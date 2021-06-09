 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

York St John Student Wins Prestigious Accolade at E.ON Energy

Details
Hits: 257
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

York St John University (@YorkStJohn) apprentice Daniel Fulton is celebrating after being awarded Apprentice of the Year at E.ON Energy (@EONenergyuk).

Coventry-based E.ON Energy, one of the UK’s leading energy companies, provides decentralised, green, and interconnected solutions for its 3.8 million customers across the UK. E.ON benefits from apprentices as it means immediate boosts to the business while employees develop their skills and apply their learning back in the workplace. The apprentices themselves benefit from earning while they learn.

YSJ has 81 students on its data science course, nine of which are employees of E.ON Energy. Daniel received the award due to distinguishing himself on the degree programme. He consistently received marks above 80% in assignments and has committed a significant amount of his personal time to ensure he is well-read about the data science subject. He has also exceeded academically and professionally within his role.

Darren Cook, Apprenticeship Lead Coordinator at E.ON Energy, said,

“In a year of challenges and change for E.ON, it is fantastic that we can celebrate the achievement of those that have gone above and beyond in their development and career. Daniel has grown from strength to strength over this past year and is now able to take on complex data science projects end to end with little direction or input from senior members of the team.”

Pierre-Philippe Dechant, Programme Director at YSJ, said,

“We are very proud of Daniel for achieving such a distinction in the workplace at E.ON. He is a model data science degree apprentice who has very successfully integrated his work-based learning with the underpinning academic programme, working with a very scientific mindset and at the interdisciplinary intersection of mathematics, computing, business, and communication.

“With his skills, mindset, and creative problem solving, Daniel will have a very bright future ahead of him, solving many interesting data science problems!”

The University delivers a range of apprenticeship programmes from its York and London campuses to a broad and diverse range of industry sectors. This includes a Level 7 Senior Leaders Apprenticeship for upskilling team leaders and managers.

Marlborough College unlocks innovation with world class centre
Sector News
A cutting-edge teaching facility at one of the UKâ€™s top independent
Burton and South Derbyshire College student gives a contemporary twist to pre-owned vases!
Sector News
Gintare Brasaite, a Foundation Degree in Contemporary Creative Practic
EXPLORE Data Science Academyâ€™s first UK online courses now open for applications
Sector News
EXPLORE Data Science Academy (@data_explore) has opened applications f

You may also be interested in these articles:

Marlborough College unlocks innovation with world class centre
Sector News
A cutting-edge teaching facility at one of the UK’s top independent
Burton and South Derbyshire College student gives a contemporary twist to pre-owned vases!
Sector News
Gintare Brasaite, a Foundation Degree in Contemporary Creative Practic
EXPLORE Data Science Academy’s first UK online courses now open for applications
Sector News
EXPLORE Data Science Academy (@data_explore) has opened applications f
Ufi are looking for projects that address the VocTech Challenge
Sector News
@UfiTrust Launches New Grant Fund: How can VocTech address barriers an
Sports students smash ‘500 Miles for 500 Pounds’ challenge
Sector News
@BordersCollege HND and Developing Sport Year 2 students are celebrati
Breaking down barriers to education: Multiverse meets Perlego
Sector News
@JoinMultiverse, the online apprenticeship platform partners with @Per
Lectera.com Wins EdTech Breakthrough Award 2021
Sector News
Lectera.com, an international educational platform and an inventor of
National Wound Care Core Capabilities Framework launched to standardise wound care across all health and care roles in England
Sector News
@skillsforhealth - A new England-wide multi-professional framework has
Celebrating a new creative partnership in Lewisham
Sector News
@LewishamCollege and @rosebruford College of Theatre and Performance c
Birmingham military colleges are on the move
Sector News
@MPCT_HQ - TWO Birmingham military colleges are to go on manoeuvres
Barnsley College has launched an initiative to improve digital skills in Barnsley and the wider community
Sector News
Discover Digital with @BarnsleyCollege Discover Digital is a programme
University of Birmingham Dubai chooses Ecospace as library partners for new campus
Sector News
@birminghamdubai has appointed @ecospacestudios to help create an effi

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Solvendis
Solvendis added a new event 7 hours

Preparing for an Apprenticeship Audit (Zoom Conferencing)

Education and Skills Funding Agency funding rules and requirements are disparate, complex and easy to misinterpret. The responsibility for...

  • Thursday, 19 August 2021 10:00 AM
  • Zoom Conferencing
Solvendis
Solvendis added a new event 7 hours

Preparing for an Apprenticeship Audit (Zoom Conferencing)

Education and Skills Funding Agency funding rules and requirements are disparate, complex and easy to misinterpret. The responsibility for...

  • Friday, 23 July 2021 10:00 AM
  • Zoom Conferencing
Gauthier Van Malderen
Gauthier Van Malderen has published a new article: Breaking down barriers to education: Multiverse meets Perlego 11 hours 53 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5758)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page