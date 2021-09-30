 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

How to boost higher education and cut public spending

Details
Hits: 634
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Rt Hon. the Lord (David) Willetts

In a new paper published by the Higher Education Policy Institute (@HEPI_news), the Rt Hon. the Lord (David) Willetts, the former Minister for Universities and Science (2010-14), considers how to overcome challenges currently facing the higher education sector as well as how to save public spending on higher education at the forthcoming Spending Review.

David Willetts, the author of Boosting higher education while cutting public spending (HEPI Report 142), said:

‘Higher education has fallen out of favour. But it boosts earnings, wellbeing and the prospects of people and areas left behind. Conservatives are increasingly worried that graduates are left wing but the Party’s problem is with young people more widely. The best way to tackle this problem is by helping them fulfil their aspirations – to own their home, get a decent job, and – yes – go to university.

‘It is in the interests of students that universities are well funded. But that should not come at the expense of taxpayers. It is wrong that forecast loan write-offs have risen from 28% under the Coalition to 53% today. Too many graduates have the depressing experience of their student debt rising each year when they could be paying it off. That’s why I believe the repayment threshold should be brought back down to £21,000 saving £3 billion of public spending a year.

‘Universities are crucial to levelling up and boosting earnings as well as delivering vocational training. That means breaking down old-fashioned assumptions about universities shaped by the long dominance of the Oxbridge model. Higher education comes in many forms. The so-called “bad” universities are very useful indeed in vocational training and applied research. They are anchor institutions boosting local economies across England – in Bolton, Bradford, and Sunderland as well as Oxford and Cambridge. New universities should be created in towns from Blackpool to Chatham. Universities are a great national asset. We should use them and build more of them.’

Transforming perceptions and driving up standards for hair and beauty
Sector News
An exciting vision for how world class hair and beauty apprenticeships
Why do so many people hate maths?
Sector News
It is not uncommon to hear "I hate math" or "math is really hard". Per
Celebrating Tutorial Provision
Sector News
There has been a lot of talk about a Tutoring Revolution of late and I

