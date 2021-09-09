 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

What impact has COVID19 had on the UK further education sector and its students?

Details
Hits: 604
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Photo by Charlotte May from Pexels

Considerable disruption to children’s and young people’s education was caused when UK schools, colleges and universities were closed during the Covid-19 pandemic. 

From mental health to educational attainment, this has been an unprecedented time with potentially long-lasting effects demanding exceptional responses.

Commissioned by the UK Department for Education, the International Public Policy Observatory (IPPO) have produced four rapid evidence reviews which synthesise the research evidence on the harms in:

  1. Primary and secondary schools (Reception to Year 11) 
  2. A separate reviews for children and parents / carers
  3. Further education colleges and sixth form
  4. Universities

Harms include:

  • Effects on mental and physical health and wellbeing
  • Increased risk of violence in the home
  • Interruption to vocational courses in both further and higher education
  • Disruption to initiatives aimed at widening participation in universities
  • Effects of existing inequalities, such as to access to technology for online learning and lack of access to childcare for parents.

The reviews focus on what existing research shows us about how these harms can best be mitigated.

  • What are the implementation challenges and how should they be met?
  • How should education adapt in the longer term?

THE IMPACT OF THE PANDEMIC ON THE UK FURTHER EDUCATION SECTOR AND ITS STUDENTS 

This IPPO rapid evidence review pulls together evidence from 53 studies on harms and 10 systematic reviews of evidence on mitigation strategies relating to the impact of closures and disruption of Further Education institutions of all types during the pandemic. As some of these data were relatively weak, the review also drew on interviews with eleven people from relevant organisations including colleges and examination bodies.

The UK Further Education (FE) sector includes general FE colleges, sixth-form colleges, work-based learning providers, adult institutes, and specialist and technical institutes. A wide

range of FE students have therefore been impacted by institution closures and reduced access during the pandemic – both in terms of learning loss and also their general wellbeing, with particular challenges for those from more vulnerable and/or deprived communities.

1.  Impact on the uptake and completion of apprenticeships

Closing FE colleges during the pandemic has meant declines in both:

  • the number of young people completing existing apprenticeships in 2020 – down to 25% from 37% in previous years, because their skills acquisition needed to progress to the next stage could not be verified; and

  • the number of young people starting new apprenticeships – down by 46 percentage points in 2020 compared with 2019, with particular falls within the health and social care, business management and hospitality

Our review also found evidence of a decline in the awareness of apprenticeships during the pandemic among potential new students.

2.  Impact on the pursuit of vocational qualifications

Changes to modes of learning, assessment and qualifications have affected people taking vocational qualifications more than those taking GCSEs and A-levels. One key issue is that online learning is not possible for some aspects of vocational courses, including assessment:

  • Our review highlights a decline in the uptake of vocational qualifications such as engineering and construction during the

  • Pass rates in 2020 were lower than in 2019 across a range of FE vocational courses including engineering and construction. In contrast, over a similar period there were significant increases in A-Level pass rates, averaging 10 percentage

    Lincoln Student Enoch Opare Mintah Named in the Top 50 Shortlist for $100K Global Student Prize
    Sector News
    @Cheggdotorg organisers double value of award from $50k to $100k due t
    Hundreds of young Londoners find work through the Kickstart Scheme
    Sector News
    Over 220 young people from across London have taken the chance to purs
    Message for parents/guardiansÂ 
    Sector News
    I hope that you and your family have enjoyed the summer break.Â Â As o

  • Among FE students aged 19+, there was also a decline in course retention rates (-1% on the previous academic year).

3.  Impact on particularly vulnerable cohorts of FE students

The sector caters for a wide range of students including the most disadvantaged and vulnerable learners, providing English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL), and basic skills programmes and independent living skills for learners with additional learning needs.

  • Pass rates in ESOL were 7% lower in 2020 compared with 2019.

There is some evidence of widening attainment gaps across the FE sector for already disadvantaged young people, owing to the pandemic. More specifically:

  • There is evidence of vocational disruption from a rise in youth unemployment over the pandemic, particularly for those in low-paid

  • Among FE students aged 19+, the decline in pass rates has been most notable in students from Black, Asian and minority ethnic communities (3-4%, compared with 1.3% for White students).

  • When FE student pass rates are mapped against indices of deprivation, this reveals a ‘class gap’ of 7% between most and least

  • Vulnerable learners were found to have been disadvantaged by the absence of close teacher support, loss of study habit and discipline, a loss of ‘agency’ and increased feelings of

4.  Impact on the mental health and wellbeing of FE students

There is evidence of worsening mental health and wellbeing among young people worried about the impact of the pandemic on their course performance, particularly on vocational courses, 

opportunities for work placements, and future job opportunities. In one survey reviewed, 24% of young people claimed the pandemic had ‘destroyed’ their career aspirations.

