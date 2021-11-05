 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Students do not deserve further disruption over USS industrial action

Details
Hits: 3513

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 

Universities UK (@UniversitiesUK) response on behalf of USS employers to @UCU announcement on industrial action over pensions 

USS is one of the largest private pension schemes in the UK and is the principal scheme for academic and comparable staff in UK universities and other higher education and research institutions.

A Universities UK spokesperson, on behalf of USS employers, said:

“While it is disappointing to see some UCU members think industrial action over pensions is justified, the union has failed to secure a mandate for industrial action in 31 of the 68 institutions where ballots took place on USS, meaning fewer branches have reached the threshold than in previous ballots. Union members voting 'yes' to strike action at eligible branches account for less than 7% of the scheme's total active membership.

“These results suggest that support for industrial action is limited. In most places where the threshold was reached, it was the votes of those saying “no” to action that carried the numbers over the 50% legal threshold.”

“The employers’ proposals for reform are the only viable plans under current regulations that will keep the scheme affordable for members and universities and keep the defined benefit section of the scheme open. Discussions with UCU will continue, and the consultation is currently taking place with the scheme’s wider membership.”

“Universities facing the prospect of industrial action are well prepared to mitigate the impact on students’ learning and minimise disruption for those staff choosing not to take part. The majority of university staff are not members of UCU.”

A Russell Group spokesperson said:

“Throughout this process, employers have made clear they want staff to have a competitive pension that will provide a comfortable retirement. The proposal that individual USS members are being consulted on over the next two months maintains the defined benefit element of the scheme, allowing members to build up guaranteed pensions at levels far higher than the national average, and protects all benefits earned to date. Crucially, it ensures staff won’t see big reductions in take home pay as contributions will be maintained at current levels.

“Industrial action will only penalise students who are enjoying the buzz of campus life after a challenging 18 months and will not change the fact that reform is needed to ensure the USS scheme is sustainable and affordable for staff and employers.

“Universities are well prepared to mitigate the impact of industrial action on students and would urge UCU, who have acknowledged the need for change to USS, to work with employers to find mutually agreeable solutions that will provide value for money for the long-term without placing an unfair burden on future generations." 

A career in childcare is on the cards for Isabell
Sector News
From a young age, Isabell Beasley knew that she wanted to work with ch
WMCA unveils Â£21m funding so 4,000 West Midlands residents can benefit from digital skills bootcamps
Sector News
The West Midlands Combined Authority (@WestMids_CA) has launched its n
Sector News
ASCL (@ASCL_UK) has called on Ofsted (@Ofstednews) to defer school and

Hillary Gyebi Ababio 100x100Hillary Gyebi-Ababio, NUS Vice-President for Higher Education, said:

“NUS stands in solidarity with staff who have voted for industrial action over these past few weeks. The sad truth is that increasingly staff on the ground have only seen more work for less reward. Time and time again, we’ve seen staff across universities go above and beyond to keep their institutions running, and students learning, and they have been met with cruel and untenable conditions and remuneration. There remains huge pay disparities between senior management and frontline staff, not to mention the appalling gender and race pay gaps. The situation is unsustainable for staff, and ultimately, that affects the support students receive, the quality of their learning and their wider student experience. 

“We don’t win a new vision for education by allowing senior managers to pit students and staff against one another. Staff working conditions are our learning conditions, and we must stand together if we are to realise a system that is truly student-centered and democratised. Our fights are inherently linked. 

"UUK and UCEA must return to negotiations if we want to see a resolution to these disputes, and disruption minimised for students”.

Dispute at United Colleges Group ends as college agrees deal on contracts

4th Nov 2021: A long-running dispute at United Colleges Group (UCG) has ended after the college agreed a deal on a new contract.

The deal comes after members of the University and College Union (UCU) balloted for industrial action to reverse changes to their contracts that would have resulted in increased workloads. 99% of those who voted had said they were willing to take strike action over the changes.

UCU welcomed the deal and said it was looking forward to a new positive working relationship between the union and UCG.

The dispute had centred on college bosses’ failure to implement a previously agreed contract after the College of North West London and City of Westminster College merged to create UCG in 2017. Management then unilaterally removed timetabled non-teaching hours from staff contracts in September 2020. These timetabled hours were part of the contract UCG had originally agreed with UCU following the merger.

The new deal paves the way for:

  • A new contract with timetabled non-teaching hours as well as allocated time for career development for all teaching staff.
  • Hourly paid lecturers to be able to retain historical arrangements on payments for time spent working with tutor groups and for career development.
  • A new collective agreement between UCG and UCU that includes commitments on working conditions including workload protection and summer leave periods.