Key Points

  • The aspiration to reach higher education is widespread, particularly among groups which have not had the opportunity in the past. The red wall seats have much lower participation. Fewer than 30% of school and college leavers go on to higher education compared with 60% in affluent long-standing Tory seats.
  • Low levels of participation in higher education are holding back wages in the Tory red wall seats. New figures on a constituency basis show that higher education qualification ranges from 19% of the working age population in Great Yarmouth (where median weekly full-time earnings £473) to four times this at 77% in Tooting (where earnings are £767). For every 1 percentage point increase in the proportion of the working age population with higher education qualifications, median full-time earnings in a constituency rise on average by almost £5 per week (or over £250 per year). Almost half of the variation in earnings between parliamentary constituencies is statistically associated with variation in the prevalence of higher education qualifications.
  • More graduates in an area boosts the earnings of non-graduates. The levelling up agenda means we need more university students from low-participation areas. That is unlikely to be achieved if it is a zero-sum game dependent on lowering participation in high participation areas.
  • Economies with liberal labour markets and high levels of flexibility tend to have slightly higher levels of participation. Our participation rate is not the result of a centrally imposed target of 50% participation which has long since been abandoned. It is the result of the choices of young people. 
  • Graduates are not currently paying back enough of the cost of higher education. Forecast write-offs of student loans in England have risen from 28% under the Coalition to 53% now. This is the result of the mistaken decision to raise the repayment threshold to £25,00 and index it thereafter. It should be reduced to £21,000, including for graduates who have recently graduated. That would save £3 billion per year. It would also reduce the number of graduates who see their graduate debt rising each year – a concern to them and their parents.
  • There should be a quinquennial review of the levels of fees and loans so they can be recalibrated as the labour market and the economy change.
  • The Government should make it easier for universities to communicate with their graduates. And universities should have the opportunity of taking a stake in the debt of their own graduates so they gain if their graduates’ earnings rise.
  • The social backgrounds of degree apprentices are higher than for university students. Compared with mainstream students doing a similar subject, higher level apprentices were more white, more male, less likely to be disabled and less likely to be from a deprived area. Social barriers to apprenticeships may be one reason why disadvantaged groups have rapidly increasing levels of participation in higher education which has more diverse and open recruitment.
  • There is no battle between FE and HE. The biggest single role of Further Education Colleges is delivering education and training for 16 to 18-year olds. They are a crucial route to higher education and can also deliver it themselves, usually in courses validated by a university.
  • Driving students to do T-levels and enforcing a binary divide between academic and vocational courses at the age of 16 is a mistake. BTECs straddle that divide and are popular with 250,000 students doing them every year. It would be a great error to remove funding for them to force students onto T-levels. My proposed amendment to the Skills Bill requires consultation with employer representatives before any such qualifications lose their funding.
  • The Lifelong Loan Entitlement is an important new initiative. However, mature students are more averse to loans than younger students, who can see the promise of the graduate route whereas it may be harder for older people to shift career. It is likely therefore that take up of the four-year loan entitlement will be greatest among younger students. This is an opportunity to move to four-year degrees, a historic opportunity to tackle England’s worst education problem – early specialisation.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Transforming perceptions and driving up standards for hair and beauty
Sector News
An exciting vision for how world class hair and beauty apprenticeships
Why do so many people hate maths?
Sector News
It is not uncommon to hear "I hate math" or "math is really hard". Per
Celebrating Tutorial Provision
Sector News
There has been a lot of talk about a Tutoring Revolution of late and I
Leading activity education provider Aspire wins prestigious national Lloyds Bank business award
Sector News
Activity education and training provider Aspire Active Education Group
EPAO NAMED BEST NEW BUSINESS
Sector News
Thriving end point assessment organisation, 1st for EPA (@1stforEPA),
Exams and other formal assessments will go ahead for vocational and technical qualifications and other general qualifications
Sector News
@EducationgovUK guidance on vocational contingencies published Today t
Furlough survey highlights shift to a candidate led market as UK professionals remain confident and are unfazed by the end of scheme
Sector News
On the day the Government furlough scheme ends, the latest survey from
Future nurses begin degree apprenticeship programme as hiring incentive scheme ends
Sector News
Nurse leaders of the future start degree apprenticeship at Spire Healt
Over 50% of UK university students now use Kortext e-learning materials
Sector News
Three more universities sign up as over 50% of UK university students
Summit Learning Trust welcome clarity on exams for students: Ofqual announce how exams grading for 2022 will work
Sector News
Summit Learning Trust (@Summit_LT) welcome clarity on exams for studen
NCFE relaunches as an educational charity and leader in vocational and technical learning - promoting and advancing learning for all
Sector News
@NCFE's rebrand reflects its commitment to providing learners, and the
How can I train to become an HGV driver? Your questions answered
Sector News
How can I train to become an HGV driver? Your questions answeredThis w

Exploring Edge’s Innovation Fund and how to make your ideas take off #EdgyThinking Livestream 1

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 19 minutes ago

1 hour until the first episode of #EdgyThinking is live! Co-Host Jane Samuels with guests Harriet Bird and Stefano… https://t.co/UZvWsVRMRe
View Original Tweet

Westminster Forum Projects (WFP)
Westminster Forum Projects (WFP) added a new event 20 minutes ago

Next steps for the Teaching Excellence and Student...

This conference will examine the future of the Teaching Excellence and Student Outcomes Framework (TEF) and the measurement of teaching excellence...

  • Wednesday, 12 January 2022 09:00 AM
  • Online Event
NCFE
NCFE shared a video in channel. 30 minutes ago

A message from Philip Le Feuvre, Chief Strategy Officer

A message from Philip Le Feuvre, Chief Strategy...

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (6123)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page