curriculum?
Sector News
Here are four things you didn't know about swimming in schools.All ch
Empowering young Black people â€œessentialâ€ to UK motorsport
Sector News
A commission led by Sir Lewis Hamilton, with Imperial involvement and

“There will be children and young people for whom the impact of the pandemic has created more serious levels of concern. These pupils may need additional, more targeted support and they will likely need more specialist help from health or social care services. These services were stretched before the pandemic and government must ensure their capacity is increased. It is vital that schools are able to access that support for their pupils quickly and that there is help available for parents too.”

KevinCourtney100x100Kevin Courtney, Joint General Secretary of the National Education Union, said: 

“The findings of NFER’s report will chime with the experiences of education professionals across the country.  Thousands of children and young people have been impacted by the pandemic in different ways and many will need increased support to manage their emotional wellbeing now and over the long term.  It is also no surprise that schools in deprived areas are witnessing an increase in pupils with mental health issues and anxiety.  31% of children are living in poverty in the UK – 9 in every class of 30. We know what a devastating impact poverty can have on children’s mental wellbeing and learning and ability to access support. 

"The NEU is campaigning for more investment in schools so that they can properly support children’s learning and wellbeing. We know that currently schools do not have access to the levels of support they need to help children recover – whether that is rooted in academic support or pastoral. The Government’s own recovery commissioner, Sir Kevan Collins, recommended £15bn for recovery but the Treasury came back with just £1.4 billion. Education recovery cannot be done on the cheap. £1.4 billion is nowhere near enough to support the learning and wellbeing needs of our children. 

"Crucially, there must be a sea-change in the Department for Education’s approach to education recovery. In our own State of Education report this year, education professionals reported that the biggest barrier to supporting pupil mental health and wellbeing was the pressure to prioritise ‘catch up’ of lost learning. In order to empower schools to prioritise children’s wellbeing, we must see a change in the DfE’s priorities about what recovery can and should look like.  We know what an important role schools play in helping children to regulate their emotions, build resilience and identify those who need more targeted or specialist support. Schools must have the time to do this alongside academic recovery and the curriculum must be flexible to adjust to the social and development needs of children and young people." 

Five things you didn’t know about mental health support in schools and colleges 

10th May 2021: To mark the start of #MentalHealthAwarenessWeek in the UK, DfE announced that thousands of children and young people will benefit from better support and expert advice in school and college.

The support is thanks to a new £17 million package of mental health support designed to help children and young people recover from the challenges of the pandemic.

Here DfE look at five things you may not know about mental health support in schools:

1. It’s now compulsory for all schools to teach pupils about mental health and wellbeing as part of health and relationships education

At primary school, pupils learn that mental wellbeing is a normal part of daily life and why simple self-care – like getting enough sleep and spending time outdoors and with friends – is important.

At secondary school, the teaching builds on everything learned at primary school, ensuring pupils can spot the signs of common mental illnesses such as anxiety and depression in themselves or others. Young people also learn how to discuss their emotions accurately and sensitively, about the impact of alcohol and drugs on physical and mental health, and how to access professional help.

2. Many schools and colleges already have a dedicated mental health lead and/or mental health and wellbeing offer

The wellbeing and mental health support for and in schools and colleges depends on their specific local needs.

It can include counselling, educational psychologists, school nurses, pastoral care, educational welfare officers, charities, local authority provision and NHS specialist services.

The proportion of schools and colleges reporting they have a mental health lead also increased to over three quarters in 2018.

The Government is also rolling out new Mental Health Support Teams (MHSTs), including new Education Mental Health Practitioner roles, to work with and in schools and colleges to provide early intervention support to pupils and students experiencing mild to moderate difficulties such as low mood and anxiety.

The teams also support participating schools and colleges to establish their whole school or college approaches and integrate with existing provision, to help pupils and students access the right support and stay in education.

3. TV doctor Alex George is a Youth Mental Health Ambassador for the government

As Youth Mental Health Ambassador, Dr Alex uses his clinical expertise and personal experience to champion government’s work on children’s mental health and shape policy on improving support for young people in schools, colleges and universities.

