Passion4Hospitality one-day event for students, graduates, and apprentices announces weighty line up of industry speakers

#P4H2021 - Led by keynote speaker and Institute of Hospitality (IoH) chair, Kellie Rixon MBE FIH, the Institute’s Passion4Hospitality interactive conference and careers fair on Friday 19 November 2021 at the Hammersmith International Centre, Novotel London West, has announced a formidable programme of speakers for this year’s event.
Supported by lead sponsor Caterer.com, the one-day event for students, graduates, and apprentices will deliver its conference programme and information via a new digital mobile platform.
With six major conference themes announced and a range of hospitality royalty speaking throughout the day, the interactive digital platform will allow guests and speakers to keep up to date with the latest updates while at the event.
The confirmed programme consists of:
Keynote speaker - “Passion for Hospitality” - Kellie Rixon MBE FIH, Chair of IoH and Founder, Rixon Associates.
Discussing and debating “The industry is yours for the taking”:
Robert Richardson FIH, Chief Executive, Institute of Hospitality, Jess Oliver AIH, Front of House Manager, High Leigh Conference Centre, KK Prabakaran MIH, Executive Head Housekeeper, Dukes Hotel, Kathy Dyball MIH, Brand Director, Caterer.com, Mike Wood MIH, General Manager, Hempstead House Hotel & Spa and Andrew Di Sora AIH, Food and Beverage Manager, South Lodge Hotel.
Discussing and debating “I Know Why I'm In #imin… Why are you?” will be:
Phil Street MIH, Momentum Hospitality Recruitment, Cyrus Todiwala OBE FIH, Café Spice Namasté, Peter Avis FIH, General Manager, Galvin at Windows and 10 Degrees Bar, Andrew Coney FIH, General Manager, The Hari, London, Munya Badze MIH, Enterprise Coordinator and Samantha Rieu MIH, Hotel Operations Manager, Dukes, London
Discussing and debating “Brand Me - How to get noticed in Hospitality”:
Steve Lowy MIH, Hospitality and Tourism Professional, Lowy Group, Kate Plowright MIH, Founder & Director, Selling Savvy, Jakob Gowin MIH, General Manager, Leonardo hotel, Heathrow Airport and Beth Morgan-Jones, Operations Manager, Chantelle Nicholson & All's Well
Discussing and debating “Hospitality Fast Forward?”:
Jasmine Zaman AIH, Business Development Executive, Connect Vending, Jake Armston AIH, Student, University College Birmingham, Katariina Reissaar AIH, Front Office Manager at Jurys Inn Hotel Group and Andrew Di Sora AIH, Food and Beverage Manager, South Lodge Hotel
Discussing and debating “Apprenticeships and University; The route to success”
Moderated by the IoH's Head of Professional Development, Sam Coulstock FIH, the panel will be Jill Whittaker FIH, Managing Director, HIT Training Ltd, Rachael Stevens MIH, Front of House Manager, Pennyhill Park and Ioannis S Pantelidis FIH, Lead Academic, University of Brighton
Alongside the conference will be the student debating competition, the career fair with over 20 companies' exhibiting including The Landmark Hotel; John Lewis & Waitrose Food Service & Hospitality; Hotel Café Royal; Cycas Hospitality; Grand Hotel, Brighton; The Dorchester Collection; Pennyhill Park; Dukes Hotel; Royal Household; Harbour Hotels; Farncombe Estate; Jurys Inn & Leonardo Hotels and HIT Training.
Breakout sessions, free digital head and shoulder photographs, ideal for delegates to use for their CV or social media pages, provided by Splento, plus the virtual Hotel, Operations, Tactics and Strategy Business simulation game (HOTS) will test the operational and management skills of students, graduates and apprentices and a special P4H episode of the IoH I’m In, #imin, podcast hosted by Phil Street will be recorded live at the event and made available to IoH members and placed on general release across all the major podcast platforms two weeks later.
The full list of sponsors of this year’s event are:
- Headline sponsor Caterer.com.
- Gold sponsors: Foodbuy & United Gas & Power.
- Sponsors: Stenden, Glion, Cvent, Angel Recruitment, CHME and Cartwheel.
- Career Fair sponsors: Davenport Solicitors.
- Venue sponsor: Novotel London West.
- AV Sponsor: Encore Global.
- Photography sponsor: Splento.
Be part of the event and use the hashtags #P4H2021 & #imin.