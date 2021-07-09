 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

World-first Tech Zero internship to give young people the chance to build green tech skills

Details
Hits: 694
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

@BorisJohnson officially opens @BulbUK headquarters in London 

Bulb, the green energy company and fastest-growing company in Europe, today welcomed Prime Minister Boris Johnson to officially open its new central London office. The space is designed for learning and collaboration; where employees can get together while balancing hybrid work. It also highlights Bulb’s commitment to sustainability and innovation, using locally-sourced or recycled, sustainable materials throughout.

At the visit, the Prime Minister welcomed the news that the Tech Zero taskforce, led by Bulb, has become an official partner organisation to the UN Race to Zero and will expand internationally. The taskforce was founded by some of the UK's most exciting tech companies, and is backed by Tech Nation.

It’s aiming for 1,000 tech companies to sign up to the Tech Zero commitments by COP26. After interest from countries around the world, Tech Zero today launches globally, encouraging companies worldwide to build a climate action plan and offering resources from the UK’s leading tech companies to others across the globe. Tech Zero has potential to be the world’s biggest group of tech companies committed to climate action. 

The Race to Zero is a global campaign led by the UN’s High-Level Climate Champions for Climate Action, which aims to rally leadership across businesses, cities, regions and investors for a healthy, resilient, zero carbon recovery. 

The Tech Zero taskforce is also creating a world-first opportunity for young people to learn skills to secure a green tech career with the Tech Zero internship. Interns will spend time at the UK's most exciting tech companies, working on net zero and sustainability projects. 

Bulb was named the fastest-growing company in Europe this year. Now five years old, it supplies green energy as standard, with fair, transparent pricing, and technology to help members manage and reduce their energy use. It has 1.7 million members and 1,000 employees, having hired 500 people over the past year alone. 

Hayden Wood, Co-founder and CEO of Bulb, said: 

“We’re building a new type of big energy company, creating highly skilled green jobs and helping people lower their bills and their carbon emissions. Today, we’re delighted to announce we’re expanding the Tech Zero taskforce globally. We'll be using the resources and toolkit we’ve developed in the UK to help companies around the world create their climate action plans and join the Race to Zero before COP26.”

FE and Apprenticeship Awards celebrate more than 100 Bradford College students
Sector News
@BradforCollege students have pulled out all the stops over the past y
Government launches campaign encouraging families to Rediscover Summer
Sector News
Government has launched a campaign to promote leisure activities for c
Doctoral Training Partnership secures major boost as part of Â£79 million investment
Sector News
The GW4 BioMed2 MRC Doctoral Training Partnership is one of 17 success

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, said:

“Bulb are leading the way in the renewables revolution. Not only are they creating hundreds of green highly skilled jobs, they’re also spearheading the industry-wide Tech Zero Taskforce and championing the next generation of green tech experts through their new internship programme.

 “It was fantastic to visit their eco-friendly HQ today, on the first anniversary of the government’s Plan for Jobs, to meet the young people starting green careers thanks to the Government’s £2 billion Kickstart scheme.”

Digital Secretary Oliver Dowden, said:

"It's great to see the Tech Zero taskforce investing in future green tech talent and expanding globally to join the Race To Zero. 

"We're taking an unashamedly pro-tech approach that backs our entrepreneurs and makes sure tech can bring its innovation and creativity to tackle one of the greatest challenges of our time."

Net Zero Business Champion Andrew Griffith, said:

“The UK is one of the global leaders in technology and it's fantastic to see the Tech Zero taskforce become an official partner to the Race to Zero. The group of 15 leading British tech firms, led by Bulb, can now expand globally to share its toolkit, learnings and resources with companies around the world.”

You may also be interested in these articles:

FE and Apprenticeship Awards celebrate more than 100 Bradford College students
Sector News
@BradforCollege students have pulled out all the stops over the past y
Government launches campaign encouraging families to Rediscover Summer
Sector News
Government has launched a campaign to promote leisure activities for c
Doctoral Training Partnership secures major boost as part of £79 million investment
Sector News
The GW4 BioMed2 MRC Doctoral Training Partnership is one of 17 success
Apprentices and employers celebrated at CRC Apprenticeship Awards
Sector News
Apprentices and employers from across the region have been recognised
Minister Gillian Keegan Officially Opens £10.3million Institute of Technology Digital and Data Centre
Sector News
Minister @GillianKeegan Officially Opens £10.3million SW Institute of
Corporate report: Employment Agency Standards (EAS) Inspectorate: annual report, 2019 to 2020
Sector News
Report on the performance and achievements of the Employment Agency St
Changes to keep schools and colleges safe and learners learning
Sector News
Education Minister Jeremy Miles has today written to all headteachers
£2million transformation begins at WQE College
Sector News
A major transformation has begun at WQE College (@WQECollege), with th
London Marathon Event Director inspires staff and students to make it past the finish line
Sector News
Staff, students and stakeholders from across London & South East E
Be Inspired 2021 – live virtual experience giving care experienced young people a voice Stand-up comedian and TV personality Judi Love to headline virtual online event
Sector News
Be Inspired 2021 (@Be_Inspired_UK) – live virtual experience giving
School funding: What you need to know about how we’re making it fairer for all
Sector News
This year schools across England will get a total of £39 billion in c
A letter from the Education Secretary to education leaders
Sector News
Education Secretary Gavin Williamson has written to education leaders

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Bradford College
Bradford College has published a new article: FE and Apprenticeship Awards celebrate more than 100 Bradford College students 15 hours 58 minutes ago
Guildhawk
Guildhawk shared a video in channel. yesterday

- United Kingdom

Fraud Advisory Panel: chairmans update 2021

Fraud Advisory Panel: chairmans update 2021

David Clarke, chairman of the Fraud Advisory Panel provides an update on the achievements of the Fraud Advisory Panel in 2020 and 2021.

WQE College
WQE College has published a new article: £2million transformation begins at WQE College yesterday

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5870)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page