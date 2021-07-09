Report on the performance and achievements of the Employment Agency Standards Inspectorate (EAS), 1 April 2019 to 31 March 2020.

Documents

Employment Agency Standards (EAS) Inspectorate: annual report, 2019 to 2020

PDF, 277KB, 29 pages

Details

This report describes the performance and achievements of the Employment Agency Standards Inspectorate (EAS) between 1 April 2019 to 31 March 2020.

The main role of EAS is to ensure compliance with the provisions of The Employment Agencies Act 1973 (as amended), and associated Conduct of Employment Agencies and Employment Businesses Regulations 2003 (as amended). The legislation requires employment agencies to treat temporary workers fairly. It also makes sure all employment agencies abide by specified minimum standards of conduct.

Published 9 July 2021