In addition, many young people experienced negative impacts on their social life and family life. With regard to mental health, 41% of colleges report a significant increase in mental health referrals, and 90% of colleges saw an increase in students diagnosed with mental health conditions in the past 12 months.

Mitigation strategies

Four models aimed at helping students to catch up on their learning are being explored by institutions that deliver a high proportion of technical and vocational learning. However, all are resource-heavy and would rely on the good will of teaching staff:

  1. A ‘fourth term’ where an additional semester is added to the academic
  2. A delayed start for progressing students in order to complete the learning and assessment of existing
  3. A doubling-up of students so that the older cohort, in effect, repeats a
  4. A programme of in-work assessment whereby instruction and assessment are organised for a student post

Mitigation strategies for the FE sector largely depend on the speed and scale of economic recovery – for example, to increase the number of good quality apprenticeships – as well as multi-agency joined-up measures coordinated locally.

Interventions that incentivise employers to provide high-quality apprenticeship programmes may prove beneficial for longer-term labour market engagement of young people.

A policy solution that would aid recovery could involve systemic reform of funding along with guarantees for all young people and adults of training provision. In addition, personalised support packages could help support disadvantaged young people both into employment and in accessing post-16 education.

Other considerations for policymakers

Questions emerging from this assessment of the pandemic’s impact on the FE sector include:

  • What are the most urgent needs with regard to the UK’s apprenticeship schemes, given the highlighted declines in awareness, uptake and completion of such schemes during the pandemic?

  • To what extent has COVID-19 highlighted a growing gap between the FE and Higher Education sectors – including in terms of support for those from the most deprived backgrounds? For example, studies have highlighted that vulnerable FE learners were especially disadvantaged by the absence of close teacher support and the loss of study habit and

  • Are there particular challenges relating to increased levels of ‘blended learning’ in the highly vocational/practical FE sector (i.e. the introduction of more online, asynchronous learning, and less direct practical experience), and how should these be addressed?

The further education sector receives less funding per capita compared with higher education, in 2017-18, more than £8 billion was committed to support 1.2 million UK undergraduates in English HE institutions, compared with £2.3 billion of public funding to support 2 million full and part-time adult FE students.

The sector also received less press coverage than higher education. For example, in 2020, while HE received nearly 45,000 mentions across all press, FE received under 25,000 mentions.

Closing schools, colleges and universities during the pandemic: what were the effects and how should they be addressed? 

This is one of four education-education rapid evidence reviews that IPPO is publishing, the full list of reviews is as follows:

  1. The Impact of UK School Closures on Children during the COVID-19 Pandemic
  2. The Impact of the Pandemic on the UK Further Education Sector and its students
  3. The Impact of the Pandemic on the UK Higher Education Sector and its students
  4. The Impact of Lockdowns and School Closures on Parents and Carers in the UK

The UK Government’s Department for Education (DfE) funded this work following a recommendation from the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE).

The work was undertaken under the umbrella of the ESRC-funded International Public Policy Observatory (IPPO) and managed by the EPPI Centre, a specialist centre in the UCL Social Research Institute which develops methods (i) for the systematic reviewing and synthesis of research evidence; and (ii) for the study of the use of this.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Lincoln Student Enoch Opare Mintah Named in the Top 50 Shortlist for $100K Global Student Prize
Sector News
@Cheggdotorg organisers double value of award from $50k to $100k due t
Trinity Business School wins major award for gender diversity, the ‘Athena award'
Sector News
Trinity Business School (@TCDBusiness) has been awarded the Athena SWA
Aircraft cabin built for travel and tourism masterclasses at Loughborough College
Sector News
A full-size section of a commercial airline cabin has been built at Lo
Hundreds of young Londoners find work through the Kickstart Scheme
Sector News
Over 220 young people from across London have taken the chance to purs
Message for parents/guardians 
Sector News
I hope that you and your family have enjoyed the summer break.  As o
South of Scotland International Virtual Conference
Sector News
Connecting The Borders, Dumfries and Galloway with the WorldIn what ha
Simon Fell MP and Lord John Bird to officially launch UK’s first Future Generations Commission
Sector News
The United Kingdom’s first Future Generations Commission will offici
SMEs call for extension to apprenticeship incentives
Sector News
SMEs say increased apprenticeship incentives are starting to work and
Staffordshire Student Elliott Lancaster Named in the Top 50 Shortlist for $100K Global Student Prize
Sector News
Organisers double value of award from $50k to $100k due to the extraor
Back to university: Which universities are best in the UK according to former students
Sector News
New rankings released by University Compare have revealed the best uni
#AmplifyFE Launch Sector Audit Report for 2021
Sector News
The #AmplifyFE network is led by the Association for Learning Technolo
FREE masterclass will share expert advice on personal injury claims
Sector News
Talent United, the employer engagement initiative run by @BarnsleyColl

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (6054)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page