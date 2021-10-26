Apprenticeships proving to be ticket to business success

AN APPRENTICE who worked his way up from trainee to trainer has been selected from more than 2,000 learners as the overall winner in an awards ceremony recognising the efforts of apprentices and employers across the North.

Adam Tinning was named Apprentice of the Year at the Northern Skills Group Apprenticeship Awards after being described as “one to watch” by his bosses at Newcastle-based software giant Sage.

And it was a double celebration for the 19-year-old after he was named Customer Service Apprentice of the Year at the same event.

Adam, who works in the customer service team at Sage, said:

“I wasn’t even expecting to win one award, never mind two, so I was over the moon.

“To be recognised from more than 2,000 apprentices is incredible, especially having only been with Sage for just over a year.

“Despite having started my apprenticeship by working from home, it’s been incredible – especially since being in the Sage offices.

“I wouldn’t be where I am without the support of both my employer and Northern Skills Group, and I’ve loved the balance between work and study.

“I can’t wait to progress with Sage and in my career – this award is just the start.”

And Adam’s team manager at Sage, Rachel Chambers, is just as excited about his progression with the company.

She said:

“Adam’s gone above and beyond right from the offset.

“He came into the business with no experience of working in this type of environment and is now coaching our newer colleagues, within 12 months of starting, which is unheard of.

“He’s been a model apprentice and is now a vital part of our team. He’s already being poached by other departments which proves how much of an impact he’s made already.

“We work with Northern Skills Group to support and nurture apprentices throughout their time with us, ensuring they have the tools needed for success.

“This year, we took on 36 apprentices and will aim to offer as many as we can permanent roles with Sage.”

Northern Skills Group, the dedicated apprenticeship training arm of Middlesbrough College, hosted its fourth annual awards to recognise outstanding progress made by apprentices – and commitment to skills and training from forward-thinking companies.

Other winners included standout student Abby Taberner from DP Motors, who received the Motor Vehicle Apprentice of the year award, and Leo Neville from Mitre Plastics, who was named Engineering Apprentice of the Year.

Employers were also recognised for their role in delivering apprenticeships throughout the pandemic, without disruption to learning.

Cena Yarm, Martel Instruments and Riverdale Health Group were among the locally based businesses praised for their innovative apprenticeship schemes.

Zoe Lewis, principal and chief executive of Middlesbrough College, said:

“We’re always incredibly proud of our students but it felt even more special this year to bring everyone back together under one roof at our fourth annual awards.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the impact apprenticeships have on our region’s prosperity – and recognise those who help make them a success.

“Northern Skills Group apprentices have also shown an unwavering commitment to their placements throughout the pandemic, as have the employers who offer these invaluable opportunities for our learners.

“Apprenticeships give people of all ages and backgrounds the opportunity to get into new careers and I’m delighted to hear so many success stories from the apprentices and employers we work with.”

Northern Skills Group works with more than 2,000 businesses across the North East to meet the needs of the region, supporting more than 2,200 apprentices in over 100 types of apprenticeships.