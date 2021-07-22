 
Start your Metropolitan police career with London South East Colleges

Details
Back of Policeman's Back

London South East Colleges has partnered with the Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) to help equip people with the skills they need to embark on an exciting career with the force as a police constable or detective constable.   

Focusing initially on Level 2 English skills, the college has devised a programme to support people in developing the skills needed to apply for a rewarding career as a police officer.   

The intensive 6-week programme will provide an initial diagnostic assessment to determine the level of English skills that an individual is currently working at. A bespoke delivery plan is then put in place to help them achieve the crucial qualification.   

The programme then goes on to focus on the wider skills that will be required through the recruitment process. This includes health screenings, verbal reasoning tests and insight into the application process itself. This will help ensure that candidates are fully prepared for the whole recruitment cycle, giving them a greater chance of success.  

This partnership follows a new recruitment campaign launched by the Met earlier this month, aiming to inspire people, particularly those from Black, Asian and Multiple Ethnic Heritage communities, and women, to consider an exciting career as a police officer.

Vice Principal, HE, Apprenticeships, Employer Engagement & Innovation at London South East Colleges, Neil Coates, says:   

“We are delighted to be working with the Metropolitan Police to support its huge recruitment drive. Exciting careers are available and we are keen to ensure as many people as possible have the opportunity to apply for these.   

“Good English skills are vital for anyone wanting to join the Met. We can help people secure these and gain the confidence they need to progress into a fulfilling police career.”   

Met Police Chief, Superintendent Jeff Boothe, Head of the Met’s Outreach Recruitment programme says: 

“The Met Police is delighted to be working with London South East Colleges on a programme designed to give people the skills and confidence they need to apply to join the Met. 

“Many people we speak to say they feel they don’t have the language skills or the physical attributes to be a police officer, but in fact, those people have a valuable wealth of life experience and skillsets that would make them fantastic police officers. The things that are holding them back can easily be improved on. 

“The Met needs more women and people from under-represented groups to ensure it is a police force that represents and understands the communities it is here to serve. This programme will provide the relevant support to people who the Met really encourages to consider a career within policing.” 

An ‘in-person’ recruitment event will be taking place at London South East Colleges’ Bexley campus on 27 July 2021Visitors will have a chance to meet police officers from teams including Mounted Branch, the Dogs Unit and the Territorial Support Group.

The six-week intensive English skills courses are taking place at both our Bromley and Greenwich Campuses now, with the wider recruitment support programme starting in September.  

