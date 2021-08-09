SCL EDUCATION UNVEILS NEW BRAND AND PURPOSE TO UNLOCK POTENTIAL

The curtain has raised today on a new era for SCL Education as they launch their new brand identity. Leading the way in education with their sports centred approach to learning, SCL are on a mission to set the standard for educational experience in the UK.

SCL Education is just one division of a group of SCL organisations that sit under the SCL Education Group, all working together to deliver a positive impact. A Post-16 FE provider delivering industry recognised qualifications to over 3000 learners a year, at over 70 education centres nationwide, SCL Education has seen unprecedented growth in recent years through their unique approach to learning.

Modern forward-thinking brand

Consisting of their new logo, messaging, imagery and colours, their new purpose; to use the power and principles of sport unlock potential, lives through their new brand. The strategy behind the new brand identity was driven and delivered by an internal team of marketers using brand assessment tools and workshops with key stakeholders.



Kate Lloyd, SCL Education Group Head of Marketing explains:

“We have created a new holistic brand that reinforces our position in the market, reflects our proud sports heritage and industry experience to establish strong foundations for the exciting next phase of SCL’s growth.”

The new branding acts as a continuous reminder of SCL’s prestige within the world of sports education, whilst photography reflects the positive individual stories and life-shaping impact created daily on SCL’s programmes.

“It was vital to us that our new brand demonstrated how we use the power of sport and our 20-year history in unlocking potential, alongside our unique focus on the individual’s developmental journey. Our brand is a direct reflection of the quality, dedication and values of our staff who are focussed on delivering the best experience for all our learners.” explained Kate Lloyd.

Logo that represents SCL’s impact

SCL’s new logo or ‘ID’ brings together all elements of the brand identity to create a single representation of SCL Education and their positive impact. The swirling, fingerprint-like ID features throughout the new brand designs and has been created to represent everything that SCL stands for and their approach to Sports Centred Learning (SCL).

Stuart Allen, Group Operations Director explains

“Our new brand represents our continuous evolution, our ongoing positive impact and our strive to succeed and most importantly, the life-shaping experiences and the 360 developments that SCL provides to everyone who engages with them.”

“When working on our purpose and our ‘How’ we established very quickly that through everything we do we are unlocking potential and that we had developed a unique approach to learners’ development. We have called this approach sports centred learning because we believe that sport teaches you all the principles and values that develop a well-rounded person and we use this to motivate and develop people academically, mentally and physically.” explains Stuart.

Group Managing Director, Brad Rushton, welcomed the launch of the new brand identity, saying:

“Today represents an important milestone in SCL’s history and is a key step in our five-year plan for continuous improvement of our customer experience and ongoing impact on the communities we work in. The new SCL Education brand is a statement of intent, demonstrating our value as a leader in the education sector. A great deal of hard work has been put into the development of our new identity and approach to sports centred learning and I am proud to see it out there in front of the world.”

With over 350 employees and operations across 70 education centres in the UK, the SCL Education rebrand is just one of many ongoing strategic projects to position SCL in the market and create value for their customers.

You can take a look at the new website now at scleducation.co.uk and keep an eye open for upcoming rebrand launches at SCL Education Group, coming soon.