Activate Learning secures funding to build a Care Skills Training Centre at Bracknell and Wokingham College

Activate Learning (@Activate_Learn) is pleased to announce that it has been awarded funding from Thames Valley Berkshire Local Enterprise Partnership (@TVBLEP) to build a Care Skills Training Centre at Bracknell and Wokingham College.
Designed in partnership with Berkshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust, Health Education England and Skills for Care, the industry-standard facilities will be used by students studying health and social care, Access to HE healthcare and public services pathways at the Church Road campus. Nursing professionals from Berkshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust and Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust will also use the facilities as part of their training.
The facility will provide students with opportunities to practise and refine the skills they need to make them ready for life in the workplace, within an immersive learning environment designed to simulate those they would encounter on a hospital ward or care setting.
Activate Learning has been awarded around £600,000 by Thames Valley Berkshire Local Enterprise Partnership through Government’s Getting Building Fund. The facility should open in Autumn 2021.
Peter Reynolds, Director of Career Pathways within Activate Learning’s Academic and Professional Studies faculty said:
“We are really excited that we are able to work with our employer partners to create this new learning environment which will provide enhanced learning experiences for students and nurses. This facility will also enable us to increase to number of students training for roles in the health sector locally.
“The new state-of-the-art Care Skills Training Centre will enable our students at Bracknell and Wokingham College to take what they are learning within real-life care settings and develop their skills further.”
Katharine Horler, Chair of the Thames Valley Berkshire Skills Advisory Panel led by the Thames Valley Berkshire LEP added,
“The importance of key workers in the health and social care sectors has never been more apparent than during COVID-19 pandemic and with increasing numbers of people wanting to study healthcare related courses, this Centre will provide state-of-the-art training facilities both for the existing and next generation of key workers.
“It should undoubtedly boost skills in the area and beyond and transform the training of professionals in Berkshire and enable us to meet the increasing local demand within the health and social care workforce.”
Nicola Morgan, Learning & Development Manager at Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust said:
“Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust is excited to be working with Activate Learning, and we look forward to utilising a brand-new state of the art Care Skills Training Centre at Bracknell and Wokingham College.”
Pearly Thomas, Head of Clinical Education at Berkshire Healthcare said:
“We are very pleased to be a part of this exciting project. Having a state-of-the-art skills training centre in Bracknell will revolutionise teaching and learning of healthcare skills, for our young students who want to step into the NHS and the current clinical workforce in many innovative ways.”
What does the new Care Skills Training Centre offer to learners?
The outstanding facilities within the Care Skills Training Centre will include:
- Simulated Hospital Ward
- High Tech 360degree Immersive Environment
- A flat for practising care in the home
The Simulated Hospital Ward, with its simulated mannequins, will mirror a real-life hospital ward, helping students to learn clinical and care skills in a safe but realistic way. The state-of-the-art facility will offer learners the opportunity to practice basic and advanced observational skills, first aid, emergency care, drug administration and wound dressing. Each of the beds will be monitored via plasma screens and have allocated IT diagnostic equipment to allow more advanced learners the opportunity to practice their skills independently.
The High Tech 360-degree Immersive Environment transforms an ordinary classroom into an exciting and engaging learning environment. Learners will be able to interact, collaborate and engage in complex situations. The facility allows teachers to connect with learners in a way that would not be possible through a traditional learning environment.
The flat will enable students studying our health and public services pathways to get an insight into what it is like to go to a patient’s house to care for them. It will also be used as a forensic scene by students studying the new Forensic Science Level 3 Extended Diploma.