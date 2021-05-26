 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Schools and Colleges get set for Healthy Eating Week

Details
Hits: 324
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Schools and Colleges across the UK are invited to take part in the British Nutrition Foundation’s (@BNFEvents) new style of Healthy Eating Week for 2021, which invites students and teachers to ‘Find Your Healthier You’. 

Taking place from 14-18 June 2021, Healthy Eating Week aims to encourage everyone to reflect on their lifestyle and find ways to enhance their own health and wellbeing, with a particular focus on what they eat and drink.

The British Nutrition Foundation emphasises that there is no ‘one size fits all’ approach to a healthy diet and lifestyle and, for Healthy Eating Week 2021, the charity will launch a series of new resources, providing information and tools to help students and adults to find their best approach to eating well and keeping active.

Roy Ballam, Managing Director and Head of Education, British Nutrition Foundation, comments:

“With the challenges we have all faced over the past year, we want to help young people to re-focus and feel empowered to look after their own health. So, through Healthy Eating Week, we will provide a range of evidence-based resources and tools to help the nation tackle the barriers that can get in the way of eating well and moving more. We have lots of new resource specifically designed for schools and nurseries – we hope that everyone can get stuck in, have some fun, and make a positive change for their health.”

Free to register, Healthy Eating Week attracts thousands of schools and workplaces every year to take part in a range of group-based and individual activities.

To support the new ‘Find Your Healthier You’ format, Healthy Eating Week will focus on five daily themes:

  1. Know the facts: Day one will start with the basics of healthy eating, busting the myths around nutrition and giving practical advice on what (or what not!) to eat. Teachers and pupils can all take part in a healthy eating quiz, and challenges range from creating a menu based on the Eatwell guide, to keeping hydration diaries, to making posters on the importance of fibre.
  2. Make a healthier choice: Tips and tools will be shared around how students can think about healthier choices. From understanding food labels and getting to grips with portion sizes, there will be a range of educational activities for all ages.
  3. Plan for success: Planning ahead can help all of us make healthier choices; on this day, students will be tasked with creating meal planners for themselves and their friends, as well as looking at recipe planners to help them make healthier choices, while not blowing the budget!
  4. Be the chef: This day will combine healthy eating know-how with practical cooking tips to help everyone make tasty, healthier meals. Healthier cooking tips will be given, with recipes and ideas for inspiration. 
  5. Keep moving: It’s not just about what you eat and drink. Being active has many benefits for health and is an important part of a healthier lifestyle. Children, teenagers and teachers can look forward to lots of ‘keep moving’ activities on the final day of Healthy Eating Week.

New guide for teachers on food education for children and young people with additional needs 

Photo credit: Step and Stone

The British Nutrition Foundation has launched a first-of-its-kind guide to support teachers in delivering food and nutrition education to pupils with additional needs: ‘Characteristics of good practice in teaching food and nutrition education to pupils with additional needs’.

Catering for the needs of pupils with a wide range of disabilities – from Autism spectrum disorder, and social, emotional and mental health issues, to physical disabilities – the 76-page guide, which can be downloaded for free, is designed for all teachers who teach food and nutrition to pupils with additional needs, whether they are in a mainstream schools or special educational needs schools.

While the UK’s different curricula and qualifications set out what children should be taught about food and nutrition, there is no other specific guidance on teaching food and nutrition to pupils with additional needs.

Initial teacher training providers have done everything within their gift to offer support and guidance through this difficult time
Sector News
The National Association of School-Based Teacher Trainers (@NASBTT) ha
College life is the way forward for Sophie
Sector News
We recently caught up with Childhood Studies student, Sophie, whoâ€™s
Shaw Academy Named On GSV EdTech 150
Sector News
Shaw Academy has been named on the GSV #EdTech150, which recognizes th

The guide has been developed by the British Nutrition Foundation’s Education Team - a group of specialists with expertise in food education, teaching and nutrition science - through consensus-building exercises with primary and secondary school practitioners, awarding organisations, initial teacher training providers, and experts in supporting pupils with additional needs across the UK.

