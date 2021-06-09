University of Birmingham Dubai chooses Ecospace as library partners for new campus

@birminghamdubai has appointed @ecospacestudios to help create an efficient and easy-to-use library space for students at its new campus, due to open in Autumn 2021.
Following a successful tender process, the company will provide the same specialist shelving already used by students in the main library on the University’s Birmingham campus.
Ecospace is supplying 1,000 linear metres of library shelving for the new campus, but only a third of this will be installed initially with the rest stored and used to expand the library as student numbers grow over the next few years.
The initial installation will hold around 10,000 books, but Ecospace are providing the capacity for the key campus facility to eventually stock some 36,000 books to serve students at the iconic new campus which will have the capacity for up to 2,900 students.
University of Birmingham Dubai Provost, Professor David Sadler, said: “Our new building has been designed as a comfortable and exciting venue for learning, where innovative, multidisciplinary teaching will provide students with the inspiration to successfully progress their studies – whether collaboratively or individually.
“Ecospace will help us to deliver a comfortable and inspiring learning environment in Dubai that students will enjoy. Everyone – students and staff alike – is eagerly looking forward to moving into our brand-new, bespoke campus building later this year. We believe that, in our new academic home, we will deliver an educational experience like no other in Dubai.”
Designed to reflect real-world working practices, the new campus will encourage students to carry out research in interdisciplinary teams across all academic subjects. Flexible study spaces will ensure students have a learning environment suited to their needs; whether in large lecture theatres and laboratories or smaller seminar and tutorial rooms.
Ecospace Director Kerry Bloomfield said: “We are delighted to be working with the University of Birmingham again, and thrilled to be their chosen supplier of static library shelving at their prestigious new Academic City, Dubai campus.
"We are able to offer the same specification of shelving we previously supplied to the University of Birmingham’s Main Library – Epoxy powder coated galvanised steel shelving components for long lasting performance, complete with screen printed decorative glass end panels for a modern, high class finish – which was important to the client to enable the same experience and environment to students across their learning hubs.”
He added that the first phase of shelving was scheduled for installation in August with further expansion planned over the next couple of years.
University of Birmingham Director of Library Services Diane Job said: “By supplying the same shelving used in our Main Library, Ecospace will help us to strengthen the student library experience shared between our Birmingham and Dubai campuses.”
With architecture inspired by the historic Aston Webb buildings on the Birmingham campus, the Dubai facilities will use shaded open-air courtyard spaces to create an enjoyable and productive student experience. The buildings will sit next to parkland offering sports pitches and an open air event space, whilst new student accommodation is a short walk away, across the parkland.
As the first global top 100 and UK Russell Group university to establish a campus in Dubai, The University of Birmingham Dubai delivers the highest-quality education underpinned by a growing research focus in a leading global educational hub.