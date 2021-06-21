 
havebike CEO, Nick Brown calls for bicycle mechanic qualifications to be included in free level 3 adult qualifications

havebike CEO, Nick Brown

“Help fix the bike industry’s skills shortage” - @havebike CEO, Nick Brown calls for bicycle mechanic qualifications to be included in free level 3 adult qualifications 

Nick Brown, the CEO of havebike, Britain’s largest collect-and-return bike repair company, has today called for bicycle mechanic qualifications to be included in the list of free level 3 adult qualifications in a letter to Gilian Keegan MP, Minister of State for Apprenticeships and Skills.

During the Queen's Speech in May this year, the Government set out their plans for skills and lifetime education. As part of this, 400 free courses are now available to adults without a full qualification at Level 3, ranging from engineering to healthcare to conservation, backed by government funding. Despite the Government’s ambitious commitment to cycling, backed personally by the Prime Minister, no bicycle mechanic qualifications were included in the list. 

In a letter to Gillian Keegan MP, Minister of State for Apprenticeships and Skills, Nick Brown outlined the ongoing delays that many bike shops are experiencing alongside a growing industry concern around shortages of qualified mechanics, to highlight the need to include bicycle mechanic qualifications in the list of those available to eligible adults. 

Within the letter, Nick says: 

‘’If we are to realise the ambitious levels of cycling that the Government is aiming for, we need a significant increase in the number of mechanics, to ensure that the bikes people are riding are safe and roadworthy. With the number of people cycling continuing to increase, and many bike shops continuing to experience long delays for repairs and servicing, investing in these qualifications is essential for the future.’’ 

With recent figures showing that there are estimated to be over 38 million unused bikes in the UK, there is a substantial and untapped number of people who could take up cycling if the skills capacity and infrastructure are in place. As enthusiasm for cycling continues to grow, investing in bicycle mechanic qualifications is essential to prevent people from being able to enjoy the many benefits of travelling by bike. 

Nick Brown, CEO, havebike said:

‘’Like many people in the cycling industry, I have been impressed by the Government’s commitment to cycling, as laid out in Gear Change. 

‘’However, if we are to truly realise the many benefits of large-scale take up of travelling by bike, we need to make sure that there are enough qualified mechanics in place to keep everyone’s bikes in a safe condition. 

‘’I’m calling for bicycle mechanic qualifications to be included in the list of level 3 qualifications available for free to eligible adults, to make sure we are investing in the future.’’  

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page