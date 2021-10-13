 
Zoo Partnership Enhances Students’ Practical Skills

Foundation degree Animal Management students at Derby College Group’s Broomfield Hall are now able to gain valuable work experience thanks to a new collaborative partnership between the College and Drayton Manor Zoo.

FdSc Animal Management (Zoo and Wildlife) students will work on a range of different sections at the zoo near Tamworth which is a 15 acre open plan site with more than 100 different species from all over the world including endangered species.

Students will be involved in all tasks from animal husbandry, enrichment and maintenance – working alongside keepers at the zoo to develop their work ethic, practical and theoretical knowledge as well as independent skills.

Derby College Group Team Manager, Stacey Higgs:

“This is a fantastic opportunity for our students to develop practical skills in a working environment whilst applying theoretical knowledge obtained on their FdSc undergraduate programme. 

“Drayton Manor Zoo’s high quality conservation and breeding programmes will also broaden the students’ knowledge and career horizons.

“We are very grateful to the team at Drayton Manor Zoo for working with us to develop this programme and the experience gained will greatly enhance our HE students’ future employability skills.”

DCG has several further and higher education Land-based open days in the coming weeks and months – the first being this Saturday October 16.

 

Jonny Connors
Jonny Connors has published a new article: NDL announces launch of its brand new ‘eForm Showcase’ 18 minutes ago
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel shared a video in channel. 4 hours 57 minutes ago

In conversation with Amanda Spielman, Ofsted Chief Inspector

In conversation with Amanda Spielman, Ofsted...

From closed schools to postponed exams, isolating teachers to bursting classroom bubbles, the last 18 months of education has been massively...

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 4 hours 58 minutes ago

Learnings from the Conservative Party Conference 2021: The Conservative Party Conference (#CPC21) took place in Man… https://t.co/YCSPTblVZz
View Original Tweet

