 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Pershore College provides a glimpse into the future of food production

Details
Hits: 436
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

A @PershoreColWCG event that showcased the latest technological developments in the world of horticulture has been heralded as a success by organisers and attendees. 

A Festival of Horticultural Technology held at Pershore College has been greeted with plaudits by both speakers and an audience which was made up of a range of representatives from sectors as diverse as Her Majesty’s Prison Service to the National Farmers’ Union. 

The day was the second of a two-part series that examined how improvements in technology could offer solutions to a range of issues affecting UK food supply and production now that Britain has left the European Union and the industry strives to lower its carbon emissions. 

An action-packed day featured a number of Worcestershire-based speakers including Steve Bradstock from Live Farmer and Nigel Pugh from Impact Aerial who spoke about using satellite data to monitor crop health in real time and how AI (artificial intelligence) and machine learning can be used to manage invasive plant species like Japanese knotweed. 

One of the day’s highlights was the first UK showing of a novel vertical growing system created by Anglo-US start-up Harvest Today, which enables users to produce fresh quality salad crops indoors, whatever the weather and season. 

The app-controlled Harvest Wall comprises a scalable growing kit consisting of a main frame, click-on tiles and an internal irrigation system. The concept was envisioned by Canadian Rick Langille and his British business partner Mark Chatfield whilst they were on an around-the-world sailing adventure. The duo’s aim is to make sustainable locally-grown greens a reality from the Arctic to the Equator. 

Rick Langille, chief executive officer of Harvest Today, said: “‘It was a pleasure to show and demonstrate the benefits of our Harvest Wall technology to the delegates at Pershore College. It provided the perfect opportunity to soft launch the arrival of our demonstration model here in the UK to some key individuals in the industry. 

“It was a really diverse event; we are really excited to participate in this growing movement of entrepreneurism in horticulture and the development of new products. We believe that this kind of automated growing system has the potential to transform the way communities grow their food, be it in an urban or rural setting. 

“Our global population explosion combined with finite resources means the planet cannot sustain ever-increasing levels of consumption using current models of production. This is where the Harvest Wall with its efficient and sustainable food production technology has a serious part to play in the drive for new solutions to combat climate change and food insecurity.” 

A joint letter to parents of secondary school and college students in England on Covid-19 testing and vaccines from the Secretaries of State for Education and for Health and Social Care
Sector News
https://educationhub.blog.gov.uk/2021/10/11/a-joint-letter-to-parents-
Waltham Forest College joins nationwide campaign to support its local communities
Sector News
Waltham Forest College (@WFCTweets) has joined a national initiative t
MK:U takes on its first apprentices
Sector News
MK:U, the new higher education institution in Milton Keynes, celebrate

Other speakers included local chartered surveyor and ornamental plant grower Tony Rowland, who spoke about the dearth of family-owned nurseries due to the practices of the UK supermarket industry, Dan Pitt and Rob Pearce from chartered accountants Bishop Fleming who explained how the government’s R&D tax credits scheme can assist organisations fund the development of new ideas, and Pershore College’s own Professor Roy Kennedy who spoke about the use of data and digitisation in the food chain. 

In the audience was former Pershore student Chris George, a land-based activities specialist working for Her Majesty’s Prison Service. He said: “It was a really useful day and a real eye opener. Growing techniques and technology has moved on immeasurably since my days as a Pershore student in the late 1980s.

“Rick from Harvest Today summed it up when he said that growing food via traditional means will fracture under the strain of an ever increasing worldwide population and climate change. Moving forward, we simply will not be able to grow enough to sustain our populations globally. 

“Alongside this, I picked up on a key message which resonates with us in the prison service which is the continued urbanisation of our space in the UK. This is one of the reasons we are looking into vertical growing systems, due to the lack of green space we have at some of our older inner city Victorian prisons. 

“We are very excited to be exploring these possibilities at this time and judging by the importance a college such as Pershore places on technology and advancement, we are making steps in the right direction as we seek out information and key suppliers to partner with moving forward.” 

Attendees also got to tour around the futuristic facilities of the college's Agri-Tech Research Centre’s which include an indoor hydroponic plant-growth chamber and an outdoor vertical farm with event organiser, Agri-Tech Research Assistant Dr Anjana Patel. 

Amongst the 40 plus attendees was James Oldland, a 29-year-old first year Foundation Degree in Agri-Tech (horticulture) student from Bristol.  

James, who currently works in horticulture alongside his studies at Pershore, said: “The Festival of Horticultural Technology has introduced me to people and organisations across the industry, the challenges they face, the wide range of technologies they are using and the research and development they are doing. As an Agri-Tech student who is trying to understand such a broad industry, this event has been invaluable.

“I particularly enjoyed Tony Rowland’s talk as his understanding of the challenges the horticultural industry faces and potential opportunities for British horticulture in the near future provided a very interesting insight.” 

Dr Patel, said: “It was really special to open our doors to our second in-person GrowAgri event here at Pershore this year, I'd like to thank each one of our inspiring entrepreneurial speakers. The horticultural industry needs risk takers and 'disruptors' like them to change staid practices and bring horticulture back to a position of prominence here in the UK. 

“Our audience benefited from hearing about a range of different ventures in horticultural technology led by individuals who identified an opportunity and are now turning their ideas into commercial enterprises. 

“We hope this event will kickstart many more business endeavours that will contribute to the UK increasing domestic horticulture production.”

You may also be interested in these articles:

A joint letter to parents of secondary school and college students in England on Covid-19 testing and vaccines from the Secretaries of State for Education and for Health and Social Care
Sector News
https://educationhub.blog.gov.uk/2021/10/11/a-joint-letter-to-parents-
Waltham Forest College joins nationwide campaign to support its local communities
Sector News
Waltham Forest College (@WFCTweets) has joined a national initiative t
MK:U takes on its first apprentices
Sector News
MK:U, the new higher education institution in Milton Keynes, celebrate
Social Mobility Charity In2scienceUK Launches STEM Research Placement Programme for People from Disadvantaged Backgrounds
Sector News
In2scienceUK (@in2scienceUK) is launching a new programme, In2research
Northumbria University Selects Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications Suite
Sector News
University (@NorthumbriaUni) moves finance, HR and research functions
Retrofit Skills Bootcamp launches to help Greater Manchester achieve carbon neutral target
Sector News
MORE than 200 unemployed people or those changing careers will receive
A joint letter to parents of secondary school and college students in England on Covid-19 testing and vaccines
Sector News
Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi and Health Secretary Sajid Javid hav
Building Apprentice Wins Prestigious Roofing Award
Sector News
A Leeds College of Building (@WeAre_LCB) apprentice is celebrating aft
Louis all set for Antarctic adventure
Sector News
A young marine engineer who completed an apprenticeship through Brocke
DCG Hailed As UK’s First College of Character
Sector News
Derby College Group (@derbycollege) has become the first in the UK to
Park Place Technologies, I Wish, launch TechForGood in Ireland
Sector News
Park Place Technologies, a global IT infrastructure services and solut
One to watch - Sojo wins UK-wide university business pitching competition
Sector News
The potential business success stories of tomorrow have been unveiled

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Lise
Lise has published a new article: Pershore College provides a glimpse into the future of food production 13 hours 11 minutes ago
AELP Webinar Team - updated event, Supporting FE in Mental Health 13 hours 14 minutes ago
Lise
Lise has a new avatar. 13 hours 44 minutes ago
Lise

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (6169)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page