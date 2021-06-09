 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Oak National Academy launches Summer Learning Support to help children catch up on algebra, Shakespeare and British History

Details
Hits: 1013
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Matt Hood, Principal at Oak National Academy

@OakNational Academy today (9 Jun) launches its Summer Learning Support package of optional lessons and resources for use in both face-to-face summer schools or activities at home during the holidays.

The resources aim is to save teachers’ time, reduce their workload and give the best possible support to pupils over the summer to help reduce the impact the pandemic has had on their education. As well as academic content, the package includes a host of art, drama and sporting activities, designed with our partner organisations, to help boost children’s wellbeing and for their enjoyment after such a challenging year. 

These include the newly launched UK-wide 2021 Schools Time Capsule, in partnership with BAFTA Kids and Place2Be and new authors on Oak National Academy’s Virtual School Library (which is run in partnership with the National Literacy Trust). There are challenges, skills, and games from the Youth Sports Trust Active Recovery Hub and much more.

Oak’s Summer Learning Support offers lessons from Early Years through to Year 11, and focuses on ‘priority’ units and lessons which will help pupils prepare for their next academic year. These cover maths, English, science, history and geography, and include:

  • English and Literacy: lessons promote ‘reading for pleasure’ for younger year groups. For older pupils, the units cover nature poetry, Shakespeare and other popular GCSE texts, packaged to highlight essential learning points.
  • Maths: resources for younger pupils concentrate on initial multiplication and division and the early times table, while older pupils can practice their fractions and decimals and GCSE pupils develop their number, data and shape, and algebra skills. We also offer a taste of pre- A-level maths or functional skills useful in further education, training or work.
  • Science: units for younger pupils focus on plants and the natural world around them, while older pupils can work on understanding cell biology, organs, and different forms of energy. The units also comprehensively cover combined and single sciences at GCSE. 
  • History: helps younger pupils understand the concept of ‘a long time ago’, ancient civilisations and the story of Britain’s development. Older pupils will consolidate their knowledge of social and political history, as well as Nazi Germany and the Cold War. 
  • Geography: fieldwork investigations are available to support a lack of practical experience and cancelled field trips for some pupils. There are units for younger and older pupils to understand the differences between human and physical geography, as well as physical landscapes in the UK and the changing economic world.

New formative quizzes have been included to help teachers identify gaps in pupils’ knowledge and help build targeted interventions. There is also a full package of detailed guidance for teachers, parents and pupils, including explanations from subject specialists on how the summer curriculum has been designed. 

Oak National Academy is running a free webinar on Monday 14 June at 4pm for any teachers and schools considering setting summer learning activities, to provide advice and support on making use of the array of resources.

The additional support comes as research begins to show the effect disrupted education has had on pupils. According to the Education Endowment Foundation, research suggests pupils have made less academic progress compared with previous year groups and the attainment gap for disadvantaged children appears to have grown. For other pupils the disruption continues. In parts of the North West of England, almost one in three secondary school pupils are absent due to the spread of the Delta variant, along with one in five primary school pupils.  

Matt Hood, Principal at Oak National Academy, said: 

“Schools have worked fantastically hard to keep pupils learning this year and Oak National Academy is proud to have made a small contribution to teachers’ incredible efforts. 

Marlborough College unlocks innovation with world class centre
Sector News
A cutting-edge teaching facility at one of the UKâ€™s top independent
Burton and South Derbyshire College student gives a contemporary twist to pre-owned vases!
Sector News
Gintare Brasaite, a Foundation Degree in Contemporary Creative Practic
EXPLORE Data Science Academyâ€™s first UK online courses now open for applications
Sector News
EXPLORE Data Science Academy (@data_explore) has opened applications f

“As we look ahead to the holidays, some teachers are considering hosting summer schools, or setting summer homework and projects to help prepare their pupils for next year. Where they are, we want this to be as hassle free as possible. 

"From today we’re thrilled to offer a comprehensive package of Summer Learning Support, designed by teachers, along with a host of creative and sporting activities and challenges. Teachers have identified priority topics for every year group, creating lessons and resources to best support pupils into their next year. And we’ve added new quizzes to help teachers identify the needs of their pupils and get everyone on track.

“Whether you are hosting a summer school, or supporting pupils and parents planning to learn at home, Oak is here to help.”

