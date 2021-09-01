 
The Ultimate Student Dinner Coming to Pembrokeshire College

A celebration dinner is being served at Pembrokeshire College (@PembsCollege) on Thursday 16th September at 6.30pm, with dishes created by leading industry chefs. However, there’s a delicious twist to the event – the chefs won’t be present.

Their place in the kitchen will be taken by The Chefs’ Forum Academy students who were taught the dishes during masterclasses presented by the chefs in the last academic year – some in person, others via video link during lockdown.

Wendy Weber, Head of Health, Childcare and Commercial Enterprise said

“We are delighted to be embarking on our 2nd year with The Chefs’ Forum and excited to see some of the dishes on the menu from chef’s who worked closely with our learners last year.  Our learners had a great experience in a Covid year so we cannot wait for them to receive even more industry tips and ideas through the academic year 21/22.  We are so pleased to be a part of this fabulous initiative.

The dinner will be a chance for the students to put everything they’ve learnt into practice and it will be a true reflection of the incredible working partnership between Pembrokeshire College and The Chefs’ Forum Academy.”

Alan Wright, Hospitality Tutor said

“We have such an exciting start to the new academic year, with our Thursday evening service resuming for the general public. I am thrilled that our first Thursday evening is dedicated to The Chefs’ Forum Academy and based on some of the dishes produced by our new level three learners. It promises to be an evening to remember so book your table now to avoid disappointment.”

Tickets are priced at £19.95 for 3 courses and available to anyone – book by calling 01437 753165.

Dougie Balish, Head Chef at The Grove of Narberth said

“It is amazing to be teaching at The Chefs’ Forum Academy. It’s so fulfilling seeing young students progress into capable young chefs. I’ve got two students working with me in the kitchen now and the progress they’ve made is remarkable. It’s brilliant that they will be recreating one my dishes and I hope it gives them some inspiration for creating their own down the line!”

Tom Westerland, National Chef of Wales 2018 and Head Chef at Crockers Henley said

“It’s amazing to see all the new talent coming through into the industry. It’s always great to see how enthusiastic and excited they are, learning new skills and dishes. It makes me so proud to see them recreating my dish for the dinner. The industry has a very bright and exciting future.”

The menu, all cooked freshly on the night, features dishes by:

Starter

Lisa Fearn
Y Sied Cookery School
Chicken Velouté, croutons and micro herbs

Tom Westerland
National Chef of Wales 2018 & Head Chef at Crockers Henley
Grilled mackerel, heritage tomatoes, ricotta and cumin granola

Dougie Balish
Head Chef at The Grove of Narberth
Seasonal Vegetables, Hafod Cheddar purée, BBQ turnip tops and nettles

Main

Hayden Groves
National Chef of the Year 2013
Chicken, chicory and blonde ale fondant potato

Cindy Challoner
Great British Menu Contestant 2019
Red mullet, squash fondant, Jerusalem artichoke & vanilla puree and nettle oil (GF)

Curry Leaf Korma
Roasted squash and garlic (V, VE, GF)

Dessert

Ashleigh Farrand
Head Chef at The Kingham Plough
Chocolate rye cake, cherry, fudge sauce, and chocolate soil

 Thomas Leatherbarrow
Culinary Director of TLC Gourmet
Apple tart Tatin and anilla ice cream

