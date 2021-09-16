 
Cabinet reshuffle means "decision needed quickly" on whether initial teacher training market review is a priority

Details
NASBTT Executive Director Emma Hollis

The National Association of School-Based Teacher Trainers (NASBTT), the voice of Initial Teacher Training (ITT) providers, has responded to the Cabinet reshuffle which has seen Nadhim Zahawi MP appointed Secretary of State for Education and Nick Gibb MP replaced as Minister of State for Schools.

Speaking earlier today, NASBTT Executive Director Emma Hollis said she welcomed the appointment of Mr Zahawi.

"It potentially represents a new chapter for the Department for Education and brings an opportunity to address the most pressing challenges facing the schools’ sector," she explained. "It is clear that supporting schools and children through a properly funded post-Covid recovery strategy should be top of the list."

"From the perspective of ITT, we do, course, face a number of uncertainties over the coming months as a result of the ITT Market Review and we are aware that many voices share our concerns over the future of our sector,"

Hollis continued. "Mr Zahawi will need to decide quickly whether fundamental change in the ITT sector, and the likely immediate impact on teacher supply, is really a priority at this time. We also call for transparency of reporting of the ITT Market Review consultation responses: it is imperative that the Minister responds to what the sector has said. We are here to support Mr Zahawi, however we can, in that decision-making process. We would welcome the opportunity to continue working closely with the Department to ensure continued excellence in ITT provision; once confirmed, the same applies to the new Minister of State for Schools."

Hollis also paid tribute to the departing Gibb.

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank Mr Gibb for his immense contribution to the sector over the past nine years," she said.

"We have worked closely together on ITT policy and always found him to be knowledgeable, passionate and willing to listen to ideas. He was also always supportive of NASBTT and the quality of school-based ITT provision. The sentiments being expressed by others in the sector show how highly he was thought of.”

