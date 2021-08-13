 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

No plans to extend incentives, says Apprenticeship Minister

Details
Hits: 303
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Apprenticeships and Skills Minister Gillian Keegan said this week there are ‘no plans’ to extend the current apprenticeship incentives beyond their cut-off date on September 30.

In an exclusive interview as part of the All About Apprenticeships podcast from the HomeServe Foundation, the Minister said the incentives, which offered grants of up to £4,000 to SMEs taking on an apprentice, had a deliberate time limit in order to force employers to take on an apprentice now.

Speaking to broadcast journalist Georgie Frost, the Minister said:

“I don’t think there’s any plans at this moment [to extend incentives], I mean obviously we always keep these things under review. But these things are deliberately time-limited to create the incentive to force that decision really, to take on an apprentice now as opposed to waiting six months.” 

The HomeServe Foundation, the registered charity of HomeServe Plc, is calling for the incentives to be extended to allow small businesses, particularly in the trades sector, to affordably train an apprentice to help fix the long-term skills shortage the industry is experiencing.

Speaking the day after bumper A level results announcement and record numbers of school leavers applying to university, she said she could understand the point of view of Peter Lampl the founder and CEO of the Sutton Trust, who earlier this week said too many teenagers were going to university.

She said: “Well it seems to have grown a lot in the last few years…I think if you look at the outcomes, and probably what he’s looking at is the outcome data ... 34% of graduates are not in graduate jobs five years after graduating...That is what is worrying.”

The Minister pointed to careers advice in schools as an area that needed to adapt. She said the service in schools has not changed in line with what’s now available to include more vocational options and needs to get the stronger message out to A-level candidates that there is another route into employment and training that does not involve going down the university route. 

She said: “What often strikes me is that they’re making a huge decision, what to study, which is about a £40K and £50K decision, at the age of 18, with very little experience.” 

She added: “We need to build a stronger career offer for young people, but also for adults.”

Essex County Council partner with the Youth Group to offer young people free mentoring sessions with super mentors
Sector News
Essex County Council (@Essex_CC) is excited to announce that it is wor
Coventry University psychologist talks about coping strategies for A-Level students dealing with disappointment of poor results
Sector News
The latest school results released this week have smashed records in t
CITY STUDENTS SHOULD BE PROUD OF THEIR ACHIEVEMENTS
Sector News
THIS summer once again saw a rise in the number of Newcastle students

Asked about the ‘turning point’ needed to accelerate the way degree apprenticeships, are viewed, the Minister said ‘availability’ was the biggest challenge.

“Availability is an important part of it and ‘broad availability’ around the country and in many different sectors. We do have something like 10,000 vacancies on the Find an Apprenticeship website right now, but finding the one you want, close to where you are, at the right level, is still something that we’re working on.”

You may also be interested in these articles:

Essex County Council partner with the Youth Group to offer young people free mentoring sessions with super mentors
Sector News
Essex County Council (@Essex_CC) is excited to announce that it is wor
#StepOnBoard Hawk Training’s traineeship programme and begin your career journey
Sector News
Traineeship campaign launched to support youth employmentLondon-based
Coventry University psychologist talks about coping strategies for A-Level students dealing with disappointment of poor results
Sector News
The latest school results released this week have smashed records in t
CITY STUDENTS SHOULD BE PROUD OF THEIR ACHIEVEMENTS
Sector News
THIS summer once again saw a rise in the number of Newcastle students
Students celebrate BTEC results success at Coventry College
Sector News
Students at Coventry College (@coventrycollege) have been celebrating
Gerard Coyne calls for ‘free and fair’ lifelong vocational skills training as students join millions already shut out of government skills ‘guarantee’
Sector News
@gerard_coyne has congratulated those students who have received their
7 in 10 teachers set to leave prison education, report shows
Sector News
Report calls for urgent prison education reform with 7 in 10 teachers
BMet drives forward its eco-friendly Electric Vehicle Charging Installation Course
Sector News
Students at BMet College (@BMetC) can now help drive forward a push to
Essential money management tips for students
Sector News
How to prepare for the financial side of studying As we approach A lev
New programme to spark wave of growth in UK’s thriving cyber sector
Sector News
Innovative cyber startups, small businesses and scaleups will benefit
Supporting Autistic Individuals Project open to Expressions of Interest
Sector News
Progress in the Supporting Autistic Individuals in to Apprenticeship P
Garden Design Planned For GWL Return
Sector News
Horticulture students at Derby College Group (@derbycollege) are ploug

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 4 hours 12 minutes ago

Coventry University psychologist talks about coping strategies for A-Level students dealing with disappointment of… https://t.co/dZ8wVKGEWQ
View Original Tweet

Hawk Training
Hawk Training has published a new article: #StepOnBoard Hawk Training’s traineeship programme and begin your career journey 5 hours ago
BMet
BMet has published a new article: BMet drives forward its eco-friendly Electric Vehicle Charging Installation Course 6 hours 33 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5971)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page