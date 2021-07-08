 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Nine out of ten financial services businesses anticipate a greater need for skills in technological proficiency

Details
Hits: 532
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

The COVID-19 pandemic has created a shift towards remote working, with a large majority of firms also citing changes in employee engagement and reappraisal of office space.

More than eight in ten Financial Services firms are planning to implement more hybrid ways of working, with almost eight in ten having conducted employee consultations on their preferences for hybrid working.

Future working

Firms expect changes to future ways of working to have a broadly positive impact on productivity, investment in collaboration technology, employee wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and social mobility. On balance, firms expect collaboration and informal engagement with colleagues to be best achieved in the office in the future, with administrative/business-as-usual tasks best delivered via working from home.

Other activities such as engagement with senior leadership, managing employees, recruitment and L&D are thought to be best delivered via a hybrid model. FS firms believe that public perceptions of the financial services industry have improved on balance, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Upskilling

Nearly nine out of ten financial services businesses anticipate a greater need for skills in technological proficiency. Financial services firms are upskilling existing staff and looking at greater agility in ways of working, to equip them for future skills needs. Most expect to automate standardised or repetitive tasks over the next five years, in response to growing digitisation and new technologies.

D&I

Nearly nine in ten financial services businesses see diversity and inclusion (D&I) forming part of their business objectives. Actively increasing diversity at non-management level was cited by firms as an action taken to boost D&I, followed by actively increasing diversity within management areas of the workforce. Reforming more general recruitment practices also ranked highly.

Rain Newton-Smith, CBI Chief Economist, said: 

“Growing business volumes across the sector is good news, especially when combined with rising profitability and employment. The outlook for the sector remains positive for next quarter.

“Meanwhile, regulation remains the main driver of disruption. This is sparking positive shifts in operating models – notably through greater tech adoption. However, firms are continuing to adapt to the absence of an equivalence agreement between the UK and EU, as recognised by the Chancellor’s Mansion House speech.

“Drilling down into continually strong IT investment plans, it’s clear more and more firms are making the most of new technologies to better understand their customers and drive their business strategies.

Parents, pupils, teachers and students. Find out what step 4 of the covid roadmap means for you.
Sector News
https://educationhub.blog.gov.uk/2021/07/06/parents-pupils-teachers-an
If a pupil tests positive, does their whole class or year group or other bubble then have to isolate as well?
Sector News
https://educationhub.blog.gov.uk/2021/07/02/if-a-pupil-tests-positive-
Staffordshire school revealed as national award finalist for â€œoutstandingâ€ provision
Sector News
A Staffordshire high school has been revealed as a finalist for a nati

“There’s growing demand for digital skills, which should feature strongly in the government’s future plans for retraining and reskilling workers who’ve been affected most by COVID.”

Isabelle Jenkins, Head of Financial Services at PwC UK, said:

"Today's results point to the slightly stronger economic outlook we've been seeing, which can only be good news as recovery continues. 

“With business volumes up, at the fastest pace since Summer 2017, and employment in most FS sectors on the rise, plus the flatlining in non-performing loans, the mood music is positive.

“For financial services, the emphasis on upskilling and investment in tech also makes sense, and we're seeing some firms pulling ahead attempting to truly embrace a new digital future. 

“However, if transformation is going to be fully embedded, it's critical that businesses act now to truly respond to the  shifts in customer demand while continuing to find ways to keep new products coming and more effective ways to engage.”

Disruption

The biggest drivers of disruption for FS businesses over the year ahead remained changes in regulation, followed by accelerations in digital technologies. COVID-19 also remained a prominent driver of disruption. The majority of firms are responding to disruption by employing new technology within their business or adapting existing tech capabilities. Advances in technology was cited as the top priority in future business strategy and transformation plans, followed by operational resilience.

Technology

Firms appear to have moved further along in their adoption of the cloud since we started asking this question in September 2020, with a greater proportion in the implementation and transition realisation stages. Understanding the customer and their interactions is seen as the most valuable action to be gained from advances in AI and analytics.

Operational resilience

FS firms expect to invest more in cyber security over the next twelve months, compared to the previous twelve. In terms of actions set to be taken to improve cyber resilience, over three quarters of FS firms are looking to improve their ability to detect and respond to a cyber breach, followed by greater focus on how to respond to new/emerging cyber threats, and improving the way they report on and mitigate cyber security risk.

ESG issues

Eight in ten financial services firms report that Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) issues form part of their business’ objectives. Many FS firms see alignment with business purpose and customer priorities as the main motivations behind action around ESG issues. CSR, climate change issues and diversity and inclusion are the top priorities for FS businesses within their ESG agenda. Constraints on internal resource was cited as the top barrier that FS businesses face in delivering their ESG agendas.

BUSINESS VOLUMES GROWTH RETURNS ACROSS THE FINANCIAL SERVICES SECTOR IN QUARTER TO JUNE 

Business volumes over Q2 grew across the financial services sector at the fastest pace since June 2017, after stalling in the previous quarter, with volumes set to grow at a similarly strong pace over the next three months, according to the latest CBI/PWC Financial Services Survey. 

