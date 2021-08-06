 
Mercuri International UK Accredited to the matrix Standard

Mercuri International UK Ltd (Mercuri International) has been accredited to the matrix Standard, demonstrating the high quality leadership, sales and service apprenticeship programmes they provide to organizations across England.

With over sixty years’ experience delivering sales and leadership training to businesses across the world and a UK headquarters based in Warwickshire Mercuri UK is focused on inspiring learners to achieve career excellence through apprenticeships. The apprenticeship team work closely with employers and learners to provide a safe, immersive, engaging and supportive environment to enable every learner to explore, achieve and excel in their chosen career path.

The matrix Standard

The matrix standard is the international quality standard for organizations that deliver information, advice and/or guidance (IAG), either as their sole purpose or as part of their service offering.

“This is a fantastic achievement for Mercuri and I would like to congratulate the team on their success. We believe that at the heart of high-quality advice and support services are strong leadership, excellent service and a focus on continuous improvement, all underpinned by effective use of the resources available.  The matrix Standard is designed to benchmark organizations against best practice in these areas. With their accreditation success, Mercuri is working to provide the best possible support to their clients.”

Roger Chapman, Head of the matrix Service, The Growth Company

“We are incredibly proud of our apprenticeship team. The matrix standard demonstrates our commitment to excellence. Its award, is a measure of our partnership with learners and employers, in providing the necessary information, advice and guidance to steer their aspirations. The Mercuri team has come a very long way in a short period of time. The transition from one market to another was extremely challenging but has invigorated all of us. Our commitment to excellence in apprenticeship delivery has proved that change and growth are vital ingredients in remaining professionally relevant.” 

Barry Hilton, Managing Director, Mercuri International UK Ltd

About the matrix Standard

  • The matrix Standard is the Department for Education’s (DfE) standard for ensuring the quality of the delivery of high-quality information, advice and guidance. The DfE supports the matrix Standard as the quality framework for accrediting information, advice and guidance contracts including the National Careers Service, its subcontractors and other services delivered on behalf of the Education Skills Funding Agency.
  • Any organization which manages, administers and delivers an information, advice and/or guidance service to support individuals in their choice of career, learning, work or life goals can become accredited to the matrix Standard. It does not matter whether the service or services are delivered face-to-face, through training, learning, remotely, or through a website.
  • Organisations that have benefited from working with the Standard include Training Providers, Universities, Further/Higher Education Colleges, Schools and Academies, Sole Traders, Next Step Providers, Voluntary and Community Organisations and Private Businesses.
  • The matrix Standard is owned by the Department for Education and is managed by The Growth Company on their behalf.

