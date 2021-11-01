5 Ways To Teach Children About Sustainability

With sustainable practices dictating the rhythm of our life, we put a focus on our home environment and how it contributes to global pollution. Excessive energy usage, over-consumption, and petrol exhaustion all add up to our household carbon footprint. According to the Environmental Property Agency (EPA) the average household of four people produces 83,000 pounds of greenhouse gas emissions per year. They have also released a carbon footprint calculator for your benefit.

Thankfully, we have our little helpers in whom we can instil green consciousness from an early age, and together we can help the environment. Going green as a family might sound intimidating, but you don’t have to make a radical lifestyle change. Rather, you can slowly introduce simple but effective habits that will put your family on the green line.

Here are some simple ways you can engage your children in eco-friendly practices and reduce your household carbon footprint.

Get them to love the outdoors

For your little ones to develop an eco-consciousness, they first need to fall in love with the environment. Because you can’t save what you don’t love.

Quality time spent in the great outdoors is the best way to teach your children to respect the planet. From cloud spotting and hide and seek to pebbles art and green camp, the options are endless. If you want to make things extra fun, props will be your best bet. Make your own toys or dress your little ones in kids puddle suits so that they can get as messy as they want to.

Nurturing your children’s connection with nature will make it easier for them to engage in eco-friendly activities that are fun but also advantageous. Not only that but it is also extremely beneficial for their well-being and development.

Eat healthy and organic

Our diet is the backbone of our health and that of our planet. In order to tap into an eco life cycle, we need to pay closer attention to our food. Once your little one gets a bit older, you can start introducing a variety of food sources. The best way to do that is through making your own baby food using organic and ethically sourced products.

The same applies to your family meals. Having an organic vegetable box delivered directly to your home is a great way to include more vital nutrients in your family’s diet, as well as offering support to local farmers. Make it a habit to eat together as a family at least a few times per week because it will teach your kids better eating habits and will also facilitate a much-cherished bond.

Reduce organic waste by composting

Home composting is a great way to turn your kitchen and garden waste into an organic soil improver that can do wonders. And when the whole family is engaged in the act of composting, you are reaping double the benefits.

Letting your kids get their hands dirty will foster an even bigger love for nature while promoting sustainability, reducing food waste, and teaching them good habits. Plus, you can make composting fun by making your own compost bin, choosing the compost location, and introducing weekly composting activities. Why not make a little composting schedule your children can look forward to and be rewarded for their efforts with green prizes?

Teach your children about the three Rs of recycling

Reduce, reuse, and recycle – these are the three Rs of recycling, which your children will love.

There are tons of ways you can practise the three Rs as a family. Why not introduce some zero waste games? Dispose of your pre-loved toys and clothes at charity shops; make toys, bags, and cloths out of the clothes your children have outgrown; or make a macrame fruit and veg bag to avoid buying excessive packaging.

You can also make a little chart together featuring one recycling activity per day, which your children can be rewarded for at the end of the month.

Minimise your water consumption

In the UK alone, a household of four uses approximately 450 litres of water per day. In order to conserve groundwater levels and wildlife, we need to become more conscious of our water consumption. As a family, there are many ways you can reduce your water usage.

For example, you can encourage your children to turn the tap off when brushing their teeth. Sharing bath times with your children instead of having individual ones is a great way to save water and also strengthen your bond with your children. Day to day, you can use reusable water bottles to avoid excessive plastic use.

Raising a green family can be fun and extremely rewarding at the same time. Let your hearts be filled with joy from watching your brood nurture the environment and pay the eco-friendly practices forward.