The survey, conducted between 1-18 June with 118 respondents, also found that profitability grew at the fastest pace since December 2015, and is set to grow at a slightly slower rate over the next three months.  

Optimism rose for the fourth consecutive quarter, but to a somewhat lesser extent than the three months to March.

Encouragingly, employment grew for the first time since December 2019 after previously falling for five consecutive quarters. All sub sectors saw unchanged or rising headcount except for banking where employment declined. Overall, numbers employed are expected to grow at a faster pace in the quarter to September.

Investment is set to be cut back on land and buildings as well as vehicles plant and machinery in the year ahead. IT spending is set to increase, with expectations at their strongest in nearly two years.

Key findings: 

  • Optimism improved in the three months to June, but to a lesser extent than the previous quarter (+41 from +52% in March). This marked the fourth consecutive quarter of rising sentiment.
  • Business volumes grew at the fastest pace since June 2017 (+40%), following unchanged volumes last quarter (-3%). Over the next three months, business volumes are set to grow at a similarly strong pace (+43%).
  • Average spreads grew slightly (+5%), after a decline in the previous quarter (-24% in March), with spreads set to fall next quarter (-12%).
  • The value of non-performing loans was unchanged (0%) after persistent growth since March 2020. Next quarter, non-performing loans are set to be broadly flat (-2%).
  • Profitability grew at the fastest pace since December 2015 (+39% from +8%), with profits growth seen in all sub-sectors. Overall, profitability is set to grow at a slightly slower rate next quarter (+30%).
  • Employment grew for the first time since December 2019 (+7% from -12%). Headcount was either unchanged or grew in all sectors except banking where employment declined (-41%). Numbers employed are expected to grow at a faster pace in the quarter to September (+16%).
  • Investment is set to be cut back on land and buildings (-38%) and vehicles plant and machinery (-9%) over the year ahead. However, expectations for IT spending are at their strongest in nearly two years (+56% from +40% in March).

Methodology: The June 2021 Financial Services Survey was conducted between 1st and 18th June. 118 firms replied. 

A ‘balance’ is the difference in percentage points between the weighted percentage of firms answering that output is “up” and the percentage answering “down” (for example, if 30% of firms say that business volumes are is up, 60% that it they are unchanged, and 10% that they are down, the balance statistic is +20%). 

Across the UK, the CBI speaks on behalf of 190,000 businesses of all sizes and sectors. The CBI’s corporate members together employ nearly 7 million people, about one third of private sector-employees. With offices in the UK as well as representation in Brussels, Washington, Beijing and Delhi, the CBI communicates the British business voice around the world. 

You may also be interested in these articles:

Parents, pupils, teachers and students. Find out what step 4 of the covid roadmap means for you.
Sector News
https://educationhub.blog.gov.uk/2021/07/06/parents-pupils-teachers-an
If a pupil tests positive, does their whole class or year group or other bubble then have to isolate as well?
Sector News
https://educationhub.blog.gov.uk/2021/07/02/if-a-pupil-tests-positive-
Staffordshire school revealed as national award finalist for “outstanding” provision
Sector News
A Staffordshire high school has been revealed as a finalist for a nati
5 tips for reducing any learning loss this summer break
Sector News
5 Ways to Prevent Summer Learning Loss @ConnectionsAcad Summer holiday
College chef serves up fine dining at Wimbledon tennis championships
Sector News
@ColegCambria - A TOP chef is serving up food and drink at the world
Reading College Football Academy Students Celebrate League Success
Sector News
Reading FC Community Trust football squad made history recently, winni
Unibuddy Aims to Empower 10 Million Students by 2025
Sector News
Global #Edtech Startup, @Unibuddy_ Raises $20 Million to Reinvent Stud
Free summer school launches in Rugeley
Sector News
The Hart School has been at the heart of Rugeley for several decades,
Bridging the gap between educational bodies and employment opportunities is essential to creating a workforce for the future
Sector News
An industrial #placement portal will solve the current difficult and c
Pearson VUE and Regula Forensics collaborate to enhance ID verification for remote exams
Sector News
Pearson VUE (@PearsonVUE) and Regula Forensics (@RegulaForensics) coll
Greater investment and innovation in educating children about environmental issues needed to help future generations respond to the climate emergency, experts urge
Sector News
Environmental education provision needs greater investment and innovat
OLDHAM COLLEGE NAMED EDUFUTURISTS’ “FE COLLEGE OF THE YEAR” 2021
Sector News
@OldhamCollege has been crowned “FE College of the Year” at the na

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

The Hart School
The Hart School has published a new article: Staffordshire school revealed as national award finalist for “outstanding” provision 16 hours 11 minutes ago
Coleg Cambria News
Coleg Cambria News has published a new article: College chef serves up fine dining at Wimbledon tennis championships 18 hours 55 minutes ago
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel shared a video in channel. 19 hours 3 minutes ago

Edufuturists Awards 2021

Edufuturists Awards 2021

Follow us on Twitter https://www.twitter.com/edufuturistsCheck out all past episodes at https://www.edufuturists.comSubscribe on iTunes...

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5860)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page