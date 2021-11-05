Students do not deserve further disruption over USS industrial action

Universities UK (@UniversitiesUK) response on behalf of USS employers to @UCU announcement on industrial action over pensions

USS is one of the largest private pension schemes in the UK and is the principal scheme for academic and comparable staff in UK universities and other higher education and research institutions.

A Universities UK spokesperson, on behalf of USS employers, said:

“While it is disappointing to see some UCU members think industrial action over pensions is justified, the union has failed to secure a mandate for industrial action in 31 of the 68 institutions where ballots took place on USS, meaning fewer branches have reached the threshold than in previous ballots. Union members voting 'yes' to strike action at eligible branches account for less than 7% of the scheme's total active membership.

“These results suggest that support for industrial action is limited. In most places where the threshold was reached, it was the votes of those saying “no” to action that carried the numbers over the 50% legal threshold.”

“The employers’ proposals for reform are the only viable plans under current regulations that will keep the scheme affordable for members and universities and keep the defined benefit section of the scheme open. Discussions with UCU will continue, and the consultation is currently taking place with the scheme’s wider membership.”

“Universities facing the prospect of industrial action are well prepared to mitigate the impact on students’ learning and minimise disruption for those staff choosing not to take part. The majority of university staff are not members of UCU.”

A Russell Group spokesperson said:

“Throughout this process, employers have made clear they want staff to have a competitive pension that will provide a comfortable retirement. The proposal that individual USS members are being consulted on over the next two months maintains the defined benefit element of the scheme, allowing members to build up guaranteed pensions at levels far higher than the national average, and protects all benefits earned to date. Crucially, it ensures staff won’t see big reductions in take home pay as contributions will be maintained at current levels.

“Industrial action will only penalise students who are enjoying the buzz of campus life after a challenging 18 months and will not change the fact that reform is needed to ensure the USS scheme is sustainable and affordable for staff and employers.

“Universities are well prepared to mitigate the impact of industrial action on students and would urge UCU, who have acknowledged the need for change to USS, to work with employers to find mutually agreeable solutions that will provide value for money for the long-term without placing an unfair burden on future generations."

Hillary Gyebi-Ababio, NUS Vice-President for Higher Education, said:

“NUS stands in solidarity with staff who have voted for industrial action over these past few weeks. The sad truth is that increasingly staff on the ground have only seen more work for less reward. Time and time again, we’ve seen staff across universities go above and beyond to keep their institutions running, and students learning, and they have been met with cruel and untenable conditions and remuneration. There remains huge pay disparities between senior management and frontline staff, not to mention the appalling gender and race pay gaps. The situation is unsustainable for staff, and ultimately, that affects the support students receive, the quality of their learning and their wider student experience.

“We don’t win a new vision for education by allowing senior managers to pit students and staff against one another. Staff working conditions are our learning conditions, and we must stand together if we are to realise a system that is truly student-centered and democratised. Our fights are inherently linked.

"UUK and UCEA must return to negotiations if we want to see a resolution to these disputes, and disruption minimised for students”.

Dispute at United Colleges Group ends as college agrees deal on contracts

4th Nov 2021: A long-running dispute at United Colleges Group (UCG) has ended after the college agreed a deal on a new contract.

The deal comes after members of the University and College Union (UCU) balloted for industrial action to reverse changes to their contracts that would have resulted in increased workloads. 99% of those who voted had said they were willing to take strike action over the changes.

UCU welcomed the deal and said it was looking forward to a new positive working relationship between the union and UCG.

The dispute had centred on college bosses’ failure to implement a previously agreed contract after the College of North West London and City of Westminster College merged to create UCG in 2017. Management then unilaterally removed timetabled non-teaching hours from staff contracts in September 2020. These timetabled hours were part of the contract UCG had originally agreed with UCU following the merger.

The new deal paves the way for:

A new contract with timetabled non-teaching hours as well as allocated time for career development for all teaching staff.

Hourly paid lecturers to be able to retain historical arrangements on payments for time spent working with tutor groups and for career development.

A new collective agreement between UCG and UCU that includes commitments on working conditions including workload protection and summer leave periods.

UCU general secretary Jo Grady said:

‘This deal is a testament to our members’ determination to fight attacks on their working conditions. We should never have been forced to ballot for industrial action, however the strong vote for strike action forced the college back to the table, where this agreement was eventually secured.

"We hope this deal will now pave the way for a more positive working relationship and improved future negotiations on pay and conditions at the college.’

Victory for staff at five London colleges over pay and conditions

3rd Nov 2021: Staff at five London colleges have won improved pay offers from employers after taking strike action.

UCU members at Croydon College accept deal on pay and conditions

Staff at South Thames, Kingston, Merton, and Carshalton colleges offered pay increases and a commitment from management to review terms & conditions

Staff at all five colleges had previously taken strike action over their pay demands

University and College Union (UCU) members at Croydon College overwhelmingly voted to accept a deal on pay and conditions. Members had previously taken seven days of strike action. The deal includes a backdated 2% pay increase for all staff and 5% for lower-paid members in learning support roles and a minimum salary for qualified teachers of around £30k. There are additional commitments around workload protection, a four week summer leave period and simplified pay progression [NOTE 1].