Oak National Academy launches new suite of resources to support summer learning 

17th May 2021: Oak National Academy, the UK’s online classroom, has developed a new package of optional resources for schools that are planning to host summer learning clubs or set pupils work for the break. 

Oak’s Summer Learning Support covers lessons from early years through to Year 11, and includes identified ‘priority’ units and lessons in maths, English, science, history and geography. They have been carefully designed by subject specialists to save teachers time if they choose to prepare summer learning either in school or for pupils to complete at home. A new set of quizzes will be added to the online resource as a tool to help teachers identify any gaps in pupils’ knowledge. There will also be a full package of detailed guidance for teachers, parents and pupils. 

Recognising the importance of pupils’ wellbeing and the impact the pandemic has had, Oak National Academy is balancing academic content with creative, active and mental health resources provided by brilliant partner organisations, including BAFTA, Place2Be and the National Literacy Trust.

Alongside the new Summer Learning Support, available from June 7th, Oak will keep its 40,000 teacher-led resources across 35 subjects available free for all schools. 

The Department for Education is offering funding for one to two weeks of teaching in school over summer. Oak’s specially-designated resources will save teachers time if they choose to run a summer school, set work for home learning or share resources with parents and pupils to use over the summer. 

Like all Oak resources, the optional Summer Learning Support has been created by teachers, for teachers and can be used as they are or adapted to meet pupils’ needs. 

Matt Hood, Principal at Oak National Academy, said:  

“We’ve spent the past year making a small contribution to the fantastic work schools have been doing to keep pupils learning.

“Now we want to help schools who are considering hosting summer schools, or setting summer homework to prepare pupils for next year. We’ve worked with teachers to identify priority topics for every year group, creating lessons to best support all pupils.  

“Whether you want to run a full summer school, set tailored learning to give pupils that additional support, or to share resources with parents looking for advice – Oak is here to help.” 

You may also be interested in these articles:

Marlborough College unlocks innovation with world class centre
Sector News
A cutting-edge teaching facility at one of the UK’s top independent
Burton and South Derbyshire College student gives a contemporary twist to pre-owned vases!
Sector News
Gintare Brasaite, a Foundation Degree in Contemporary Creative Practic
EXPLORE Data Science Academy’s first UK online courses now open for applications
Sector News
EXPLORE Data Science Academy (@data_explore) has opened applications f
Ufi are looking for projects that address the VocTech Challenge
Sector News
@UfiTrust Launches New Grant Fund: How can VocTech address barriers an
Sports students smash ‘500 Miles for 500 Pounds’ challenge
Sector News
@BordersCollege HND and Developing Sport Year 2 students are celebrati
Breaking down barriers to education: Multiverse meets Perlego
Sector News
@JoinMultiverse, the online apprenticeship platform partners with @Per
Lectera.com Wins EdTech Breakthrough Award 2021
Sector News
Lectera.com, an international educational platform and an inventor of
National Wound Care Core Capabilities Framework launched to standardise wound care across all health and care roles in England
Sector News
@skillsforhealth - A new England-wide multi-professional framework has
Celebrating a new creative partnership in Lewisham
Sector News
@LewishamCollege and @rosebruford College of Theatre and Performance c
Birmingham military colleges are on the move
Sector News
@MPCT_HQ - TWO Birmingham military colleges are to go on manoeuvres
Barnsley College has launched an initiative to improve digital skills in Barnsley and the wider community
Sector News
Discover Digital with @BarnsleyCollege Discover Digital is a programme
University of Birmingham Dubai chooses Ecospace as library partners for new campus
Sector News
@birminghamdubai has appointed @ecospacestudios to help create an effi

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Solvendis
Solvendis added a new event 7 hours

Preparing for an Apprenticeship Audit (Zoom Conferencing)

Education and Skills Funding Agency funding rules and requirements are disparate, complex and easy to misinterpret. The responsibility for...

  • Thursday, 19 August 2021 10:00 AM
  • Zoom Conferencing
Solvendis
Solvendis added a new event 7 hours

Preparing for an Apprenticeship Audit (Zoom Conferencing)

Education and Skills Funding Agency funding rules and requirements are disparate, complex and easy to misinterpret. The responsibility for...

  • Friday, 23 July 2021 10:00 AM
  • Zoom Conferencing
Gauthier Van Malderen
Gauthier Van Malderen has published a new article: Breaking down barriers to education: Multiverse meets Perlego 11 hours 51 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5758)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page