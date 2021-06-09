 
Marlborough College unlocks innovation with world class centre

A cutting-edge teaching facility at one of the UK’s top independent schools has thrown open its doors following completion by Brymor Construction Ltd.

The Hampshire-based firm designed, built and fitted out the new Innovation Centre with landscaping on the site of a former teaching block at prestigious Marlborough College in Wiltshire, the country’s largest co-educational full boarding school.

With more than 1,000 sq m of teaching and exhibition space, the state-of-the-art complex aims to inspire the next generation and place the school in the vanguard of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education nationwide.

The £3.5m two-storey multi-use centre features glazed facades, purpose-built laboratories, teaching rooms, breakout spaces, offices and workshops.

It is sustainably designed to be thermally efficient, have reduced water consumption and draw on solar power from photovoltaic panels.

Brymor, one of the UK’s largest independent construction companies, began work in December 2019 before work was completed on time and on budget in the spring of 2021.

Steve Morton, chairman of 150-strong Brymor, said: “Science and technology are crucial for the future success of the UK and its economy, so high-quality facilities of the kind at Marlborough College are absolutely vital.

“It is incredibly rewarding for all at Brymor to play a part in the success of this project with the many benefits it will bring the college, its pupils, partners, industry and the wider community both now and as it meets the challenges of the future.”

As well as teaching, the Innovation Centre will be used as a base for collaborations with partner schools, educational and R&D institutions, social enterprise incubators and industry both locally and globally.

Andrew Hart, Bursar at Marlborough College, said: “Our world class Innovation Centre reflects the scale of ambition we have for our pupils, staff, local community and broader relationships in these disciplines .

“We are enormously grateful to Brymor for sharing our vision and passion to place Marlborough at the forefront of science, technology and innovation in education, helping to create the innovators of the future who can improve our world.”

Brymor, which is headquartered at Denmead, near Portsmouth, with an office in Dorset, also refurbished Marlborough College’s Grade-II listed Memorial Hall in 2017 to 2018.

It works in a wide range of sectors, including state and independent education ranging across primary and secondary schools, colleges, universities and SEN facilities.

The £85m turnover company is a collaborative and flexible business with a seamless approach from conception to completion, with the focus on innovative solutions, quality, safety and transparency.

Founded in 1843, Marlborough College is the largest co-educational independent full boarding school in the UK with over 1000 pupils, in 16 boarding houses, aged 13 to 18.  The College is academically ambitious, committed to extending access, and offers a fast-paced, contemporary, challenging and enriching education within a warm, inclusive and spiritual environment.

Marlborough College is located in the market town of Marlborough in north Wiltshire, a beautiful location steeped in history.

It was rated ‘excellent in its latest Independent School Inspectorate (ISI) educational quality report.

According to the Department for Education in a report of February 2021, more young people than ever before are taking STEM subjects at university.

Since 2011, acceptances onto computer science courses have risen by almost 50%, from 20,420 in 2011 to 30,090 in 2020. Engineering courses are up 21% from 25,995 in 2011 to 31,545 in 2020.