Jo Grady 100x100UCU general secretary Jo Grady said:

‘This deal is a testament to our members’ determination to fight attacks on their working conditions. We should never have been forced to ballot for industrial action, however the strong vote for strike action forced the college back to the table, where this agreement was eventually secured.

"We hope this deal will now pave the way for a more positive working relationship and improved future negotiations on pay and conditions at the college.’

Victory for staff at five London colleges over pay and conditions 

3rd Nov 2021: Staff at five London colleges have won improved pay offers from employers after taking strike action.

  • UCU members at Croydon College accept deal on pay and conditions 
  • Staff at South Thames, Kingston, Merton, and Carshalton colleges offered pay increases and a commitment from management to review terms & conditions 
  • Staff at all five colleges had previously taken strike action over their pay demands 

University and College Union (UCU) members at Croydon College overwhelmingly voted to accept a deal on pay and conditions. Members had previously taken seven days of strike action. The deal includes a backdated 2% pay increase for all staff and 5% for lower-paid members in learning support roles and a minimum salary for qualified teachers of around £30k. There are additional commitments around workload protection, a four week summer leave period and simplified pay progression [NOTE 1].  

South Thames Colleges Group, which includes South Thames, Merton, Kingston and Carshalton colleges, has offered a pay rise for all staff, which for staff on under £23k includes an increase of over 2.25%. The offer also includes a commitment to review and level up terms & conditions across the group including lecturers’ contact hours and holiday arrangements, as well as a new pay and grading structure [NOTE 2]. UCU members in the colleges are voting on whether to accept the offer in a ballot that closes on Monday 8 November. Members had previously taken one day of strike action.  

In July (2021), staff at fifteen colleges had voted to take strike action over pay demands. The latest offers mean ten of the colleges have now received improved pay offers, as staff at City College Plymouth, New College Swindon, City of Bristol, Sheffield and Weymouth colleges had previously reached deals with employers since voting to strike, but without needing to take action. 

The dispute with Capital City College Group remains unresolved. The employer has seen ten days of strike action and is facing a further ballot as college staff who are National Education Union members vote on whether to join UCU members in taking industrial action.

Jo Grady 100x100UCU general secretary Jo Grady said:

‘This is a fantastic win for all our members at Croydon, Carshalton, Kingston, Merton, and South Thames colleges. By taking industrial action they have won long overdue improvements to their pay and terms and conditions, which will particularly benefit lower paid staff. 

‘Employers that are refusing to negotiate on pay, such as Capital City College Group, need to follow the example of Croydon College and South Thames Colleges Group and agree to improvements in staff wages, otherwise they risk further disruption.’ 

The deal includes: 

  • a backdated 2% pay increase for all staff 
  • 5% pay increase for learning support practitioners, learning and development routes into teaching roles 
  • progress coaches moved onto permanent contracts 
  • restrictions on the use of external recruitment agencies to short-term urgent cover (agency staffing not more than 2% of any team and agency placements limited to a 3 months) 
  • removal of the first two spine points for teaching staff - with the starting point for qualified teachers approximately £30k 
  • workload protection 
  • four-week summer leave period 
  • simplified pay progression 
  • moving away from spot salaries for support staff over the longer term  

The offer includes:  

  • 0.75% consolidated pay increase to all salary levels above £23,000 backdated to 1st August 2021 + 1.25% consolidated pay increase to staff earning up to £40,000 
  • This 0.75% additional offer would mean that for staff earning between £23,001 and up to £40,000 they will have received a 2% consolidated pay award 
  • For those staff earning more than £40,000 they received a £287 consolidated increase 
  • For staff earning £23,000 or less they will receive an additional increase of at least 1% or £230 whichever is the highest 
  • This will mean for staff earning £23,000 they will have received a pay rise of 2.25%, and higher for those earning below £23,000 
  • A commitment to review and level up terms and conditions across the group including lecturers’ contact hours and holiday arrangements, as well as a new pay and grading structure 

Employer 

Turnout 

Vote yes to strike action 

Capital City College Group 

City & Islington College 

College of North East London 

Westminster Kingsway College 

65% 

95.9% 

City College Plymouth   

58.2% 

84.5% 

City of Bristol College 

69.9% 

93.7% 

City of Liverpool College 

63.7% 

81.7% 

Croydon College 

70.5% 

93.2% 

Lambeth College 

64.5% 

90% 

New College Swindon 

60.4% 

87.5% 

Sheffield College 

53.3% 

84.2% 

South Thames Colleges Group 

Carshalton College 

Kingston College   

Merton College 

South Thames College 

59.9% 

75.8% 

Weymouth College  

61.5% 

89.3% 

 

Universities UK response to UCU strike ballots: ‘students do not deserve further disruption’ 

18th Oct 2021: Universities UK has responded to comments made by University and College Union (UCU) General Secretary Dr Jo Grady, as industrial action ballots over USS pensions open at universities across the country.

