The devastating impact poverty can have on mental wellbeing and learning

Today (14 July) the National Foundation for Educational Research publishes a report based on interviews with school leaders about the pandemic’s impact on the mental health of children and young people.

Since the initial closure of schools to most children on 20th March 2020, mainstream education has been disrupted as a result of Covid-19.

When most pupils returned to school in March 2021, they regained some of their usual routines, but schooling was far from ‘back to normal’.

Building on NFER’s 2020 Covid-19 school surveys, this policy briefing, "Recovering from Covid-19: What Pupils and Schools Need Now", reports headline findings from in-depth qualitative interviews in May and June 2021 with 50 senior leaders in mainstream primary and secondary schools1 . The study focused on schools serving deprived populations because we know from our previous work and other evidence that these schools and pupils have been most seriously affected by the pandemic. Further findings are planned for release in September 2021.

The impacts of Covid-19 on teaching and learning in 2021 mean that there will be pupils moving through the system for years to come who did not have a fully-rounded educational experience, despite the very best efforts of their schools.

‘Catch-up’ funding should be viewed and provided more holistically – not confined to academic needs.

Senior leaders want the freedom and flexibility to deploy funds to support their pupils in the most appropriate ways within their contexts – for example schools with many anxious pupils may need to devote more resources to wellbeing support.

There needs to be a long-term proactive assessment and support plan – focused on all affected cohorts as they move through the system.

This should encompass curriculum, assessment and accountability; and include plans for a variety of different scenarios (e.g. in the event of further periods of school closure).

Funding needs to be adequate and ongoing – these issues will not be ‘fixed’ within a year and some schools will need continued funding to enable them to provide longer-term support for pupils who have been the most affected.

Nick Brook, deputy general secretary of school leaders’ union NAHT, said:

“School leaders are deeply concerned about the impact the pandemic has had on children and young people’s mental health and wellbeing.

“Wellbeing must be at the heart of the recovery plans, as identified by NAHT in our seven-point recovery blueprint, so it must be properly funded. Schools need this funding so that they can provide the support that their pupils need.

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Sector News The UK Government today (11 Nov) set a clear ambition to create two mi Sector News Here are four things you didn't know about swimming in schools.All ch Sector News A commission led by Sir Lewis Hamilton, with Imperial involvement and

“There will be children and young people for whom the impact of the pandemic has created more serious levels of concern. These pupils may need additional, more targeted support and they will likely need more specialist help from health or social care services. These services were stretched before the pandemic and government must ensure their capacity is increased. It is vital that schools are able to access that support for their pupils quickly and that there is help available for parents too.”

Kevin Courtney, Joint General Secretary of the National Education Union, said:

“The findings of NFER’s report will chime with the experiences of education professionals across the country. Thousands of children and young people have been impacted by the pandemic in different ways and many will need increased support to manage their emotional wellbeing now and over the long term. It is also no surprise that schools in deprived areas are witnessing an increase in pupils with mental health issues and anxiety. 31% of children are living in poverty in the UK – 9 in every class of 30. We know what a devastating impact poverty can have on children’s mental wellbeing and learning and ability to access support.

"The NEU is campaigning for more investment in schools so that they can properly support children’s learning and wellbeing. We know that currently schools do not have access to the levels of support they need to help children recover – whether that is rooted in academic support or pastoral. The Government’s own recovery commissioner, Sir Kevan Collins, recommended £15bn for recovery but the Treasury came back with just £1.4 billion. Education recovery cannot be done on the cheap. £1.4 billion is nowhere near enough to support the learning and wellbeing needs of our children.

"Crucially, there must be a sea-change in the Department for Education’s approach to education recovery. In our own State of Education report this year, education professionals reported that the biggest barrier to supporting pupil mental health and wellbeing was the pressure to prioritise ‘catch up’ of lost learning. In order to empower schools to prioritise children’s wellbeing, we must see a change in the DfE’s priorities about what recovery can and should look like. We know what an important role schools play in helping children to regulate their emotions, build resilience and identify those who need more targeted or specialist support. Schools must have the time to do this alongside academic recovery and the curriculum must be flexible to adjust to the social and development needs of children and young people."

Five things you didn’t know about mental health support in schools and colleges

10th May 2021: To mark the start of #MentalHealthAwarenessWeek in the UK, DfE announced that thousands of children and young people will benefit from better support and expert advice in school and college.

The support is thanks to a new £17 million package of mental health support designed to help children and young people recover from the challenges of the pandemic.

Here DfE look at five things you may not know about mental health support in schools:

1. It’s now compulsory for all schools to teach pupils about mental health and wellbeing as part of health and relationships education

At primary school, pupils learn that mental wellbeing is a normal part of daily life and why simple self-care – like getting enough sleep and spending time outdoors and with friends – is important.

At secondary school, the teaching builds on everything learned at primary school, ensuring pupils can spot the signs of common mental illnesses such as anxiety and depression in themselves or others. Young people also learn how to discuss their emotions accurately and sensitively, about the impact of alcohol and drugs on physical and mental health, and how to access professional help.

2. Many schools and colleges already have a dedicated mental health lead and/or mental health and wellbeing offer

The wellbeing and mental health support for and in schools and colleges depends on their specific local needs.

It can include counselling, educational psychologists, school nurses, pastoral care, educational welfare officers, charities, local authority provision and NHS specialist services.

The proportion of schools and colleges reporting they have a mental health lead also increased to over three quarters in 2018.

The Government is also rolling out new Mental Health Support Teams (MHSTs), including new Education Mental Health Practitioner roles, to work with and in schools and colleges to provide early intervention support to pupils and students experiencing mild to moderate difficulties such as low mood and anxiety.

The teams also support participating schools and colleges to establish their whole school or college approaches and integrate with existing provision, to help pupils and students access the right support and stay in education.

3. TV doctor Alex George is a Youth Mental Health Ambassador for the government

As Youth Mental Health Ambassador, Dr Alex uses his clinical expertise and personal experience to champion government’s work on children’s mental health and shape policy on improving support for young people in schools, colleges and universities.

Dr. Alex also provides input on the issues being faced by children and young people and how this can be reflected in the tools and support teachers will need in order to provide high-quality advice and care to their students who need it, and what more could be done to ensure the mental health curriculum meets the standard children need.

4. As many as 15,000 schools received support from their local authority under Wellbeing for Education Return

Funding also includes a new £7 million Wellbeing for Education Recovery programme.

This builds on the success of the Department for Education’s Wellbeing for Education Return programme and funding. The programme has been used by more than 90% of councils since its launch last summer. It provides free, locally adapted expert training, support and resources for young people, staff or parents dealing with additional pressures from the last year – including trauma, anxiety, or grief.

5. Up to 7,800 schools and colleges in England will be offered funding worth £9.5 million in total to train a senior mental health lead from their staff in the next academic year

This is part of the Government’s commitment to offering this training to all state schools and colleges by 2025.

Training will provide senior leads with tools and skills to develop their strategic Whole School or College Approach. They will work with staff to develop their understanding of issues affecting their pupils, giving young people a voice in how their school or college addresses wellbeing, working with parents and carers, supporting staff wellbeing and monitoring pupil wellbeing where appropriate.

The Department for Education has collated resources available for general and specialist mental health and wellbeing support, for children, students, parents, carers and school/ college staff, online at our Education Hub