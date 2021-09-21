 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Borders College saddles up for a night at the CDN Awards

Details
Hits: 127
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

We’re delighted to announce that Borders College has been shortlisted for the annual CDN (College Development Network) Awards – one of the most prestigious awards in the sector.

In the category for the Employer Connections Award, the Scottish Racing Academy programme was once again chosen as a finalist by a prestigious panel of judges from across a wide range of Scottish sectors.

The Employer Connections Award recognises creative approaches that a college has taken to enhance active and effective engagement activity with employers that support the ambitions of The Scottish Government’s Developing the Young Workforce and Skills Strategy.

The Scottish Racing Academy represents a collaboration between Borders College, Scottish Racing and industry partners from across Scotland who have committed to either taking students on work placement or to skill and upskill their current employees to create a sustainable workforce for the future.

The programme has allowed the talented Scottish people employed in the industry to remain in Scotland and gain the vital qualifications and skills needed to pursue a career in Horse Racing.

The ultimate aim of the programme is to create a world-class education and training offer that has a positive impact on the recruitment, skills, career development/progression and retention of racing staff in Scotland.

Borders College Assistant Principal Lynne Gilchrist commented:

“We are absolutely delighted that our SRA programme has been shortlisted in the Employer Connections Award category. 

“The uniqueness of this submission is that our employer connection is not with one employer but with a range of employers within one industry who have offered a sustainable, effective work placement.

“This has resulted in 87% of our first cohort of full-time learners gaining employment, and all this under the challenging circumstances of a global pandemic.

“We are very proud to be recognised and look forward to the celebration in December.”

The CDN Awards recognise the talent, innovation and achievement demonstrated by colleges, their staff and their learners. The winners will be announced at a celebration ceremony at Radisson Blu, Glasgow on Thursday 9 December 2021.

2 in 5 employers hire ad hoc and are failing to plan for future staff needs
Sector News
As vacancies surge past one million, new research shows 2 in 5 employe
How teachers can help tackle children's mental health crisis
Sector News
Over 75% of children unable to access mental health therapy in the UK
NewÂ partnershipÂ to support young people break into Media, Sports Journalism and MarketingÂ launches in LewishamÂ 
Sector News
Lewisham College (@LewishamCollege) and Millwall Community Trust launc

You may also be interested in these articles:

2 in 5 employers hire ad hoc and are failing to plan for future staff needs
Sector News
As vacancies surge past one million, new research shows 2 in 5 employe
How teachers can help tackle children's mental health crisis
Sector News
Over 75% of children unable to access mental health therapy in the UK
New partnership to support young people break into Media, Sports Journalism and Marketing launches in Lewisham 
Sector News
Lewisham College (@LewishamCollege) and Millwall Community Trust launc
Apprenticeship, Employment and Skills Award winner Joe is passionate about sustainable seafood
Sector News
The sky’s the limit for Joe Hembrough who has converted his passion
Global citizens and scientists shine hope on how to achieve a thriving net zero future
Sector News
New international COP26 project showcases desirable and achievable vis
Black Bristol Scholarship Programme kicks off: 40 students join £1m diversity initiative
Sector News
The University’s Black Bristol Scholarship Programme was launched to
Record numbers of people are applying to study dentistry in the UK
Sector News
#Dentistry courses at UK universities have seen a record number of app
SERC & Confirm Secure All Island Grant to address barriers to women in Engineering
Sector News
South Eastern Regional College (@S_ERC) and Confirm (@Confirm_Centre),
Training launched for mental health leads in schools and colleges
Sector News
Pupils in up to 7,800 schools and colleges will benefit from a trained
Community Brands UK adds Parentapps to Portfolio of Leading Software Solutions for Schools
Sector News
Community Brands UK Adds Parentapps to Portfolio of Leading Software S
Marie Stock awarded MBE for services to education
Sector News
College Vice Principal recognised for her significant contributions to
Diversity, Equity and Inclusion programmes highly valued by employees, but two British employees out of five regularly experience microaggressions
Sector News
Just ahead of Global Diversity Awareness Month (October 2021), Dynata

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Borders College
Borders College has published a new article: Borders College saddles up for a night at the CDN Awards 32 minutes ago
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 1 hour 23 minutes ago

Global citizens and scientists shine hope on how to achieve a thriving net zero future: New international COP26 pro… https://t.co/jxWtUCDzqI
View Original Tweet

Lewisham College
Lewisham College has published a new article: New partnership to support young people break into Media, Sports Journalism and Marketing launches in Lewisham  1 hour 49 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (6089)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page