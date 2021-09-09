The Association for Learning Technology launch a news-style programme in collaboration with ITN Productions Industry News – The Future of Learning

Launch: Gala Session, Wednesday 8th September at 17:10 at the ALT Annual Conference, chaired by Professor Helen O'Sullivan, Chair of ALT and Provost and Deputy Vice-Chancellor at the University of Chester.

The Association for Learning Technology and ITN Productions launch The Future of Learning, a news-style co-production exploring the benefits of technology to assist learning, training & development for staff and students, and highlights the importance of the EdTech sector.

In 2020 the coronavirus pandemic saw an immediate closure of schools and colleges as lessons moved from students sitting in classrooms to sitting at home, learning online. The Future of Learning focuses on the role of learning technologists in both online and face to face learning, the challenges faced and solutions to support learning, the value that technology brings and explores what the future of learning will look like beyond the crisis.

Anchored by ITN Productions presenter Sharon Thomas, the programme showcases the latest technology and innovations in online learning that are supporting the industry, reimagining and redefining the classroom, connecting teachers with students and revolutionising teaching.

Featuring key sector interviews, independent news items and a series of sponsored profiles led by ITN Productions Industry News, reported and filmed on location and remotely, The Future of Learning demonstrates the support ALT provides to its members through forward-thinking professional development, research and education.

Professor Helen O’Sullivan, Deputy Vice-Chancellor and Provost of the University of Chester, and Chair of ALT joins the programme to discuss the importance of digital technology to the education sector and how this importance has been shifted by the pandemic.

For many students and teachers, virtual learning is now a part of everyday life. Instructure’s online learning platform Canvas enabled Schools, Colleges and Universities to continue learning even when the country was in lockdown. ITN Productions reporter Catherine Jacob visits Grimsby Institute to learn more about their experiences with EdTech and investigates its role in the classroom of the future.

Technology is shaping learning for the future and at the University of Law in London, new courses featuring the latest technology have changed the way solicitors train and qualify. In a special report, reporter Duncan Golestani explores how the University of Law have embraced tech, producing a positive learning experience, benefiting students, the university, and employers.

Through education and training, Health Education England’s Technology Enhanced Learning team leads on the application of simulation, immersive and learning technologies to meet the changing needs of health and care professionals throughout their careers. Reporter Rory Challands explores how this has aided the increased demand for online training using technology.

Reporter Donna Bernard discovers how EdTech specialist, VitalSource Technologies enabled learning to continue with minimal disruption resulting in a productive and engaging learning experience through their digital solutions.

Expanding your professional skills brings many benefits but studying when working can often be a struggle. Barco, a global technology company, partners with academic institutions to deliver accessible teaching and training. ITN Productions reporter Robin Ross finds out how it works.

During the pandemic, it was crucial that students could continue their studies through online learning. Reporter Oruj Defoite visits Rose Bruford College to explore how SimpleCloud, a true virtual classroom, has made this process simple for both students and teachers.

Additional 24/7 study support for students is incredibly beneficial. But it's not always possible for universities to help, especially out of hours. Reporter Donna Bernard visits the University of Exeter to find out more about how Studiosity is giving on-demand, personalised help with academic writing, or real time study help to guide students to figure out a problem on their own, at scale.

ITN Productions reporter Jon Gibson explores how artificial intelligence and developing digital technologies are performing tasks in the workplace and education settings, changing the jobs we do and naturally transforming the future landscape of work and study. He visits Staffordshire University where future thinking is at the heart of their course offering and student experience.

Reporter Helena Carter discovers how #JoyFE has been a source of connection for many, helping build a network of like-minded people allowing the sharing of ideas in this time of change. Deborah Green, CEO of UCISA, the member-led professional body for digital practitioners, talks about the importance of digital expertise in the sector, and Lizzie Seymour leader of the discovery and learning department at The Royal Zoological Society of Scotland discusses how they have integrated technology into the department.

The Future of Learning will launch at the Gala Session on Wednesday 8th September at 17:10 at the ALT Annual Conference, chaired by Professor Helen O'Sullivan, Chair of ALT and Provost and Deputy Vice-Chancellor at the University of Chester and is available on demand here.



Professor Helen O’Sullivan, Chair of ALT said:

”It has been a real pleasure to work with ITN Productions on this film. It is a fantastic opportunity to showcase the importance of the Ed Tech sector and explain the crucial work that learning technologists do. ALT is the leading professional body for Learning Technology in the UK and supports a collaborative community for individuals and organisations and I am thrilled that we have been apart of this co-production.“

Nina Harrison-Bell, Head of ITN Productions Industry News said:

"We are delighted to partner with ALT to make a programme that raises awareness of the innovative technologies and learning technologists advancing education and driving the sector into the future. Our programme shares real life examples from those working in EdTech which we hope provides a platform to inspire students and staff alike.”