Dr. Alex also provides input on the issues being faced by children and young people and how this can be reflected in the tools and support teachers will need in order to provide high-quality advice and care to their students who need it, and what more could be done to ensure the mental health curriculum meets the standard children need.

4. As many as 15,000 schools received support from their local authority under Wellbeing for Education Return

Funding also includes a new £7 million Wellbeing for Education Recovery programme.

This builds on the success of the Department for Education’s Wellbeing for Education Return programme and funding. The programme has been used by more than 90% of councils since its launch last summer. It provides free, locally adapted expert training, support and resources for young people, staff or parents dealing with additional pressures from the last year – including trauma, anxiety, or grief.

5. Up to 7,800 schools and colleges in England will be offered funding worth £9.5 million in total to train a senior mental health lead from their staff in the next academic year

This is part of the Government’s commitment to offering this training to all state schools and colleges by 2025.

Training will provide senior leads with tools and skills to develop their strategic Whole School or College Approach. They will work with staff to develop their understanding of issues affecting their pupils, giving young people a voice in how their school or college addresses wellbeing, working with parents and carers, supporting staff wellbeing and monitoring pupil wellbeing where appropriate.

The Department for Education has collated resources available for general and specialist mental health and wellbeing support, for children, students, parents, carers and school/ college staff, online at our Education Hub

You may also be interested in these articles:

Green Jobs Taskforce: UK government launches taskforce to support drive for 2 million green jobs by 2030
Sector News
The UK Government today (11 Nov) set a clear ambition to create two mi
G7 nations to boost international research response to future crises
Sector News
G7 science ministers have committed to strengthening international col
Bristol Uni Student to compete in all 96 Olympic sports during Tokyo games
Sector News
From weightlifting to dressage and sailing to pole vaulting, Charlotte
Did you know swimming and water safety are part of the school curriculum?
Sector News
Here are four things you didn't know about swimming in schools.All ch
Empowering young Black people “essential” to UK motorsport
Sector News
A commission led by Sir Lewis Hamilton, with Imperial involvement and
University of Oxford improves efficiency of estate management with indoor mapping
Sector News
The University of Oxford (@UniofOxford) has upgraded its estates manag
To really level up, government needs to slow down its defunding of qualifications
Sector News
@AoC_info - To really level up, government needs to slow down its defu
MPOWER Financing have raised $100 million to support even more students worldwide
Sector News
Funding will fuel the company’s mission to make education accessible
Anxiety skyrockets as UK professionals prepare to return to the office full-time
Sector News
@CVLibrary - Anxiety skyrockets as UK professionals prepare to return
£700k investment to boost cyber growth across the UK
Sector News
UK Cyber Cluster Collaboration established to support tech firms acros
Prime Minister confirms move to Step 4
Sector News
Reopening plans put students’ education & health at risk Respond
Prime Minister to set out plans to level up the country
Sector News
#LevellingUp - PM @BorisJohnson will make a speech next week on plans

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Aquayemi Akinsanya
Aquayemi Akinsanya shared a photo. 6 hours 11 minutes ago

Here's an Intro ~ My name is Claude from London United Kingdom.  I am a 23 year old student, campaigner, author,  youth delegate and philanthropist... Show more
Aquayemi Akinsanya
Aquayemi Akinsanya shared a video in channel. 6 hours 16 minutes ago

- London, United Kingdom

#TheClaudesSENLaw UK Petition and International Campaign

#TheClaudesSENLaw UK Petition and International...

Important Message for Everyone: Urgent Message: For Everyone, please all do the following "Watch, Listen, Share, Like, Visit Link in Bio, Add Your...

Aquayemi Akinsanya
Aquayemi Akinsanya had a status update on Twitter 6 hours 21 minutes ago

I'm going to ? Play:Fair for People and Planet on 17 July! Join me & take sustainable action to get your virtual ti… https://t.co/9PgVuBozSZ
View Original Tweet

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5875)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page