Speaking on behalf of USS employers, a Universities UK spokesperson said:

“We are disappointed UCU is pressing ahead with an industrial action ballot over USS pensions. The proposed reforms secure USS’ status as one of the most attractive pension schemes in the country, and eliminate the need for massive contribution rises that would severely reduce pay and force employers to make cutbacks in other budgets.

“Discussions over the valuation are still ongoing. Employers met with UCU representatives last Tuesday (12 October), and further meetings are planned for the coming weeks. However, it is hard to see how UCU’s demands can be reconciled without an alternative solution, which we have consistently asked them for and are willing to consult employers on.

“After a difficult 18 months, students do not deserve any further disruption. It is unclear why UCU thinks it’s appropriate for students to suffer due to the scheme’s increased costs and the regulatory constraints under which pensions operate in the UK.

“Workplace pensions are extremely important and UCU’s misleading use of a 35% reduction may lead staff to make life changing decisions and opt out of USS, missing out on an employer contribution of 21.4% towards their retirement. In fact, last week the USS Trustee published modelling which shows that for university staff on a range of salary levels, the annual pension reduction would be between 10 and 18%; not 35%, which UCU has calculated without taking into account the defined contributions element of the scheme. If no changes are made, USS will implement unaffordable contribution rises from April 2022, escalating every six months and reaching 18.8% for members and 38.2% for employers by 2025.

“Universities are well prepared to mitigate the impact of any industrial action on students’ learning, and minimise disruption for those staff choosing not to take part.”

You may also be interested in these articles:

A career in childcare is on the cards for Isabell
Sector News
From a young age, Isabell Beasley knew that she wanted to work with ch
North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College opens doors for adults during lifelong learning week
Sector News
North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College (@NWSLC_official)
WMCA unveils £21m funding so 4,000 West Midlands residents can benefit from digital skills bootcamps
Sector News
The West Midlands Combined Authority (@WestMids_CA) has launched its n
Sector News
ASCL (@ASCL_UK) has called on Ofsted (@Ofstednews) to defer school and
Travis Perkins Plc Partners with Eastleigh College to Provide Traineeships for Young Adults
Sector News
Travis Perkins plc (@TravisPerkinsCo), which is the largest supplier o
West College Scotland Scoops a Win for Digital Diversity at the Herald Digital Transformation Awards 2021
Sector News
West College Scotland (@WestCollScot) is delighted to announce that th
Eco-friendly BMet student designs showcased on Perry Barr Hoardings
Sector News
Recycling and single use plastics issues have been brought to life on
Climate awards scheme for pupils a welcome step to engage young people with the green transition
Sector News
Leading think tank responds to the government’s announcement of a ne
classroom.cloud from NetSupport Releases New Classroom Management and Safety Features, Giving Teachers More Control in the Cloud
Sector News
NetSupport (@NetSupportInc), which develops network and cloud-based te
Farnham College welcomes Italian students for a very British experience
Sector News
Life at Farnham College has taken a distinctly continental flavour sin
Student-led group helps Falmouth's Games Academy secure its third win at the Tranzfuser Enterprise Pathway Competition
Sector News
Indie game maker Meteorite Media’s UK Games Fund win a ‘triple cro
College launches eagerly anticipated skills centre
Sector News
@cityplym Launch of new maritime skills centreIt has been four years i

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

AELP Webinar Team
AELP Webinar Team added a new event 2 days ago

Curriculum Design – A New Approach

Overview Curriculum design is the cornerstone of all successful programmes, hence the focus by Ofsted on Intent. In these changing times it is key...

  • Tuesday, 30 November 2021 10:00 AM
  • Online
Learning and Work Institute
Learning and Work Institute added a new event 2 days ago

Lifelong Learning Week

#LifelongLearningWeek is our annual week of activity taking place across England, bringing together work from across Learning and Work Institute and...

  • Monday, 08 November 2021 12:00 AM
  • England
Cambridge Regional College
Cambridge Regional College has published a new article: A career in childcare is on the cards for Isabell 2 days ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (6243)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page