South Thames Colleges Group, which includes South Thames, Merton, Kingston and Carshalton colleges, has offered a pay rise for all staff, which for staff on under £23k includes an increase of over 2.25%. The offer also includes a commitment to review and level up terms & conditions across the group including lecturers’ contact hours and holiday arrangements, as well as a new pay and grading structure [NOTE 2]. UCU members in the colleges are voting on whether to accept the offer in a ballot that closes on Monday 8 November. Members had previously taken one day of strike action.

In July (2021), staff at fifteen colleges had voted to take strike action over pay demands. The latest offers mean ten of the colleges have now received improved pay offers, as staff at City College Plymouth, New College Swindon, City of Bristol, Sheffield and Weymouth colleges had previously reached deals with employers since voting to strike, but without needing to take action.

The dispute with Capital City College Group remains unresolved. The employer has seen ten days of strike action and is facing a further ballot as college staff who are National Education Union members vote on whether to join UCU members in taking industrial action.

UCU general secretary Jo Grady said:

‘This is a fantastic win for all our members at Croydon, Carshalton, Kingston, Merton, and South Thames colleges. By taking industrial action they have won long overdue improvements to their pay and terms and conditions, which will particularly benefit lower paid staff.

‘Employers that are refusing to negotiate on pay, such as Capital City College Group, need to follow the example of Croydon College and South Thames Colleges Group and agree to improvements in staff wages, otherwise they risk further disruption.’

The deal includes:

a backdated 2% pay increase for all staff

5% pay increase for learning support practitioners, learning and development routes into teaching roles

progress coaches moved onto permanent contracts

restrictions on the use of external recruitment agencies to short-term urgent cover (agency staffing not more than 2% of any team and agency placements limited to a 3 months)

removal of the first two spine points for teaching staff - with the starting point for qualified teachers approximately £30k

workload protection

four-week summer leave period

simplified pay progression

moving away from spot salaries for support staff over the longer term

The offer includes:

0.75% consolidated pay increase to all salary levels above £23,000 backdated to 1st August 2021 + 1.25% consolidated pay increase to staff earning up to £40,000

This 0.75% additional offer would mean that for staff earning between £23,001 and up to £40,000 they will have received a 2% consolidated pay award

For those staff earning more than £40,000 they received a £287 consolidated increase

For staff earning £23,000 or less they will receive an additional increase of at least 1% or £230 whichever is the highest

This will mean for staff earning £23,000 they will have received a pay rise of 2.25%, and higher for those earning below £23,000

A commitment to review and level up terms and conditions across the group including lecturers’ contact hours and holiday arrangements, as well as a new pay and grading structure

Employer Turnout Vote yes to strike action Capital City College Group City & Islington College College of North East London Westminster Kingsway College 65% 95.9% City College Plymouth 58.2% 84.5% City of Bristol College 69.9% 93.7% City of Liverpool College 63.7% 81.7% Croydon College 70.5% 93.2% Lambeth College 64.5% 90% New College Swindon 60.4% 87.5% Sheffield College 53.3% 84.2% South Thames Colleges Group Carshalton College Kingston College Merton College South Thames College 59.9% 75.8% Weymouth College 61.5% 89.3%

Universities UK response to UCU strike ballots: ‘students do not deserve further disruption’

18th Oct 2021: Universities UK has responded to comments made by University and College Union (UCU) General Secretary Dr Jo Grady, as industrial action ballots over USS pensions open at universities across the country.

Speaking on behalf of USS employers, a Universities UK spokesperson said:

“We are disappointed UCU is pressing ahead with an industrial action ballot over USS pensions. The proposed reforms secure USS’ status as one of the most attractive pension schemes in the country, and eliminate the need for massive contribution rises that would severely reduce pay and force employers to make cutbacks in other budgets.

“Discussions over the valuation are still ongoing. Employers met with UCU representatives last Tuesday (12 October), and further meetings are planned for the coming weeks. However, it is hard to see how UCU’s demands can be reconciled without an alternative solution, which we have consistently asked them for and are willing to consult employers on.

“After a difficult 18 months, students do not deserve any further disruption. It is unclear why UCU thinks it’s appropriate for students to suffer due to the scheme’s increased costs and the regulatory constraints under which pensions operate in the UK.

“Workplace pensions are extremely important and UCU’s misleading use of a 35% reduction may lead staff to make life changing decisions and opt out of USS, missing out on an employer contribution of 21.4% towards their retirement. In fact, last week the USS Trustee published modelling which shows that for university staff on a range of salary levels, the annual pension reduction would be between 10 and 18%; not 35%, which UCU has calculated without taking into account the defined contributions element of the scheme. If no changes are made, USS will implement unaffordable contribution rises from April 2022, escalating every six months and reaching 18.8% for members and 38.2% for employers by 2025.

“Universities are well prepared to mitigate the impact of any industrial action on students’ learning, and minimise disruption for those staff choosing not to take part.”