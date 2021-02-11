 
Apprentices and employers celebrated at Gower College Swansea Virtual Awards

To celebrate Apprenticeship Week Wales 2021, @GowerCollege Swansea has organised a week-long programme of virtual events and activities from live chat rooms and information sessions to free webinars and YouTube tutorials.

One very important element of the College’s celebrations is the Virtual Apprenticeship Awards, held across Twitter and LinkedIn this week, and designed to highlight the very best of the best apprentices, employers and assessors.

“Because of the current restrictions, we were unable to deliver our awards in the usual way this year but we were absolutely determined to mark the occasion in the best way we could,” says Director of Skills and Business Development, Paul Kift. “The virtual awards have highlighted stories of success and achievement from right across our apprenticeship routes – from accountancy and IT to laboratory science – and delivered throughout Wales and England.

“We are always so impressed and humbled by the hard work and tenacity of our apprentices, employers and staff but, this year more than ever, we really wanted to pay tribute to them. Even though we are unable to be together, we felt it was really important to honour their achievements and celebrate their talent and dedication.”

A special message of congratulations from our Principal, Mark Jones

The 2021 winners in full are:

Accountancy Apprentice of the Year – Georgia Harris, Azets Holdings 
Better Jobs, Better Futures Apprentice of the Year – Alina Klinka, Luke Main 
Bricklaying Apprentice of the Year – Chris Lafferty, Green’s Carpentry & Building Services Ltd
Business Improvement Techniques Apprentice of the Year – Christopher Rock, JBT Aerotech UK
Business Administration Apprentice of the Year – Sarah Hawker, St Mary and St Patrick Catholic School 
Carpentry Apprentice of the Year – Kim Smitham, John Weaver
Childcare Apprentice of the Year – Ruby Hitchings, Appletree Nurseries
Contact Centre Apprentice of the Year – Helen Tapp, DVSA 
Construction Operations Apprentice of the Year – Thomas Shaw, Lewis Civil Engineering 
Retail Skills Apprentice of the Year – Samantha Rose Lewis, The Gamers' Emporium
Customer Service Apprentice of the Year – Carly Barber, Complete Cover Group
Electrical Apprentice of the Year – Philip Taylor, Devios Interiors
Electronics Apprentice of the Year – Rhys Watts, Gower College Swansea
Engineering Apprentice of the Year – Lewis Nekrews, Caerbont Automotive
Facilities Management Apprentice of the Year – Rhian Williams, Welsh Ambulance Service
Hairdressing Apprentice of the Year – Harley Martone, Stacy Yunen Aveda
Health and Social Care Apprentice of the Year – Lee Esqulant, Social Services
Housing Apprentice of the Year – Kirsty Welch, Melody Blackwell Jones
IT/Digital Apprentice of the Year – Kathryn Banfield, Coastal Housing
Information, Advice and Guidance Apprentice of the Year – Michaela Janes, Dyfed Powys Police 
Laboratory and Science Apprentice of the Year – Joshua Barlow, Swansea University 
Leadership and Management Apprentice of the Year – Wilnelia De Jesus, Greenaway Scott 
Motor Vehicle Apprentice of the Year – Sam Morgan, RTEC Garages
Painting and Decorating Apprentice of the Year – Caitlin Scott, Whiterock Decorators
Plumbing Apprentice of the Year – Callum Bolton, Advanced Heating (Wales) Ltd
Security Apprentice of the Year – Shane Rundle, Beacon Detection 

Apprentice Employer of the Year (0-49 employees) – Door Fabrications 
Apprentice Employer of the year (50-249 employees) – AMSS / JBT 
Apprentice Employer of the year (250+ employees) – Swansea Bay University Health Board 

Apprenticeship Tutor/Assessor of the Year – Andrew Huball 

Apprenticeship Innovation Award – Henshaws 

English Apprentice Employer of the Year – University Hospitals Bristol and Weston NHS Foundation Trust 
English Apprentice Employer of the Year – Airways Optical 
Facilities Management Apprentice of the Year (England) – Russell Knowles
Employment Related Services Apprentice of the Year (England) – Caroline Waring 
Leadership and Management Apprentice of the Year (England) – Malgorzata Pajak 
Business Improvement Techniques Apprentice of the Year (England) – Edita Rimydyte 

Apprenticeship Exceptional Achievement Award – Rhys Watts, Gower College Swansea 

***

Gower College Swansea gratefully acknowledges its delivery partners, these include: Arc Group UK, Big Learning Company, Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service, Mudiad Meithrin, Track Training, XR Training and Consultancy.

