 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Over 30,000 seasonal vacancies available via the Governmentâ€™s Find a Job website

Details
Hits: 1500

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 

Looking for a festive role? Over 30,000 available on Find a Job 

Wide range of opportunities in all corners of the country, from selling toys and Christmas trees to wrapping presents.

Jobseekers are getting help finding festive and seasonal roles in the run up to Christmas with the launch of a new page on the Government’s Find a Job website.

There are thousands of temporary jobs available, offering opportunities for those looking for work to gain experience and build skills – as well as bring in some extra cash over the holiday period.

There is a huge range of roles available in all corners of the country, from selling toys and Christmas trees to wrapping presents or even a festive chef.

A temporary role can also help people get the experience they need when applying for future roles.

Mims Davies 100x100Minister for Employment Mims Davies MP said:

“A job in the run up to Christmas is a fantastic way for jobseekers to build skills and confidence – and put themselves in pole position to secure a permanent role.

"I’d encourage any jobseeker to visit Find a Job and unwrap that next local opportunity.”

Simon Lavall, Work Coach at Nottingham Jobcentre, added:

“Festive jobs are a gift for both jobseekers and employers – offering jobseekers the chance to gain vital experience while providing employers with the extra support they need to handle all that extra Christmas demand.”

Simon’s top tips on applying for a seasonal role via Find a Job:

  1. Start looking now – don’t leave it to the last minute.
  2. Use the Job Help website to get advice on how to shine
  3. Research the company you’re applying to and tailor your CV to every role
  4. Take it seriously – a festive job could land you in pole position to clinch a permanent role
  5. Dress the part – especially if the job requires a red suit and fluffy white beard! 

What are the benefits of seasonal work for the job hunter? 

6th Oct 2021: The average British adult forked out £476 on Christmas gifts in 2020, equalling a whopping £24.2 billion on festive gifts overall!

Due to the influx of online orders as a result of Covid-19, more Christmas temp jobs were on offer than ever before, with services such as the Royal Mail more than doubling their temporary Christmas jobs to 33,000 extra staff members to make sure demands were met.

Seasonal work comes around every year when demand for workers is high – but what are the benefits of temporary work for the job hunter?

Depending on your circumstances, a seasonal job might be the perfect step in your career.

  1. It’s a CV Builder

If you’re looking to fill some gaps after being out of work for a while, looking for a short-term solution whilst looking for your perfect role, or trying to develop particular skills, a seasonal job is the perfect opportunity for you to build your CV.

Don’t forget that even temporary jobs can still be used as references for the future!

College wins gold again
Sector News
Cambridge Regional College (@CRC_College) has achieved Investors in Pe
Portland College Principal Wins Lifetime Achievement Award
Sector News
Portland College (@PortlandCollege) attended the prestigious Chad Busi
NCFE scoops prize at Federation of Awarding Bodies awards
Sector News
NCFE scoops prize at Federation of Awarding Bodies (@AwardingBodies) a

  1. Gets Your Foot in the Door

It’s not a guarantee, but if you’re still available to work when the temporary job is over, your employer may want you to continue in your role. If that isn’t a possibility, by making new contacts and expanding your circle at work, you’re increasing your chances of finding or being recommended for a job elsewhere.

  1. You Can Test Drive a New Job (or Career)

A lot of people don’t consider this, but seasonal work can be a great opportunity to try out a new job or career without having to fully commit. If you love it, you can search for more work in that area, and if you don’t love it – you’re on a slightly clearer career path.

Seasonal work can be a great opportunity for people at any stage of their career, as we found out from speaking to Gemma Hopkins, a National Careers Service contracts manager in Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire: 

“We see a lot of people come to us in September and October time looking for work, where a temporary job over the seasonal period makes a lot of sense for them.

9 times out of 10, it’s a younger group of people seeking this type of work, often part of their first jobs. But we do see people who are looking for a stopgap during a career change or following a redundancy.

Seasonal work, especially in retail, gives the potential to gain valuable experience, showcase your skills to the employer and possibly secure a full-time position.”

You may also be interested in these articles:

College wins gold again
Sector News
Cambridge Regional College (@CRC_College) has achieved Investors in Pe
Portland College Principal Wins Lifetime Achievement Award
Sector News
Portland College (@PortlandCollege) attended the prestigious Chad Busi
NCFE scoops prize at Federation of Awarding Bodies awards
Sector News
NCFE scoops prize at Federation of Awarding Bodies (@AwardingBodies) a
People from more privileged backgrounds are 42% more confident in their job search, with a lack of family connections and financial support hindering those from lower socioeconomic backgrounds
Sector News
A new report from Totaljobs and the Social Mobility Foundation reveals
Hawick COP26 event helps employers focus on a greener future
Sector News
@BordersCollege Hawick campus recently played host to a â€˜Mini COP26â
hub South West Scotland Ltd appoint new Chief Executive
Sector News
hub South West Scotland (@hubswscotland) Ltd appoint new Chief Executi
Chris Packham urges young people not to give up in fight against climate change
Sector News
Naturalist, TV presenter and environmental campaigner, Chris Packham,
Careys and Milton Keynes College launch groundworker apprenticeship
Sector News
Construction company Careys and Milton Keynes College (@MKCollege) tod
Shaping the future of professional and executive education
Sector News
Gower College Swansea launches Sketty Hall Business SchoolGower Colleg
German science leaders commend public health innovation at White City Campus
Sector News
German science leaders visited Imperialâ€™s White City Campus to disco
Cardiff and Vale College recognised for its innovative work to embrace equality and inclusion
Sector News
Cardiff and Vale College (@CAVC) has been recognised as one of the bes
YOUNG PEOPLE DISCUSS ENGINEERING A WAY OUT OF CLIMATE CHANGE
Sector News
Over 24,000 students take part in virtual event #TEWeek21 (@Tomorrows_

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (6255)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they donâ€™t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and â€˜box setâ€™ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page