Frances Meek, Senior Education officer, British Nutrition Foundation, comments: “It is essential for all children and young people to have good education on food and nutrition, so that they are equipped with the necessary skills to cook and feed themselves well and keep healthy. Practical work, like cooking, develops fine, gross and sensory skills and it can also provide social experiences and opportunities for pupils to develop skills for independent living and the world of work, especially within catering and hospitality. Our new guide defines the characteristics of good practice that are specific to teaching food and nutrition to pupils with additional needs, therefore supporting school communities to make a meaningful difference to the inclusion and progress of all pupils.”

The British Nutrition Foundation has worked in collaboration with a range of professional educators to exemplify how the characteristics in the guide can be put into practice.

Laura Kelly, a food and nutrition teacher at St Columbanus’ College in Bangor, Northern Ireland, explains why it’s critical for staff to fully understand and plan for an individual pupil’s learning and teaching needs: “As teachers, one of our most important roles is to know each of the pupils in our care. For me, as a food and nutrition teacher, it is important to set subject specific targets based on a pupil’s needs and to implement strategies or make adjustments to ensure inclusion in lessons. For example, this could mean lowering workbenches for a pupil that uses a wheelchair or purchasing adapted equipment, such as knives with angled handles. Knowing my pupils means that I can plan tailored lessons and ensure that, no matter what the topic, my pupils can achieve their full potential.This new guide is an invaluable resource for teachers as it clearly sets out what we need to aim for in terms of best practice for supporting pupils with additional needs.”

The new guide for pupils with additional needs follows two existing guides developed by the British Nutrition Foundation to support primary and secondary teachers to become even better teachers of food and nutrition. Since they were published in 2019 and 2020, the two resources have received over 3,600 downloads and nearly 2,000 teachers have registered to complete online professional development courses based on the guides. Identifying a gap in provision, the British Nutrition Foundation has subsequently developed this third guide to increase access for children and young people with additional needs.

The British Nutrition Foundation is a registered charity that delivers impartial, authoritative and evidence-based information on food and nutrition. The charity has 30 years of experience in supporting food and nutrition education in UK schools, through the Food – a fact of life education programme. In the past year, over 560,000 teachers have used the British Nutrition Foundation’s dedicated school website, downloading over 1.5 million resources. 1,114 teachers have also attended virtual training, workshops, conferences and webinars, through Food – a fact of life this year

Free training for teachers of pupils with additional needs will take place during May and June 2021 and pupil resources will also be available later in the year.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Initial teacher training providers have done everything within their gift to offer support and guidance through this difficult time
Sector News
The National Association of School-Based Teacher Trainers (@NASBTT) ha
College life is the way forward for Sophie
Sector News
We recently caught up with Childhood Studies student, Sophie, who’s
Shaw Academy Named On GSV EdTech 150
Sector News
Shaw Academy has been named on the GSV #EdTech150, which recognizes th
SCHOOL TASTER DAY AT WEST LONDON COLLEGE WITH THE CHEFS’ FORUM ACADEMY
Sector News
The Chefs’ Forum delivered an interactive School Taster Day last wee
Mobile Mini Apprentices Breaking the Mould
Sector News
Eight apprentices pursuing their apprentices at Mobile Mini have achie
University drives up vaccination efficiency by analysing traffic data
Sector News
When the University of Arizona (@UArizona) was chosen as a COVID-19 va
Bright Horizons joins The 5% Club as it continues its apprenticeship scheme commitment
Sector News
Bright Horizons, the nursery and back-up care provider, has joined The
DWP and Google join forces to grow jobseekers’ digital skills
Sector News
The Department for Work and Pensions (@DWP) has partnered with @Google
Arden University Receives Indefinite Degree Award Powers
Sector News
Arden University (@Arden_Uni), the blended and online distance learnin
Award for student fighting the loneliness ‘epidemic’ among Bristol’s elderly
Sector News
@BristolUni - Jade Bruce was behind a project that saw more than 100 U
Over 1,800 workers in manufacturing to be upskilled through Made Smarter
Sector News
SME manufacturers, supported by Made Smarter (@MadeSmarterUK) in their
Age shouldn't be a barrier when it comes to digital skills
Sector News
Age shouldn’t be a barrier to updating your digital skills says @SDC

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5724)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page